Index

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android

Installation

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-dynamiclinks

Use variable APP_DOMAIN_NAME to specify your Google generated *.page.link domain or other custom domain.

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-dynamiclinks --variable APP_DOMAIN_NAME= "mydomain.com" --variable APP_DOMAIN_PATH= "/app1"

Use variables APP_DOMAIN_PATH to speciy a specific domain path prefix when using a custom domain. This is useful if multiple apps share the same root level domain. If specified this path must begin with a / .

Use variables IOS_FIREBASE_POD_VERSION and ANDROID_FIREBASE_DYNAMICLINKS_VERSION to override dependency versions for Firebase SDKs:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-dynamiclinks --variable IOS_FIREBASE_POD_VERSION= "~> 8.8.0" --variable ANDROID_FIREBASE_DYNAMICLINKS_VERSION= "20.1.+"

Adding required configuration files

Cordova supports resource-file tag for easy copying resources files. Firebase SDK requires google-services.json on Android and GoogleService-Info.plist on iOS platforms.

Put google-services.json and/or GoogleService-Info.plist into the root directory of your Cordova project Add new tag for Android platform

< platform name = "android" > ... < resource-file src = "google-services.json" target = "app/google-services.json" /> </ platform > ... < platform name = "ios" > ... < resource-file src = "GoogleService-Info.plist" /> </ platform >

Methods

getDynamicLink

Determines if the app has a pending dynamic link and provide access to the dynamic link parameters.

cordova.plugins.firebase.dynamiclinks.getDynamicLink().then( function ( data ) { if (data) { console .log( "Read dynamic link data on app start:" , data); } else { console .log( "App wasn't started from a dynamic link" ); } });

Registers callback that is triggered on each dynamic link click.

cordova.plugins.firebase.dynamiclinks.onDynamicLink( function ( data ) { console .log( "Dynamic link click with data:" , data); });

Every create* method accepts dynamicLinkInfo object as the first argument. Read section below to understand all supported dynamic link parameters.

Creates a Dynamic Link from the parameters. Returns a promise fulfilled with the new dynamic link url.

cordova.plugins.firebase.dynamiclinks.createDynamicLink({ link : "https://google.com" }).then( function ( url ) { console .log( "Dynamic link was created:" , url); });

Creates a shortened Dynamic Link from the parameters. Shorten the path to a string that is only as long as needed to be unique, with a minimum length of 4 characters. Use this method if sensitive information would not be exposed if a short Dynamic Link URL were guessed.

cordova.plugins.firebase.dynamiclinks.createShortDynamicLink({ link : "https://google.com" }).then( function ( url ) { console .log( "Dynamic link was created:" , url); });

Creates a Dynamic Link from the parameters. Shorten the path to an unguessable string. Such strings are created by base62-encoding randomly generated 96-bit numbers, and consist of 17 alphanumeric characters. Use unguessable strings to prevent your Dynamic Links from being crawled, which can potentially expose sensitive information.

cordova.plugins.firebase.dynamiclinks.createUnguessableDynamicLink({ link : "https://google.com" }).then( function ( url ) { console .log( "Dynamic link was created:" , url); });

Dynamic link parameters

Any create method supports all options below to customize a returned dynamic link. Parameter names has the same meaning as in the Firebase Dynamic Links Short Links API Reference: