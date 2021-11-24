openbase logo
cpf

cordova-plugin-firebase-dynamiclinks

by Maksim Chemerisiuk
6.1.3 (see all)

Cordova plugin for Firebase Dynamic Links

Readme

Cordova plugin for Firebase Dynamic Links

Index

Supported Platforms

  • iOS
  • Android

Installation

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-dynamiclinks --variable APP_DOMAIN_NAME="mydomain.page.link"

Use variable APP_DOMAIN_NAME to specify your Google generated *.page.link domain or other custom domain.

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-dynamiclinks --variable APP_DOMAIN_NAME="mydomain.com" --variable APP_DOMAIN_PATH="/app1"

Use variables APP_DOMAIN_PATH to speciy a specific domain path prefix when using a custom domain. This is useful if multiple apps share the same root level domain. If specified this path must begin with a /.

Use variables IOS_FIREBASE_POD_VERSION and ANDROID_FIREBASE_DYNAMICLINKS_VERSION to override dependency versions for Firebase SDKs:

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-dynamiclinks --variable IOS_FIREBASE_POD_VERSION="~> 8.8.0" --variable ANDROID_FIREBASE_DYNAMICLINKS_VERSION="20.1.+"

Adding required configuration files

Cordova supports resource-file tag for easy copying resources files. Firebase SDK requires google-services.json on Android and GoogleService-Info.plist on iOS platforms.

  1. Put google-services.json and/or GoogleService-Info.plist into the root directory of your Cordova project
  2. Add new tag for Android platform
<platform name="android">
    ...
    <resource-file src="google-services.json" target="app/google-services.json" />
</platform>
...
<platform name="ios">
    ...
    <resource-file src="GoogleService-Info.plist" />
</platform>

Methods

Determines if the app has a pending dynamic link and provide access to the dynamic link parameters.

cordova.plugins.firebase.dynamiclinks.getDynamicLink().then(function(data) {
    if (data) {
        console.log("Read dynamic link data on app start:", data);
    } else {
        console.log("App wasn't started from a dynamic link");
    }
});

onDynamicLink(callback)

Registers callback that is triggered on each dynamic link click.

cordova.plugins.firebase.dynamiclinks.onDynamicLink(function(data) {
    console.log("Dynamic link click with data:", data);
});

Every create* method accepts dynamicLinkInfo object as the first argument. Read section below to understand all supported dynamic link parameters.

createDynamicLink(parameters)

Creates a Dynamic Link from the parameters. Returns a promise fulfilled with the new dynamic link url.

cordova.plugins.firebase.dynamiclinks.createDynamicLink({
    link: "https://google.com"
}).then(function(url) {
    console.log("Dynamic link was created:", url);
});

createShortDynamicLink(parameters)

Creates a shortened Dynamic Link from the parameters. Shorten the path to a string that is only as long as needed to be unique, with a minimum length of 4 characters. Use this method if sensitive information would not be exposed if a short Dynamic Link URL were guessed.

cordova.plugins.firebase.dynamiclinks.createShortDynamicLink({
    link: "https://google.com"
}).then(function(url) {
    console.log("Dynamic link was created:", url);
});

createUnguessableDynamicLink(parameters)

Creates a Dynamic Link from the parameters. Shorten the path to an unguessable string. Such strings are created by base62-encoding randomly generated 96-bit numbers, and consist of 17 alphanumeric characters. Use unguessable strings to prevent your Dynamic Links from being crawled, which can potentially expose sensitive information.

cordova.plugins.firebase.dynamiclinks.createUnguessableDynamicLink({
    link: "https://google.com"
}).then(function(url) {
    console.log("Dynamic link was created:", url);
});

Any create method supports all options below to customize a returned dynamic link. Parameter names has the same meaning as in the Firebase Dynamic Links Short Links API Reference:

{
  "domainUriPrefix": string,
  "link": string,
  "androidInfo": {
    "androidPackageName": string,
    "androidFallbackLink": string,
    "androidMinPackageVersionCode": number
  },
  "iosInfo": {
    "iosBundleId": string,
    "iosFallbackLink": string,
    "iosIpadFallbackLink": string,
    "iosIpadBundleId": string,
    "iosAppStoreId": string
  },
  "navigationInfo": {
    "enableForcedRedirect": boolean,
  },
  "analyticsInfo": {
    "googlePlayAnalytics": {
      "utmSource": string,
      "utmMedium": string,
      "utmCampaign": string,
      "utmTerm": string,
      "utmContent": string
    },
    "itunesConnectAnalytics": {
      "at": string,
      "ct": string,
      "pt": string
    }
  },
  "socialMetaTagInfo": {
    "socialTitle": string,
    "socialDescription": string,
    "socialImageLink": string
  }
}

