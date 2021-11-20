Your help is appreciated. Create a PR, submit a bug or just grab me 🍺

Index

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android

Installation

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-config

Use variables IOS_FIREBASE_CONFIG_VERSION and ANDROID_FIREBASE_CONFIG_VERSION to override dependency versions for Firebase SDKs.

Preferences

You can specify FirebaseRemoteConfigDefaults in config.xml to define filename of a file with default values.

On Android the file is located at platforms/android/res/xml/${filename}.xml and has a structure like below:

< defaultsMap > < entry > < key > param1 </ key > < value > value1 </ value > </ entry > < entry > < key > param2 </ key > < value > value2 </ value > </ entry > </ defaultsMap >

On iOS file the file is located at platforms/ios/<Your App Name>/${filename}.plist and has a structure like below:

< plist version = "1.0" > < dict > < key > param1 </ key > < string > value1 </ string > < key > param2 </ key > < string > value2 </ string > </ dict > </ plist >

Methods

Every method call returns a promise which is optionally fulfilled with an appropriate value.

Starts fetching configs, adhering to the specified minimum fetch interval.

cordova.plugins.firebase.config.fetch( 8 * 3600 ).then( function ( ) { });

Asynchronously activates the most recently fetched configs, so that the fetched key value pairs take effect.

cordova.plugins.firebase.config.activate().then( function ( ) { });

Asynchronously fetches and then activates the fetched configs.

cordova.plugins.firebase.config.fetchAndActivate().then( function ( ) { });

cordova.plugins.firebase.config.getBoolean( "myBool" ).then( function ( value ) { });

cordova.plugins.firebase.config.getString( "myStr" ).then( function ( value ) { });

cordova.plugins.firebase.config.getNumber( "myNumber" ).then( function ( value ) { });

cordova.plugins.firebase.config.getBytes( "myByteArray" ).then( function ( value ) { });

Returns source of the value for the specified key. Possible values: | Constant | Value | Description | | :-- | :-- | :-- | | VALUE_SOURCE_STATIC | 0 | Indicates that the value returned is the static default value. | | VALUE_SOURCE_DEFAULT | 1 | Indicates that the value returned was retrieved from the defaults set by the client. | | VALUE_SOURCE_REMOTE | 2 | Indicates that the value returned was retrieved from the Firebase Remote Config Server. |