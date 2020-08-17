openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cordova-plugin-googlemaps

by mapsplugin
2.7.1 (see all)

Google Maps plugin for Cordova

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

93

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cordova GoogleMaps plugin for Android, iOS and Browser v2.7.1

DownloadBuild test (multiple_maps branch)

This plugin displays Google Maps in your application. This plugin uses these libraries for each platforms:

Android, iOS

Browser

Guides

Quick install

$> cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-googlemaps

Then set your Google Maps API keys into your config.xml (Android / iOS).

<widget ...>
  <preference name="GOOGLE_MAPS_ANDROID_API_KEY" value="(api key)" />
  <preference name="GOOGLE_MAPS_IOS_API_KEY" value="(api key)" />
</widget>

For browser platform,

// If your app runs this program on browser,
// you need to set `API_KEY_FOR_BROWSER_RELEASE` and `API_KEY_FOR_BROWSER_DEBUG`
// before `plugin.google.maps.Map.getMap()`
//
//   API_KEY_FOR_BROWSER_RELEASE for `https:` protocol
//   API_KEY_FOR_BROWSER_DEBUG for `http:` protocol
//
plugin.google.maps.environment.setEnv({
  'API_KEY_FOR_BROWSER_RELEASE': '(YOUR_API_KEY_IS_HERE)',
  'API_KEY_FOR_BROWSER_DEBUG': ''  // optional
});

// Create a Google Maps native view under the map_canvas div.
var map = plugin.google.maps.Map.getMap(div);

PhoneGap Build settings

<widget ...>

  <!--
    You need to specify cli-7.1.0 or greater version.
    https://build.phonegap.com/current-support
  -->
  <preference name="phonegap-version" value="cli-8.1.1" />
</widget>

Install optional variables (config.xml)

  • GOOGLE_MAPS_PLAY_SERVICES_VERSION = (16.0.1)
    The Google Play Services SDK version. You need to specify the same version number with all other plugins. Check out the latest version here.

  • ANDROID_SUPPORT_V4_VERSION = (27.1.1)
    This plugin requires the Android support library v4. The minimum version is 24.1.0. Check out the latest version here.

  • LOCATION_WHEN_IN_USE_DESCRIPTION
    This message is displayed when your application requests LOCATION PERMISSION for only necessary times.

  • LOCATION_ALWAYS_USAGE_DESCRIPTION
    This message is displayed when your application requests LOCATION PERMISSION for always.

Please support this plugin activity.

In order to keep this plugin as free, please consider to donate little amount for this project.

Donate

Release Notes

  • v2.7.1

    • Fix: (iOS) UiWebView references present in v2.7.0

  • v2.7.0

    • Re-adoption: cordova-plugin-googlemaps-sdk dependency
    • Important update: No longer support UIWebView on iOS. WKWebView only.
    • Fix: (iOS) Can't load image files from local host on ionic 4 / 5
    • Update: (Android) prevent null pointer error in AsyncLoadImage.java
    • Fix: Css animation interference when call setDiv and there is a push/pop page
    • Fix: (Android/iOS/Browser) KML parser crash
    • Fix: flickering and wrong rendering of some DOM elements
    • Add: map.stopAnimation()
    • Fix: can't remove map while map.animateCamera() is running
    • Update: (Android) Increase cache memory size
    • Update: (Android/iOS) Danish localization
    • Fix: (Android) Prevent resize event after map.setDiv(null)
    • Fix: (Android/iOS) Can not interactive with the map inside
    • Fix: jslint errors
    • Fix: marker.setIcon crashes
    • Update: Set default value range to heading and tilt
    • Fix: (Android/iOS) touch detection is wrong after clicking on back button very soon.
    • Fix: An error occurs when you click a marker of marker cluster #2660
    • Remove promise-7.0.4-min.js.map
    • Fix: (iOS) bug fix: App crashes if "bearing" property is ""
    • Fix: HTMLColor2RGBA() converts to incorrect value
    • Fix: (Android) Can't load marker image from the Internet
    • many bug fixes...

Demos

Demo (Browser)

Documentation

All documentations are here!!

https://github.com/mapsplugin/cordova-plugin-googlemaps-doc/blob/master/v2.6.0/README.md

Quick examples


Map		 
var options = {
  camera: {
    target: {lat: ..., lng: ...},
    zoom: 19
  }
};
var map = plugin.google.maps.Map.getMap(mapDiv, options)

Marker		 
var marker = map.addMarker({
  position: {lat: ..., lng: ...},
  title: "Hello Cordova Google Maps for iOS and Android",
  snippet: "This plugin is awesome!"
})

MarkerCluster		 
var markerCluster = map.addMarkerCluster({
  //maxZoomLevel: 5,
  boundsDraw: true,
  markers: dummyData(),
  icons: [
      {min: 2, max: 100, url: "./img/blue.png", anchor: {x: 16, y: 16}},
      {min: 100, max: 1000, url: "./img/yellow.png", anchor: {x: 16, y: 16}},
      {min: 1000, max: 2000, url: "./img/purple.png", anchor: {x: 24, y: 24}},
      {min: 2000, url: "./img/red.png",anchor: {x: 32,y: 32}}
  ]
});

HtmlInfoWindow		 
var html = "<img src='./House-icon.png' width='64' height='64' >" +
           "<br>" +
           "This is an example";
htmlInfoWindow.setContent(html);
htmlInfoWindow.open(marker);

Circle		 
var circle = map.addCircle({
  'center': {lat: ..., lng: ...},
  'radius': 300,
  'strokeColor' : '#AA00FF',
  'strokeWidth': 5,
  'fillColor' : '#880000'
});

Polyline		 
var polyline = map.addPolyline({
  points: AIR_PORTS,
  'color' : '#AA00FF',
  'width': 10,
  'geodesic': true
});

Polygon		 
var polygon = map.addPolygon({
  'points': GORYOKAKU_POINTS,
  'strokeColor' : '#AA00FF',
  'strokeWidth': 5,
  'fillColor' : '#880000'
});

GroundOverlay		 
var groundOverlay = map.addGroundOverlay({
  'url': "./newark_nj_1922.jpg",
  'bounds': [
    {"lat": 40.712216, "lng": -74.22655},
    {"lat": 40.773941, "lng": -74.12544}
  ],
  'opacity': 0.5
});

TileOverlay		 
var tileOverlay = map.addTileOverlay({
  debug: true,
  opacity: 0.75,
  getTile: function(x, y, zoom) {
    return "../images/map-for-free/" + zoom + "_" + x + "-" + y + ".gif"
  }
});

KmlOverlay		 
map.addKmlOverlay({
  'url': 'polygon.kml'
}, function(kmlOverlay) { ... });

Geocoder		 
plugin.google.maps.Geocoder.geocode({
  // US Capital cities
  "address": [
    "Montgomery, AL, USA", ... "Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA"
  ]
}, function(mvcArray) { ... });

poly utility		 
var GORYOKAKU_POINTS = [
  {lat: 41.79883, lng: 140.75675},
  ...
  {lat: 41.79883, lng: 140.75673}
]
var contain = plugin.google.maps.geometry.poly.containsLocation(
                    position, GORYOKAKU_POINTS);
marker.setIcon(contain ? "blue" : "red");

encode utility		 
var GORYOKAKU_POINTS = [
  {lat: 41.79883, lng: 140.75675},
  ...
  {lat: 41.79883, lng: 140.75673}
]
var encodedPath = plugin.google.maps.geometry.
                       encoding.encodePath(GORYOKAKU_POINTS);

spherical utility		 
var heading = plugin.google.maps.geometry.spherical.computeHeading(
                        markerA.getPosition(), markerB.getPosition());
label.innerText = "heading : " + heading.toFixed(0) + "°";

Location service		 
plugin.google.maps.LocationService.getMyLocation(function(result) {
  alert(["Your current location:\n",
      "latitude:" + location.latLng.lat.toFixed(3),
      "longitude:" + location.latLng.lng.toFixed(3),
      "speed:" + location.speed,
      "time:" + location.time,
      "bearing:" + location.bearing].join("\n"));
});

StreetView		 
var div = document.getElementById("pano_canvas1");
var panorama = plugin.google.maps.StreetView.getPanorama(div, {
  camera: {
    target: {lat: 42.345573, lng: -71.098326}
  }
});

What is the difference between this plugin and Google Maps JavaScript API v3?

Google Maps JavaScript API v3 works on any platforms, but it does not work if device is offline.

This plugin uses three different APIs:

In Android and iOS applications, this plugin displays native Google Maps views, which is faster than Google Maps JavaScript API v3. And it even works if the device is offline.

In Browser platform, this plugin displays JS map views (Google Maps JavaScript API v3). It should work as PWA (progressive web application), but the device has to be online.

In order to work for all platforms, this plugin provides own API instead of each original APIs. You can write your code similar to the Google Maps JavaScript API v3.

Feature comparison table

Google Maps JavaScript API v3Cordova-Plugin-GoogleMaps(Android,iOS)Cordova-Plugin-GoogleMaps(Browser)
Rendering systemJavaScript + HTMLJavaScript + Native API'sJavaScript
Offline mapNot possiblePossible (only your displayed area)Not possible
3D ViewNot possiblePossibleNot possible
PlatformAll browsersAndroid and iOS applications onlyAll browsers
Tile imageBitmapVectorBitmap

Class comparison table

Google Maps JavaScript API v3Cordova-Plugin-GoogleMaps
google.maps.MapMap
google.maps.MarkerMarker
google.maps.InfoWindowDefault InfoWindow, and HtmlInfoWindow
google.maps.CircleCircle
google.maps.RectanglePolygon
google.maps.PolylinePolyline
google.maps.PolygonPolygon
google.maps.GroundOverlayGroundOverlay
google.maps.ImageMapTypeTileOverlay
google.maps.MVCObjectBaseClass
google.maps.MVCArrayBaseArrayClass
google.maps.Geocoderplugin.google.maps.geocoder
google.maps.geometry.sphericalplugin.google.maps.geometry.spherical
google.maps.geometry.encodingplugin.google.maps.geometry.encoding
google.maps.geometry.polyplugin.google.maps.geometry.poly
(not available)MarkerCluster
google.maps.KmlLayerKmlOverlay
(not available)LocationService
google.maps.StreetViewStreetView ✨
google.maps.Data(not available)
google.maps.DirectionsService(not available)
google.maps.DistanceMatrixService(not available)
google.maps.TransitLayer(not available)
google.maps.places.*(not available)
google.maps.visualization.*(not available)

How does this plugin work (Android, iOS)?

This plugin generates native map views, and puts them under the browser.

The map views are not HTML elements. This means that they are not a <div> or anything HTML related. But you can specify the size and position of the map view using its containing <div>.

This plugin changes the background to transparent in your application. Then the plugin detects your touch position, which is either meant for the native map or an html element (which can be on top of your map, or anywhere else on the screen).

The benefit of this plugin is the ability to automatically detect which HTML elements are over the map or not.

For instance, in the image below, say you tap on the header div (which is over the map view). The plugin will detect whether your tap is for the header div or for the map view and then pass the touch event appropriately.

This means you can use the native Google Maps views similar to HTML elements.

Official Communities

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial