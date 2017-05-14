Plugin to monitor circular geofences using mobile devices. The purpose is to notify user if crossing the boundary of the monitored geofence.
Geofences persist after device reboot. You do not have to open your app first to monitor added geofences
Check out our example applications:
From master
cordova plugin add https://github.com/cowbell/cordova-plugin-geofence
Latest stable version
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-geofence
Using cordova CLI
cordova plugin rm cordova-plugin-geofence
This plugin is a wrapper on devices' native APIs which mean it comes with limitations of those APIs.
There are certain limits of geofences that you can set in your application depends on the platform of use.
This is known limitation. When in background your app may/will be suspended to not use system resources. Therefore, any javascript code won't run, only background services can run in the background. Local notification when user crosses a geofence region will still work, but any custom javascript code won't. If you want to perform a custom action on geofence crossing, try to write it in native code.
This plugin uses Google Play Services so you need to have it installed on your device.
Plugin is written in Swift. All xcode project options to enable swift support are set up automatically after plugin is installed thanks to cordova-plugin-add-swift-support.
⚠️ Swift 3 is not supported at the moment, the following preference has to be added in your project :
For Cordova projects
<preference name="UseLegacySwiftLanguageVersion" value="true" />
For PhoneGap projects
<preference name="swift-version" value="2.3" />
Since iOS 10 it's mandatory to add a
NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription and
NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription entries in the info.plist.
NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription describes the reason that the app accesses the user's location.
NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription describes the reason that the app accesses the user's location when not in use (in the background).
When the system prompts the user to allow access, this string is displayed as part of the dialog box. To add this entry you can pass the variable
GEOFENCE_IN_USE_USAGE_DESCRIPTION and
GEOFENCE_ALWAYS_USAGE_DESCRIPTION on plugin install.
Example:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-geofence --variable GEOFENCE_IN_USE_USAGE_DESCRIPTION="your usage message" --variable GEOFENCE_ALWAYS_USAGE_DESCRIPTION="your usage message"
If you don't pass the variable, the plugin will add a default string as value.
Plugin can be used with both windows phone 8.1 type projects Univeral App, Silverlight App.
In order to use toast notifications you have to enable this feature in appxmanifest file either using UI in Visual Studio or edit file setting attribute ToastCapable="true" in m3:VisualElements node under Package/Applications/Application.
If you are retargeting WP 8.0 to WP 8.1 you need to register background task to perform geofence notifications. Register it via UI in Visual Studio or add following code under Package/Applications/Application/Extensions
<Extension Category="windows.backgroundTasks" EntryPoint="GeofenceComponent.GeofenceTrigger">
<BackgroundTasks>
<m2:Task Type="location" />
</BackgroundTasks>
</Extension>
Cordova initialize plugin to
window.geofence object.
All methods returning promises, but you can also use standard callback functions.
window.geofence.initialize(onSuccess, onError)
window.geofence.addOrUpdate(geofences, onSuccess, onError)
window.geofence.remove(geofenceId, onSuccess, onError)
window.geofence.removeAll(onSuccess, onError)
window.geofence.getWatched(onSuccess, onError)
For listening of geofence transistion you can override onTransitionReceived method
window.geofence.onTransitionReceived(geofences)
TransitionType.ENTER = 1
TransitionType.EXIT = 2
TransitionType.BOTH = 3
Both
onError function handler and promise rejection take
error object as an argument.
error: {
code: String,
message: String
}
Error codes:
UNKNOWN
PERMISSION_DENIED
GEOFENCE_NOT_AVAILABLE
GEOFENCE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
The plugin is not available until
deviceready event is fired.
document.addEventListener('deviceready', function () {
// window.geofence is now available
window.geofence.initialize().then(function () {
console.log("Successful initialization");
}, function (error) {
console.log("Error", error);
});
}, false);
Initialization process is responsible for requesting neccessary permissions. If required permissions are not granted then initialization fails with error message.
window.geofence.addOrUpdate({
id: String, //A unique identifier of geofence
latitude: Number, //Geo latitude of geofence
longitude: Number, //Geo longitude of geofence
radius: Number, //Radius of geofence in meters
transitionType: Number, //Type of transition 1 - Enter, 2 - Exit, 3 - Both
notification: { //Notification object
id: Number, //optional should be integer, id of notification
title: String, //Title of notification
text: String, //Text of notification
smallIcon: String, //Small icon showed in notification area, only res URI
icon: String, //icon showed in notification drawer
openAppOnClick: Boolean,//is main app activity should be opened after clicking on notification
vibration: [Integer], //Optional vibration pattern - see description
data: Object //Custom object associated with notification
}
}).then(function () {
console.log('Geofence successfully added');
}, function (error) {
console.log('Adding geofence failed', error);
});
Adding more geofences at once
window.geofence.addOrUpdate([geofence1, geofence2, geofence3]);
Geofence overrides the previously one with the same
id.
All geofences are stored on the device and restored to monitor after device reboot.
Notification overrides the previously one with the same
notification.id.
You can set vibration pattern for the notification or disable default vibrations.
To change vibration pattern set
vibrate property of
notification object in geofence.
//disable vibrations
notification: {
vibrate: [0]
}
//Vibrate for 1 sec
//Wait for 0.5 sec
//Vibrate for 2 sec
notification: {
vibrate: [1000, 500, 2000]
}
Fully working only on Android.
On iOS vibration pattern doesn't work. Plugin only allow to vibrate with default system pattern.
Windows Phone - current status is TODO
To set notification icons use
icon and
smallIcon property in
notification object.
As a value you can enter:
res://ic_menu_mylocation,
res://icon,
res://ic_menu_call
www directory e.g.
file://img/ionic.png
smallIcon - supports only resources URI
notification: {
smallIcon: 'res://my_location_icon',
icon: 'file://img/geofence.png'
}
Works only on Android platform so far.
Removing single geofence
window.geofence.remove(geofenceId)
.then(function () {
console.log('Geofence sucessfully removed');
}
, function (error){
console.log('Removing geofence failed', error);
});
Removing more than one geofence at once.
window.geofence.remove([geofenceId1, geofenceId2, geofenceId3]);
window.geofence.removeAll()
.then(function () {
console.log('All geofences successfully removed.');
}
, function (error) {
console.log('Removing geofences failed', error);
});
window.geofence.getWatched().then(function (geofencesJson) {
var geofences = JSON.parse(geofencesJson);
});
window.geofence.onTransitionReceived = function (geofences) {
geofences.forEach(function (geo) {
console.log('Geofence transition detected', geo);
});
};
For android plugin broadcasting intent
com.cowbell.cordova.geofence.TRANSITION. You can implement your own
BroadcastReceiver and start listening for this intent.
Register receiver in
AndroidManifest.xml
<receiver android:name="YOUR_APP_PACKAGE_NAME.TransitionReceiver">
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="com.cowbell.cordova.geofence.TRANSITION" />
</intent-filter>
</receiver>
Example
TransitionReceiver.java code
......
import com.cowbell.cordova.geofence.Gson;
import com.cowbell.cordova.geofence.GeoNotification;
public class TransitionReceiver extends BroadcastReceiver {
@Override
public void onReceive(Context context, Intent intent) {
String error = intent.getStringExtra("error");
if (error != null) {
//handle error
Log.println(Log.ERROR, "YourAppTAG", error);
} else {
String geofencesJson = intent.getStringExtra("transitionData");
GeoNotification[] geoNotifications = Gson.get().fromJson(geofencesJson, GeoNotification[].class);
//handle geoNotifications objects
}
}
}
Android, iOS only
window.geofence.onNotificationClicked = function (notificationData) {
console.log('App opened from Geo Notification!', notificationData);
};
Adding geofence to monitor entering Gliwice city center area of radius 3km
window.geofence.addOrUpdate({
id: "69ca1b88-6fbe-4e80-a4d4-ff4d3748acdb",
latitude: 50.2980049,
longitude: 18.6593152,
radius: 3000,
transitionType: TransitionType.ENTER,
notification: {
id: 1,
title: "Welcome in Gliwice",
text: "You just arrived to Gliwice city center.",
openAppOnClick: true
}
}).then(function () {
console.log('Geofence successfully added');
}, function (reason) {
console.log('Adding geofence failed', reason);
})
npm install
cordova-paramedic --platform android --plugin .
Before you run
cordova-paramedic install
npm install -g ios-sim
Add
--verbose at the end of
cordova-paramedic command.
This software is released under the Apache 2.0 License.
