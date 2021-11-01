|Your help is appreciated. Create a PR, submit a bug or just grab me 🍺
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-crash
If you get an error about CocoaPods being unable to find compatible versions, run
$ pod repo update
Use variables
IOS_FIREBASE_POD_VERSION
ANDROID_FIREBASE_CRASHLYTICS_VERSION to override dependency versions for Firebase SDKs:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-crash --variable IOS_FIREBASE_POD_VERSION="~> 8.8.0" --variable ANDROID_FIREBASE_CRASHLYTICS_VERSION="18.2.+"
In some cases, you may wish to temporarily or permanently disable collection of crash data. You can set the value of variable
FIREBASE_CRASHLYTICS_COLLECTION_ENABLED to
false to prevent collecting any user data:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-crash --variable FIREBASE_CRASHLYTICS_COLLECTION_ENABLED=false
Later you can re-enable crashlytics (for instance after getting end-user consent) using method setEnabled.
Every method returns a promise that fulfills when a call was successful.
Add logging that will be sent with your crash data in case of app crash. Compare Firebase documentation.
cordova.plugins.firebase.crashlytics.log("my custom log message");
Log non-fatal exceptions in addition to automatically reported app crashes. Compare Firebase documentation.
cordova.plugins.firebase.crashlytics.logError("my non-fatal exception message");
Sets the user identifier property for crashlytics reporting. Compare Firebase documentation.
cordova.plugins.firebase.crashlytics.setUserId("12345");
Sets whether crashlytics collection is enabled for this app on this device.
cordova.plugins.firebase.crashlytics.setEnabled(false);
Add custom key/value pairs to crashlytics report. Compare Firebase documentation.
cordova.plugins.firebase.crashlytics.setCustomKey("my-string-key", "test value");
cordova.plugins.firebase.crashlytics.setCustomKey("my-number-key", 123);
cordova.plugins.firebase.crashlytics.setCustomKey("my-boolean-key", true);