We are moving & merging ...

Since the breaking change released by Google Firebase on Jun 17th, 2019, we have been maintaining this repository. From the same time, another guy Dave Alden from somewhere in the world 😄 is also maintaining his fork https://github.com/dpa99c/cordova-plugin-firebasex.

Intention of both of us are same i.e. to give back to the open-source community and help developers of Cordova & Ionic frameworks so that they can use the Google Firebase in their applications without a hitch. So both the repositories were being updated regularly and new releases were being made.

This good though by both Wiz Panda & Dave resulted in developers of Cordova & Ionic getting confused & diverted to two different repositories which will become a mess in the future. To prevent this, we discussed this in a thread raised by hugoblanc and we all together decided to archive this repository and divert the developers to Dave's fork.

Dave has been quite active on his fork and he is doing a great job updating & improving the native codebase and documentations so:

Requesting all the developers to start using dpa99c/cordova-plugin-firebasex instead of this repository.

One can still use the last version of this plugin i.e. v5.1.1 and checkout the code at commit/tag https://github.com/wizpanda/cordova-plugin-firebase-lib/tree/v5.1.1 but please note, no further updates, improvements will be made to this repository. No PR will be accepted.

If this plugin helped you in any way in your development, you can thank us by doing any or all of the following:

Follow us on LinkedIn Like our Facebook page Send us a message

Or