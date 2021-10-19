|Your help is appreciated. Create a PR, submit a bug or just grab me 🍺
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-analytics
If you get an error about CocoaPods being unable to find compatible versions, run
$ pod repo update
Use variables
ANDROID_FIREBASE_ANALYTICS_VERSION or
IOS_FIREBASE_ANALYTICS_VERSION to override dependency versions for Firebase SDKs:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-analytics --variable IOS_FIREBASE_POD_VERSION="~> 8.8.0" --variable ANDROID_FIREBASE_CRASHLYTICS_VERSION="19.0.+"
NOTE: on iOS in order to collect demographic, age, gender data etc. you should additionally include
AdSupport.framework into your project.
In some cases, you may wish to temporarily or permanently disable collection of Analytics data. You can set the value of variable
ANALYTICS_COLLECTION_ENABLED to
false to prevent collecting any user data:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-analytics --variable ANALYTICS_COLLECTION_ENABLED=false
Later you can re-enable analytics data collection (for instance after getting end-user consent) using method setEnabled.
In order to disable automatic collection of screen view events set the value of variable
AUTOMATIC_SCREEN_REPORTING_ENABLED to
false:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-analytics --variable AUTOMATIC_SCREEN_REPORTING_ENABLED=false
Cordova supports
resource-file tag for easy copying resources files. Firebase SDK requires
google-services.json on Android and
GoogleService-Info.plist on iOS platforms.
google-services.json and/or
GoogleService-Info.plist into the root directory of your Cordova project
<platform name="android">
...
<resource-file src="google-services.json" target="app/google-services.json" />
</platform>
...
<platform name="ios">
...
<resource-file src="GoogleService-Info.plist" />
</platform>
This way config files will be copied on
cordova prepare step.
Every method returns a promise that fulfills when a call was successful.
Logs an app event.
cordova.plugins.firebase.analytics.logEvent("my_event", {param1: "value1"});
Be aware of automatically collected events.
Sets the user ID property.
cordova.plugins.firebase.analytics.setUserId("12345");
This feature must be used in accordance with Google's Privacy Policy.
Sets a user property to a given value.
cordova.plugins.firebase.analytics.setUserProperty("name1", "value1");
Be aware of automatically collected user properties.
Sets the current screen name, which specifies the current visual context in your app. This helps identify the areas in your app where users spend their time and how they interact with your app.
cordova.plugins.firebase.analytics.setCurrentScreen("User profile");
Sets whether analytics collection is enabled for this app on this device.
cordova.plugins.firebase.analytics.setEnabled(false);
Clears all analytics data for this instance from the device and resets the app instance ID.
cordova.plugins.firebase.analytics.resetAnalyticsData();
Adds parameters that will be set on every event logged from the SDK, including automatic ones.
cordova.plugins.firebase.analytics.setDefaultEventParameters({foo: "bar"});