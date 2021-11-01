Cordova plugin for Firebase Crashlytics

Your help is appreciated. Create a PR, submit a bug or just grab me 🍺

Installation

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-crash

If you get an error about CocoaPods being unable to find compatible versions, run

$ pod repo update

Use variables IOS_FIREBASE_POD_VERSION ANDROID_FIREBASE_CRASHLYTICS_VERSION to override dependency versions for Firebase SDKs:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-crash --variable IOS_FIREBASE_POD_VERSION= "~> 8.8.0" --variable ANDROID_FIREBASE_CRASHLYTICS_VERSION= "18.2.+"

Disable data collection

In some cases, you may wish to temporarily or permanently disable collection of crash data. You can set the value of variable FIREBASE_CRASHLYTICS_COLLECTION_ENABLED to false to prevent collecting any user data:

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-crash

Later you can re-enable crashlytics (for instance after getting end-user consent) using method setEnabled.

Methods

Every method returns a promise that fulfills when a call was successful.

Add logging that will be sent with your crash data in case of app crash. Compare Firebase documentation.

cordova.plugins.firebase.crashlytics.log( "my custom log message" );

Log non-fatal exceptions in addition to automatically reported app crashes. Compare Firebase documentation.

cordova.plugins.firebase.crashlytics.logError( "my non-fatal exception message" );

Sets the user identifier property for crashlytics reporting. Compare Firebase documentation.

cordova.plugins.firebase.crashlytics.setUserId( "12345" );

Sets whether crashlytics collection is enabled for this app on this device.

cordova.plugins.firebase.crashlytics.setEnabled( false );

Add custom key/value pairs to crashlytics report. Compare Firebase documentation.