Cordova plugin for Firebase Authentication

Your help is appreciated. Create a PR, submit a bug or just grab me 🍺

Index

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-authentication

Use variables ANDROID_FIREBASE_AUTH_VERSION or IOS_FIREBASE_AUTH_VERSION to override dependency versions for Firebase SDKs.

To use phone number authentication on iOS, your app must be able to receive silent APNs notifications from Firebase. For iOS 8.0 and above silent notifications do not require explicit user consent and is therefore unaffected by a user declining to receive APNs notifications in the app. Thus, the app does not need to request user permission to receive push notifications when implementing Firebase phone number auth.

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android

User authorization

Unlike v1 of the plugin in v2 you must register onAuthStateChanged callback to be notified when signIn* or signOut methods are completed.

Registers a block as an auth state did change listener. To be invoked when:

The block is registered as a listener,

A user with a different UID from the current user has signed in, or

The current user has signed out.

cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.onAuthStateChanged( function ( userInfo ) { if (userInfo) { } else { } });

Tries to create a new user account with the given email address and password.

cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.createUserWithEmailAndPassword( "my@mail.com" , "pa55w0rd" );

Initiates email verification for the current user.

cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.sendEmailVerification();

Triggers the Firebase Authentication backend to send a password-reset email to the given email address, which must correspond to an existing user of your app.

cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.sendPasswordResetEmail( "my@mail.com" );

Asynchronously signs in using an email and password.

cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.signInWithEmailAndPassword( "my@mail.com" , "pa55w0rd" );

Starts the phone number verification process for the given phone number.

NOTE: Android supports auto-verify and instant device verification. Therefore in that cases it doesn't make sense to ask for sms code. It's recommended to register onAuthStateChanged callback to be notified on auto sign-in.

timeout [milliseconds] is the maximum amount of time you are willing to wait for SMS auto-retrieval to be completed by the library. Maximum allowed value is 2 minutes. Use 0 to disable SMS-auto-retrieval. If you specify a positive value less than 30 seconds, library will default to 30 seconds.

cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.verifyPhoneNumber( "+123456789" ).then( function ( verificationId ) { }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( "phoner number verification failed" , err); });

Asynchronously signs in using verificationId and 6-digit SMS code.

cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.signInWithVerificationId( "djgfioerjg34" , "123456" );

Create and use temporary anonymous account to authenticate with Firebase.

cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.signInAnonymously();

Uses Google's idToken and accessToken to sign-in into firebase account. In order to retriave those tokens you can use cordova-plugin-googleplus (or any other cordova plugin for Google Sign-In).

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-authentication cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-googleplus

Now trigger signin dialog UI to popup:

window .plugins.googleplus.login({ 'scopes' : '... ' , 'webClientId' : 'client id of the web app/server side' , 'offline' : true }, function ( res ) { cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.signInWithGoogle(res.idToken, res.accessToken).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Firebase logged in with Google" ); }); }, function ( err ) { console .error( "login failed" , err); });

Uses Apples's idToken and rawNonce to sign-in into firebase account. For getting idToken (rawNonce is optional) you can use cordova-plugin-sign-in-with-apple (or any other cordova plugin for Apple Sign-In).

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-authentication cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-sign- in - with -apple

Then use code snippet below to signin into Firebase:

cordova.plugins.SignInWithApple.signin({ requestedScopes : [ 0 , 1 ] }, function ( res ) { cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.signInWithApple(res.identityToken).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Firebase logged in with Apple" ); }); }, function ( err ) { console .error( "signin failed" , err); });

Uses Facebook's accessToken to sign-in into firebase account. In order to retriave those tokens follow instructions for Android and iOS.

Uses Twitter's token and secret to sign-in into firebase account. In order to retriave those tokens follow instructions for Android and iOS.

You can integrate Firebase Authentication with a custom authentication system by modifying your authentication server to produce custom signed tokens when a user successfully signs in. Your app receives this token and uses it to authenticate with Firebase. See Android and iOS for more info.

Signs out the current user and clears it from the disk cache.

cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.signOut();

Get/set user state

Every method call returns a promise which is optionally fulfilled with an appropriate value.

Returns the current user in the Firebase instance.

cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.getCurrentUser().then( function ( userInfo ) { })

Updates the current user's profile data.

Passing a null value will delete the current attribute's value, but not passing a property won't change the current attribute's value.

cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.updateProfile({ displayName : "Jane Q. User" , photoURL : "https://example.com/jane-q-user/profile.jpg" }).then( function ( ) { console .log( "user profile updated" ); }); cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.updateProfile({ photoURL : null }).then( function ( ) { console .log( "only photoURL is changed" ); });

Returns a JWT token used to identify the user to a Firebase service.

cordova.plugins.firebase.auth.getIdToken().then( function ( idToken ) { });

Set's the current user language code. The string used to set this property must be a language code that follows BCP 47.

Sets languageCode to the app’s current language.