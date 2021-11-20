|Your help is appreciated. Create a PR, submit a bug or just grab me 🍺
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-config
Use variables
IOS_FIREBASE_CONFIG_VERSION and
ANDROID_FIREBASE_CONFIG_VERSION to override dependency versions for Firebase SDKs.
You can specify
FirebaseRemoteConfigDefaults in
config.xml to define filename of a file with default values.
On Android the file is located at
platforms/android/res/xml/${filename}.xml and has a structure like below:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<defaultsMap>
<entry>
<key>param1</key>
<value>value1</value>
</entry>
<entry>
<key>param2</key>
<value>value2</value>
</entry>
</defaultsMap>
On iOS file the file is located at
platforms/ios/<Your App Name>/${filename}.plist and has a structure like below:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<key>param1</key>
<string>value1</string>
<key>param2</key>
<string>value2</string>
</dict>
</plist>
Every method call returns a promise which is optionally fulfilled with an appropriate value.
Starts fetching configs, adhering to the specified minimum fetch interval.
cordova.plugins.firebase.config.fetch(8 * 3600).then(function() {
// your config was fetched
});
Asynchronously activates the most recently fetched configs, so that the fetched key value pairs take effect.
cordova.plugins.firebase.config.activate().then(function() {
// your config was activated
});
Asynchronously fetches and then activates the fetched configs.
cordova.plugins.firebase.config.fetchAndActivate().then(function() {
// your config was fetched and activated
});
cordova.plugins.firebase.config.getBoolean("myBool").then(function(value) {
// use value from remote config
});
cordova.plugins.firebase.config.getString("myStr").then(function(value) {
// use value from remote config
});
cordova.plugins.firebase.config.getNumber("myNumber").then(function(value) {
// use value from remote config
});
cordova.plugins.firebase.config.getBytes("myByteArray").then(function(value) {
// use value from remote config
});
Returns source of the value for the specified key. Possible values: | Constant | Value | Description | | :-- | :-- | :-- | | VALUE_SOURCE_STATIC | 0 | Indicates that the value returned is the static default value. | | VALUE_SOURCE_DEFAULT | 1 | Indicates that the value returned was retrieved from the defaults set by the client. | | VALUE_SOURCE_REMOTE | 2 | Indicates that the value returned was retrieved from the Firebase Remote Config Server. |
cordova.plugins.firebase.config.getValueSource("myArbitraryValue").then(function(source) {
if (source === cordova.plugins.firebase.config.VALUE_SOURCE_DEFAULT) {
//...
}
});