Cordova (PhoneGap) 3.0+ Plugin to connect to Google's native Universal Analytics SDK
Prerequisites:
This plugin follows the Cordova 3.0+ plugin spec, so it can be installed through the Cordova CLI in your existing Cordova project:
cordova plugin add https://github.com/danwilson/google-analytics-plugin.git
This plugin is also available on npm if you are using Cordova 5.0+:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-google-analytics
... OR the Cordova Plugin Registry if you are using a version of Cordova before 5.0 (while it remains open, as it is planning to shut down soon due to the move to npm):
cordova plugin add com.danielcwilson.plugins.googleanalytics
Important Note If the latest versions (0.8.0+) of this plugin are not working for you with Android on Cordova 5.0+, please try the suggestions in Issues 123. Google Play Services has been very confusing to integrate, but in recent months it has been simplified. This plugin uses the new simpler way (including it as a framework instead of bundling it which can conflict with other plugins bundling it), but if you previously installed this plugin some old files might still be lingering.
The plugin.xml file will add the Google Analytics SDK files for Android, iOS, browser (PWA), Windows Phone 8 and/or Windows 10 (UWP). Follow Google's steps if you need to update these later. Also make sure to review the Google Analytics terms and SDK Policy
If you are not using the CLI, follow the steps in the section Installing Without the CLI
Windows Phone users have to manually add the Google Analytics SDK for Windows 8 and Windows Phone to your solution. To do this, just open your Cordova solution in Visual Studio, and add the GoogleAnalyticsSDK package via NuGet. This plugin requires v1.3.0 or higher.
Windows 10 (UWP) users have to manually add the Windows SDK for Google Analytics to your solution. To do this, just open your Cordova solution in Visual Studio, and add the UWP.SDKforGoogleAnalytics.Native package via NuGet. This plugin requires v1.5.2 or higher.
play-services Version
Many other plugins require Google Play Services and/or Firebase libraries. This is a common source of Android build-failures, since the
play-services library version must be aligned to the same version for all plugins. For example, when one plugin imports version
11.0.1 and another one imports
11.2.0, a gradle build failure will occur. Use the
GMS_VERSION to align the required play-services version with other plugins.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-google-analytics --variable GMS_VERSION=11.0.1
v1.0.0 -- api change from
window.analytics to
window.ga, 'analytics' is deprecated since 1.0.0 and you should use the new api 'ga',
because in the next release we are removing the analytics.
v1.7.x -- since this version there are new parameters in some of the old methods like
startTrackerWithId('UA-XXXX-YY', 30)
and this is causing errors for those who are using the ionic 2(ionic-native) or ionic 1 (ngCordova);
these wrapper interfaces don't have the new parameters at the time we did the changes; so please update you ionic framework to the lastest version.
v1.7.11 -- since this version there is back compatibility with the new and old parameters in the method
startTrackerWithId('UA-XXXX-YY', 30) to avoid loading issues reported.
v1.8.4 -- fix conflicting versions of google play services due to multiple implementations.
v1.9.0 -- since this version the windows platform is supported, also use Cocoa pods instead of static Framework for iOS.
All the following methods accept optional success and error callbacks after all other available parameters.
//In your 'deviceready' handler, set up your Analytics tracker:
window.ga.startTrackerWithId('UA-XXXX-YY', 30)
//where UA-XXXX-YY is your Google Analytics Mobile App property and 30 is the dispatch period (optional)
//To track a Screen (PageView):
window.ga.trackView('Screen Title')
//To track a Screen (PageView) w/ campaign details:
window.ga.trackView('Screen Title', 'my-scheme://content/1111?utm_source=google&utm_campaign=my-campaign')
//To track a Screen (PageView) and create a new session:
window.ga.trackView('Screen Title', '', true)
//To track an Event:
window.ga.trackEvent('Category', 'Action', 'Label', Value)// Label and Value are optional, Value is numeric
//To track an Event and create a new session:
window.ga.trackEvent('Category', 'Action', 'Label', Value, true)// Label, Value and newSession are optional, Value is numeric, newSession is true/false
//To track custom metrics:
//(trackMetric doesn't actually send a hit, it's behaving more like the addCustomDimension() method.
// The metric is afterwards added to every hit (view, event, error, etc...) sent, but the defined scope of the custom metric in analytics backend
// (hit or product) will determine, at processing time, which hits are associated with the metric value.)
window.ga.trackMetric(Key, Value) // Key and value are numeric type, Value is optional (omit value to unset metric)
//To track an Exception:
window.ga.trackException('Description', Fatal)//where Fatal is boolean
//To track User Timing (App Speed):
window.ga.trackTiming('Category', IntervalInMilliseconds, 'Variable', 'Label') // where IntervalInMilliseconds is numeric
//To add a Transaction (Ecommerce) -- Deprecated on 1.9.0 will be removed on next minor version (1.10.0).
window.ga.addTransaction('ID', 'Affiliation', Revenue, Tax, Shipping, 'Currency Code')// where Revenue, Tax, and Shipping are numeric
//To add a Transaction Item (Ecommerce) -- Deprecated on 1.9.0 will be removed on next minor version (1.10.0).
window.ga.addTransactionItem('ID', 'Name', 'SKU', 'Category', Price, Quantity, 'Currency Code')// where Price and Quantity are numeric
//To add a Custom Dimension
//(The dimension is afterwards added to every hit (view, event, error, etc...) sent, but the defined scope of the custom dimension in analytics backend
// (hit or product) will determine, at processing time, which hits are associated with the dimension value.)
window.ga.addCustomDimension(Key, 'Value', success, error)
//Key should be integer index of the dimension i.e. send `1` instead of `dimension1` for the first custom dimension you are tracking. e.g. `window.ga.addCustomDimension(1, 'Value', success, error)`
//Use empty string as value to unset custom dimension.
//To set a UserId:
window.ga.setUserId('my-user-id')
//To set a specific app version:
window.ga.setAppVersion('1.33.7')
//To get a specific variable using this key list https://developers.google.com/analytics/devguides/collection/protocol/v1/parameters:
//for example to get campaign name:
window.ga.getVar('cn', function(result){ console.log(result);})
//To set a specific variable using this key list https://developers.google.com/analytics/devguides/collection/protocol/v1/parameters:
//for example to set session control:
window.ga.setVar('sc', 'end', function(result){ console.log(result);})
//To manually dispatch any data (this is not implemented in browser platform):
window.ga.dispatch()
//To set a anonymize Ip address:
window.ga.setAnonymizeIp(true)
//To set Opt-out:
window.ga.setOptOut(true)
//To enabling Advertising Features in Google Analytics allows you to take advantage of Remarketing, Demographics & Interests reports, and more:
window.ga.setAllowIDFACollection(true)
To enable verbose logging:
window.ga.debugMode()
// set's dry run mode on Android and Windows platform, so that all hits are only echoed back by the google analytics service and no actual hit is getting tracked!
// **Android quirk**: verbose logging within javascript console is not supported. To see debug responses from analytics execute
// `adb shell setprop log.tag.GAv4 DEBUG` and then `adb logcat -v time -s GAv4` to list messages
// (see https://developers.google.com/android/reference/com/google/android/gms/analytics/Logger)
//To enable/disable automatic reporting of uncaught exceptions
window.ga.enableUncaughtExceptionReporting(Enable, success, error)// where Enable is boolean
npm i --save @ionic-native/google-analytics
import { GoogleAnalytics } from '@ionic-native/google-analytics';
import { Platform } from 'ionic-angular';
...
constructor(private ga: GoogleAnalytics, private platform: Platform) { }
initializeApp() {
this.platform.ready().then(() => {
this.ga.startTrackerWithId('UA-00000000-0')
.then(() => {
console.log('Google analytics is ready now');
//the component is ready and you can call any method here
this.ga.debugMode();
this.ga.setAllowIDFACollection(true);
})
.catch(e => console.log('Error starting GoogleAnalytics', e));
});
}
Issue for using trackMetric in Ionic: currently
@ionic-native/google-analytics defines the typescript signature with
trackMetric(key: string, value?: any).
So be aware to pass the metric index as a string formatted integer and a non empty string as a value, like
window.ga.trackMetric('1', 'Value', success, error)!
Copy the files manually into your project and add the following to your config.xml files:
<feature name="UniversalAnalytics">
<param name="ios-package" value="UniversalAnalyticsPlugin" />
</feature>
<feature name="UniversalAnalytics">
<param name="android-package" value="com.danielcwilson.plugins.analytics.UniversalAnalyticsPlugin" />
</feature>
<feature name="UniversalAnalytics">
<param name="wp-package" value="UniversalAnalyticsPlugin" />
</feature>
You also will need to manually add the Google Analytics SDK files:
libGoogleAnalyticsServices.jar to your Cordova Android project's
/libs directory and build path
The
lavaca directory includes a component that can be added to a Lavaca project. It offers a way to use the web
analytics.js when the app is running in the browser and not packaged as Cordova.
AnalyticsService.js to your Lavaca project (I create a directory under
js/app called
data).
local.json,
staging.json,
production.js) create properties called
google_analytics_id (for the Mobile App UA property) and
google_analytics_web_id (for the Web UA property) and set the appropriate IDs or leave blank as needed.
var analyticsService = require('app/data/AnalyticsService');
analyticsService.trackView('Home');
For browser (PWA), people who want to use the plugin in a website that has already integrated google analytics needs
to make sure that they remove the google analytics snippet from the head section of the page and change the global
ga
object name to something else. The plugin uses
nativeGa instead. This can be changed by the following code.
// insert this in your head
<script>
window['GoogleAnalyticsObject'] = 'fooGa';
</script>
The plugin will pick up the new name.
The following plugin methods are (currently) not supported by the UWP.SDKforGoogleAnalytics.Native package:
setAllowIDFACollection()
addTransaction()
addTransactionItem()
Unexpected behaviour may occur on the following methods:
trackView(): campaign details are currently not supported and therefore not tracked.
trackMetric(): there is currently a bug in version 1.5.2 of the UWP.SDKforGoogleAnalytics.Native package via NuGet,
that the wrong data specifier
cd is taken for metrics, whereas
cm should be the correct specifier.
So as long as this bug is not fixed, trackMetrics will overwrite previous addCustomDimension with same index!!