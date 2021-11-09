PLEASE NOTE: This plugin is no longer actively maintained.
This plugin allows you to resolve the native filesystem path for Android content URIs and is based on code in the aFileChooser library.
Original inspiration from StackOverflow.
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-filepath
Once installed the plugin defines the
window.FilePath object. To resolve a
file path:
window.FilePath.resolveNativePath('content://...', successCallback, errorCallback);
Returns the
file:// file path.
Returns the following object:
{ code: <integer>, message: <string> }
Possible error codes are:
-1 - describes an invalid action
0 -
file:// path could not be resolved
1 - the native path links to a cloud file (e.g: from Google Drive app)
Apache (see LICENSE.md)