cpf

cordova-plugin-filepath

by Ramesh Nair
1.6.0 (see all)

Resolve native file paths from content URLs for Cordova platforms

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cordova-plugin-filepath

PLEASE NOTE: This plugin is no longer actively maintained.

This plugin allows you to resolve the native filesystem path for Android content URIs and is based on code in the aFileChooser library.

Original inspiration from StackOverflow.

Installation

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-filepath

Supported Platforms

  • Android

Usage

Once installed the plugin defines the window.FilePath object. To resolve a file path:

window.FilePath.resolveNativePath('content://...', successCallback, errorCallback);
successCallback

Returns the file:// file path.

errorCallback

Returns the following object:

{ code: <integer>, message: <string> }

Possible error codes are:

  • -1 - describes an invalid action
  • 0 - file:// path could not be resolved
  • 1 - the native path links to a cloud file (e.g: from Google Drive app)

LICENSE

Apache (see LICENSE.md)

