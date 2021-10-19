Cordova plugin for Firebase Analytics

Your help is appreciated. Create a PR, submit a bug or just grab me 🍺

Index

Supported platforms

iOS

Android

Installation

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-analytics

If you get an error about CocoaPods being unable to find compatible versions, run

$ pod repo update

Use variables ANDROID_FIREBASE_ANALYTICS_VERSION or IOS_FIREBASE_ANALYTICS_VERSION to override dependency versions for Firebase SDKs:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-analytics --variable IOS_FIREBASE_POD_VERSION= "~> 8.8.0" --variable ANDROID_FIREBASE_CRASHLYTICS_VERSION= "19.0.+"

NOTE: on iOS in order to collect demographic, age, gender data etc. you should additionally include AdSupport.framework into your project.

Disabling analytics data collection

In some cases, you may wish to temporarily or permanently disable collection of Analytics data. You can set the value of variable ANALYTICS_COLLECTION_ENABLED to false to prevent collecting any user data:

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-analytics

Later you can re-enable analytics data collection (for instance after getting end-user consent) using method setEnabled.

Disabling automatic screen collection

In order to disable automatic collection of screen view events set the value of variable AUTOMATIC_SCREEN_REPORTING_ENABLED to false :

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase-analytics

Adding required configuration files

Cordova supports resource-file tag for easy copying resources files. Firebase SDK requires google-services.json on Android and GoogleService-Info.plist on iOS platforms.

Put google-services.json and/or GoogleService-Info.plist into the root directory of your Cordova project Add new tag for Android platform

< platform name = "android" > ... < resource-file src = "google-services.json" target = "app/google-services.json" /> </ platform > ... < platform name = "ios" > ... < resource-file src = "GoogleService-Info.plist" /> </ platform >

This way config files will be copied on cordova prepare step.

Methods

Every method returns a promise that fulfills when a call was successful.

Logs an app event.

cordova.plugins.firebase.analytics.logEvent( "my_event" , { param1 : "value1" });

Be aware of automatically collected events.

Sets the user ID property.

cordova.plugins.firebase.analytics.setUserId( "12345" );

This feature must be used in accordance with Google's Privacy Policy.

Sets a user property to a given value.

cordova.plugins.firebase.analytics.setUserProperty( "name1" , "value1" );

Be aware of automatically collected user properties.

Sets the current screen name, which specifies the current visual context in your app. This helps identify the areas in your app where users spend their time and how they interact with your app.

cordova.plugins.firebase.analytics.setCurrentScreen( "User profile" );

Sets whether analytics collection is enabled for this app on this device.

cordova.plugins.firebase.analytics.setEnabled( false );

Clears all analytics data for this instance from the device and resets the app instance ID.

cordova.plugins.firebase.analytics.resetAnalyticsData();

Adds parameters that will be set on every event logged from the SDK, including automatic ones.