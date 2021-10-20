title: File
This plugin implements a File API allowing read/write access to files residing on the device.
This plugin is based on several specs, including : The HTML5 File API http://www.w3.org/TR/FileAPI/
The Directories and System extensions Latest: http://www.w3.org/TR/2012/WD-file-system-api-20120417/ Although most of the plugin code was written when an earlier spec was current: http://www.w3.org/TR/2011/WD-file-system-api-20110419/
It also implements the FileWriter spec : http://dev.w3.org/2009/dap/file-system/file-writer.html
Note While the W3C FileSystem spec is deprecated for web browsers, the FileSystem APIs are supported in Cordova applications with this plugin for the platforms listed in the Supported Platforms list, with the exception of the Browser platform.
To get a few ideas how to use the plugin, check out the sample at the bottom of this page. For additional examples (browser focused), see the HTML5 Rocks' FileSystem article.
For an overview of other storage options, refer to Cordova's storage guide.
This plugin defines a global
cordova.file object.
Although the object is in the global scope, it is not available to applications until after the
deviceready event fires.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
console.log(cordova.file);
}
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-file
* These platforms do not support
FileReader.readAsArrayBuffer nor
FileWriter.write(blob).
As of v1.2.0, URLs to important file-system directories are provided.
Each URL is in the form file:///path/to/spot/, and can be converted to a
DirectoryEntry using
window.resolveLocalFileSystemURL().
cordova.file.applicationDirectory - Read-only directory where the application
is installed. (iOS, Android, BlackBerry 10, OSX, windows)
cordova.file.applicationStorageDirectory - Root directory of the application's
sandbox; on iOS & windows this location is read-only (but specific subdirectories [like
/Documents on iOS or
/localState on windows] are read-write). All data contained within
is private to the app. (iOS, Android, BlackBerry 10, OSX)
cordova.file.dataDirectory - Persistent and private data storage within the
application's sandbox using internal memory (on Android, if you need to use
external memory, use
.externalDataDirectory). On iOS, this directory is not
synced with iCloud (use
.syncedDataDirectory). (iOS, Android, BlackBerry 10, windows)
cordova.file.cacheDirectory - Directory for cached data files or any files
that your app can re-create easily. The OS may delete these files when the device
runs low on storage, nevertheless, apps should not rely on the OS to delete files
in here. (iOS, Android, BlackBerry 10, OSX, windows)
cordova.file.externalApplicationStorageDirectory - Application space on
external storage. (Android)
cordova.file.externalDataDirectory - Where to put app-specific data files on
external storage. (Android)
cordova.file.externalCacheDirectory - Application cache on external storage.
(Android)
cordova.file.externalRootDirectory - External storage (SD card) root. (Android, BlackBerry 10)
cordova.file.tempDirectory - Temp directory that the OS can clear at will. Do not
rely on the OS to clear this directory; your app should always remove files as
applicable. (iOS, OSX, windows)
cordova.file.syncedDataDirectory - Holds app-specific files that should be synced
(e.g. to iCloud). (iOS, windows)
cordova.file.documentsDirectory - Files private to the app, but that are meaningful
to other application (e.g. Office files). Note that for OSX this is the user's
~/Documents directory. (iOS, OSX)
cordova.file.sharedDirectory - Files globally available to all applications (BlackBerry 10)
Although technically an implementation detail, it can be very useful to know how
the
cordova.file.* properties map to physical paths on a real device.
|Device Path
cordova.file.*
iosExtraFileSystems
|r/w?
|persistent?
|OS clears
|sync
|private
/var/mobile/Applications/<UUID>/
|applicationStorageDirectory
|-
|r
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yes
|
appname.app/
|applicationDirectory
|bundle
|r
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yes
|
www/
|-
|-
|r
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yes
|
Documents/
|documentsDirectory
|documents
|r/w
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|
NoCloud/
|-
|documents-nosync
|r/w
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|
Library
|-
|library
|r/w
|Yes
|No
|Yes?
|Yes
|
NoCloud/
|dataDirectory
|library-nosync
|r/w
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|
Cloud/
|syncedDataDirectory
|-
|r/w
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|
Caches/
|cacheDirectory
|cache
|r/w
|Yes*
|Yes***
|No
|Yes
|
tmp/
|tempDirectory
|-
|r/w
|No**
|Yes***
|No
|Yes
* Files persist across app restarts and upgrades, but this directory can be cleared whenever the OS desires. Your app should be able to recreate any content that might be deleted.
** Files may persist across app restarts, but do not rely on this behavior. Files are not guaranteed to persist across updates. Your app should remove files from this directory when it is applicable, as the OS does not guarantee when (or even if) these files are removed.
*** The OS may clear the contents of this directory whenever it feels it is necessary, but do not rely on this. You should clear this directory as appropriate for your application.
|Device Path
cordova.file.*
AndroidExtraFileSystems
|r/w?
|persistent?
|OS clears
|private
file:///android_asset/
|applicationDirectory
|assets
|r
|N/A
|N/A
|Yes
/data/data/<app-id>/
|applicationStorageDirectory
|-
|r/w
|N/A
|N/A
|Yes
|
cache
|cacheDirectory
|cache
|r/w
|Yes
|Yes*
|Yes
|
files
|dataDirectory
|files
|r/w
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|
Documents
|documents
|r/w
|Yes
|No
|Yes
<sdcard>/
|externalRootDirectory
|sdcard
|r/w
|Yes
|No
|No
|
Android/data/<app-id>/
|externalApplicationStorageDirectory
|-
|r/w
|Yes
|No
|No
|
cache
|externalCacheDirectory
|cache-external
|r/w
|Yes
|No**
|No
|
files
|externalDataDirectory
|files-external
|r/w
|Yes
|No
|No
* The OS may periodically clear this directory, but do not rely on this behavior. Clear the contents of this directory as appropriate for your application. Should a user purge the cache manually, the contents of this directory are removed.
** The OS does not clear this directory automatically; you are responsible for managing the contents yourself. Should the user purge the cache manually, the contents of the directory are removed.
Note: If external storage can't be mounted, the
cordova.file.external*
properties are
null.
|Device Path
cordova.file.*
iosExtraFileSystems
|r/w?
|OS clears
|private
/Applications/<appname>.app/
|-
|bundle
|r
|N/A
|Yes
|
Content/Resources/
|applicationDirectory
|-
|r
|N/A
|Yes
~/Library/Application Support/<bundle-id>/
|applicationStorageDirectory
|-
|r/w
|No
|Yes
|
files/
|dataDirectory
|-
|r/w
|No
|Yes
~/Documents/
|documentsDirectory
|documents
|r/w
|No
|No
~/Library/Caches/<bundle-id>/
|cacheDirectory
|cache
|r/w
|No
|Yes
/tmp/
|tempDirectory
|-
|r/w
|Yes*
|Yes
/
|rootDirectory
|root
|r/w
|No**
|No
Note: This is the layout for non sandboxed applications. I you enable sandboxing, the
applicationStorageDirectory will be below
~/Library/Containers/<bundle-id>/Data/Library/Application Support.
* Files persist across app restarts and upgrades, but this directory can be cleared whenever the OS desires. Your app should be able to recreate any content that might be deleted. You should clear this directory as appropriate for your application.
** Allows access to the entire file system. This is only available for non sandboxed apps.
|Device Path
cordova.file.*
|r/w?
|persistent?
|OS clears
|private
ms-appdata:///
|applicationDirectory
|r
|N/A
|N/A
|Yes
|
local/
|dataDirectory
|r/w
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|
temp/
|cacheDirectory
|r/w
|No
|Yes*
|Yes
|
temp/
|tempDirectory
|r/w
|No
|Yes*
|Yes
|
roaming/
|syncedDataDirectory
|r/w
|Yes
|No
|Yes
* The OS may periodically clear this directory
There are multiple valid locations to store persistent files on an Android device. See this page for an extensive discussion of the various possibilities.
Previous versions of the plugin would choose the location of the temporary and persistent files on startup, based on whether the device claimed that the SD Card (or equivalent storage partition) was mounted. If the SD Card was mounted, or if a large internal storage partition was available (such as on Nexus devices,) then the persistent files would be stored in the root of that space. This meant that all Cordova apps could see all of the files available on the card.
If the SD card was not available, then previous versions would store data under
/data/data/<packageId>, which isolates apps from each other, but may still
cause data to be shared between users.
It is now possible to choose whether to store files in the internal file
storage location, or using the previous logic, with a preference in your
application's
config.xml file. To do this, add one of these two lines to
config.xml:
<preference name="AndroidPersistentFileLocation" value="Internal" />
<preference name="AndroidPersistentFileLocation" value="Compatibility" />
Without this line, the File plugin will use
Internal as the default. If
a preference tag is present, and is not one of these values, the application
will not start.
If your application has previously been shipped to users, using an older (pre-
3.0.0) version of this plugin, and has stored files in the persistent filesystem,
then you should set the preference to
Compatibility if your config.xml does not specify a location for the persistent filesystem. Switching the location to
"Internal" would mean that existing users who upgrade their application may be
unable to access their previously-stored files, depending on their device.
If your application is new, or has never previously stored files in the
persistent filesystem, then the
Internal setting is generally recommended.
Listing asset directories is really slow on Android. You can speed it up though, by
adding
src/android/build-extras.gradle to the root of your android project (also
requires cordova-android@4.0.0 or greater).
Marshmallow requires the apps to ask for permissions when reading/writing to external locations. By
default, your app has permission to write to
cordova.file.applicationStorageDirectory and
cordova.file.externalApplicationStorageDirectory, and the plugin doesn't request permission
for these two directories unless external storage is not mounted. However due to a limitation, when external storage is not mounted, it would ask for
permission to write to
cordova.file.externalApplicationStorageDirectory.
cordova.file.applicationStorageDirectory is read-only; attempting to store
files within the root directory will fail. Use one of the other
cordova.file.*
properties defined for iOS (only
applicationDirectory and
applicationStorageDirectory are
read-only).
FileReader.readAsText(blob, encoding)
encoding parameter is not supported, and UTF-8 encoding is always in effect.
There are two valid locations to store persistent files on an iOS device: the Documents directory and the Library directory. Previous versions of the plugin only ever stored persistent files in the Documents directory. This had the side-effect of making all of an application's files visible in iTunes, which was often unintended, especially for applications which handle lots of small files, rather than producing complete documents for export, which is the intended purpose of the directory.
It is now possible to choose whether to store files in the documents or library
directory, with a preference in your application's
config.xml file. To do this,
add one of these two lines to
config.xml:
<preference name="iosPersistentFileLocation" value="Library" />
<preference name="iosPersistentFileLocation" value="Compatibility" />
Without this line, the File plugin will use
Compatibility as the default. If
a preference tag is present, and is not one of these values, the application
will not start.
If your application has previously been shipped to users, using an older (pre-
1.0) version of this plugin, and has stored files in the persistent filesystem,
then you should set the preference to
Compatibility. Switching the location to
Library would mean that existing users who upgrade their application would be
unable to access their previously-stored files.
If your application is new, or has never previously stored files in the
persistent filesystem, then the
Library setting is generally recommended.
fs.root.getDirectory('dir1/dir2', {create:true}, successCallback, errorCallback)
will fail if dir1 did not exist.
cdvfile://localhost (local resources) only. I.e. external resources are not supported via
cdvfile.
close function is not supported.
FileSaver and
BlobBuilder are not supported by this plugin and don't have stubs.
requestAllFileSystems. This function is also missing in the specifications.
create: true flag for existing directory.
readAsDataURL function is supported, but the mediatype in Chrome depends on entry name extension,
mediatype in IE is always empty (which is the same as
text-plain according the specification),
the mediatype in Firefox is always
application/octet-stream.
For example, if the content is
abcdefg then Firefox returns
data:application/octet-stream;base64,YWJjZGVmZw==,
IE returns
data:;base64,YWJjZGVmZw==, Chrome returns
data:<mediatype depending on extension of entry name>;base64,YWJjZGVmZw==.
toInternalURL returns the path in the form
file:///persistent/path/to/entry (Firefox, IE).
Chrome returns the path in the form
cdvfile://localhost/persistent/file.
filePluginIsReady event.
Example:
window.addEventListener('filePluginIsReady', function(){ console.log('File plugin is ready');}, false);
You can use
window.isFilePluginReadyRaised function to check whether event was already raised.
window.initPersistentFileSystem method. Persistent storage quota is 5 MB by default.
--allow-file-access-from-files run argument to support API via
file:/// protocol.
File object will be not changed if you use flag
{create:true} when getting an existing
Entry.
cancelable property is set to true in Chrome. This is contrary to the specification.
toURL function in Chrome returns
filesystem:-prefixed path depending on application host.
For example,
filesystem:file:///persistent/somefile.txt,
filesystem:http://localhost:8080/persistent/somefile.txt.
toURL function result does not contain trailing slash in case of directory entry.
Chrome resolves directories with slash-trailed urls correctly though.
resolveLocalFileSystemURL method requires the inbound
url to have
filesystem prefix. For example,
url parameter for
resolveLocalFileSystemURL
should be in the form
filesystem:file:///persistent/somefile.txt as opposed to the form
file:///persistent/somefile.txt in Android.
toNativeURL function is not supported and does not have a stub.
setMetadata function is not stated in the specifications and not supported.
. and
.. are not supported.
file:///-mode; only hosted mode is supported (http://localhost:xxxx).
size parameter for
requestFileSystem function does not affect filesystem in Firefox and IE.
readAsBinaryString function is not stated in the Specs and not supported in IE and does not have a stub.
file.type is always null.
setMetadata function, which is not stated in the Specs supports
modificationTime field change only.
copyTo and
moveTo functions do not support directories.
abort and
truncate functions are not supported.
writer.onprogress = function() { /*commands*/ };
In v1.0.0 of this plugin, the
FileEntry and
DirectoryEntry structures have changed,
to be more in line with the published specification.
Previous (pre-1.0.0) versions of the plugin stored the device-absolute-file-location
in the
fullPath property of
Entry objects. These paths would typically look like
/var/mobile/Applications/<application UUID>/Documents/path/to/file (iOS)
/storage/emulated/0/path/to/file (Android)
These paths were also returned by the
toURL() method of the
Entry objects.
With v1.0.0, the
fullPath attribute is the path to the file, relative to the root of
the HTML filesystem. So, the above paths would now both be represented by a
FileEntry
object with a
fullPath of
/path/to/file
If your application works with device-absolute-paths, and you previously retrieved those
paths through the
fullPath property of
Entry objects, then you should update your code
to use
entry.toURL() instead.
For backwards compatibility, the
resolveLocalFileSystemURL() method will accept a
device-absolute-path, and will return an
Entry object corresponding to it, as long as that
file exists within either the
TEMPORARY or
PERSISTENT filesystems.
This has particularly been an issue with the File-Transfer plugin, which previously used
device-absolute-paths (and can still accept them). It has been updated to work correctly
with FileSystem URLs, so replacing
entry.fullPath with
entry.toURL() should resolve any
issues getting that plugin to work with files on the device.
In v1.1.0 the return value of
toURL() was changed (see CB-6394)
to return an absolute 'file://' URL. wherever possible. To ensure a 'cdvfile:'-URL you can use
toInternalURL() now.
This method will now return filesystem URLs of the form
cdvfile://localhost/persistent/path/to/file
which can be used to identify the file uniquely.
Purpose
cdvfile://localhost/persistent|temporary|another-fs-root*/path/to/file can be used for platform-independent file paths.
cdvfile paths are supported by core plugins - for example you can download an mp3 file to cdvfile-path via
cordova-plugin-file-transfer and play it via
cordova-plugin-media.
*Note: See Where to Store Files, File System Layouts and Configuring the Plugin for more details about available fs roots.
To use
cdvfile as a tag'
src you can convert it to native path via
toURL() method of the resolved fileEntry, which you can get via
resolveLocalFileSystemURL - see examples below.
You can also use
cdvfile:// paths directly in the DOM, for example:
<img src="cdvfile://localhost/persistent/img/logo.png" />
Note: This method requires following Content Security rules updates:
cdvfile: scheme to
Content-Security-Policy meta tag of the index page, e.g.:
<meta http-equiv="Content-Security-Policy" content="default-src 'self' data: gap: cdvfile:
https://ssl.gstatic.com 'unsafe-eval'; style-src 'self' 'unsafe-inline'; media-src *">
<access origin="cdvfile://*" /> to
config.xml.
Converting cdvfile:// to native path
resolveLocalFileSystemURL('cdvfile://localhost/temporary/path/to/file.mp4', function(entry) {
var nativePath = entry.toURL();
console.log('Native URI: ' + nativePath);
document.getElementById('video').src = nativePath;
Converting native path to cdvfile://
resolveLocalFileSystemURL(nativePath, function(entry) {
console.log('cdvfile URI: ' + entry.toInternalURL());
Using cdvfile in core plugins
fileTransfer.download(uri, 'cdvfile://localhost/temporary/path/to/file.mp3', function (entry) { ...
var my_media = new Media('cdvfile://localhost/temporary/path/to/file.mp3', ...);
my_media.play();
cdvfile:// paths in the DOM is not supported on Windows platform (a path can be converted to native instead).
When an error is thrown, one of the following codes will be used.
|Code
|Constant
|1
NOT_FOUND_ERR
|2
SECURITY_ERR
|3
ABORT_ERR
|4
NOT_READABLE_ERR
|5
ENCODING_ERR
|6
NO_MODIFICATION_ALLOWED_ERR
|7
INVALID_STATE_ERR
|8
SYNTAX_ERR
|9
INVALID_MODIFICATION_ERR
|10
QUOTA_EXCEEDED_ERR
|11
TYPE_MISMATCH_ERR
|12
PATH_EXISTS_ERR
The set of available filesystems can be configured per-platform. Both iOS and
Android recognize a tag in
config.xml which names the
filesystems to be installed. By default, all file-system roots are enabled.
<preference name="iosExtraFilesystems" value="library,library-nosync,documents,documents-nosync,cache,bundle,root" />
<preference name="AndroidExtraFilesystems" value="files,files-external,documents,sdcard,cache,cache-external,assets,root" />
files: The application's internal file storage directory
files-external: The application's external file storage directory
sdcard: The global external file storage directory (this is the root of the SD card, if one is installed). You must have the
android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission to use this.
cache: The application's internal cache directory
cache-external: The application's external cache directory
assets: The application's bundle (read-only)
root: The entire device filesystem
applicationDirectory: ReadOnly with restricted access. Copying files in this directory is possible, but reading it directly results in 'file not found'.
Android also supports a special filesystem named "documents", which represents a "/Documents/" subdirectory within the "files" filesystem.
library: The application's Library directory
documents: The application's Documents directory
cache: The application's Cache directory
bundle: The application's bundle; the location of the app itself on disk (read-only)
root: The entire device filesystem
By default, the library and documents directories can be synced to iCloud. You can also request two additional filesystems,
library-nosync and
documents-nosync, which represent a special non-synced directory within the
/Library or
/Documents filesystem.
The File plugin allows you to do things like store files in a temporary or persistent storage location for your app (sandboxed storage) and to store files in other platform-dependent locations. The code snippets in this section demonstrate different tasks including:
Before you use the File plugin APIs, you can get access to the file system using
requestFileSystem. When you do this, you can request either persistent or temporary storage. Persistent storage will not be removed unless permission is granted by the user.
When you get file system access using
requestFileSystem, access is granted for the sandboxed file system only (the sandbox limits access to the app itself), not for general access to any file system location on the device. (To access file system locations outside the sandboxed storage, use other methods such as window.resolveLocalFileSystemURL, which support platform-specific locations. For one example of this, see Append a File.)
Here is a request for persistent storage.
Note When targeting WebView clients (instead of a browser) or native apps (Windows), you dont need to use
requestQuotabefore using persistent storage.
window.requestFileSystem(LocalFileSystem.PERSISTENT, 0, function (fs) {
console.log('file system open: ' + fs.name);
fs.root.getFile("newPersistentFile.txt", { create: true, exclusive: false }, function (fileEntry) {
console.log("fileEntry is file?" + fileEntry.isFile.toString());
// fileEntry.name == 'someFile.txt'
// fileEntry.fullPath == '/someFile.txt'
writeFile(fileEntry, null);
}, onErrorCreateFile);
}, onErrorLoadFs);
The success callback receives FileSystem object (fs). Use
fs.root to return a DirectoryEntry object, which you can use to create or get a file (by calling
getFile). In this example,
fs.root is a DirectoryEntry object that represents the persistent storage in the sandboxed file system.
The success callback for
getFile receives a FileEntry object. You can use this to perform file write and file read operations.
Here is an example of a request for temporary storage. Temporary storage may be deleted by the operating system if the device runs low on memory.
window.requestFileSystem(window.TEMPORARY, 5 * 1024 * 1024, function (fs) {
console.log('file system open: ' + fs.name);
createFile(fs.root, "newTempFile.txt", false);
}, onErrorLoadFs);
When you are using temporary storage, you can create or get the file by calling
getFile. As in the persistent storage example, this will give you a FileEntry object that you can use for read or write operations.
function createFile(dirEntry, fileName, isAppend) {
// Creates a new file or returns the file if it already exists.
dirEntry.getFile(fileName, {create: true, exclusive: false}, function(fileEntry) {
writeFile(fileEntry, null, isAppend);
}, onErrorCreateFile);
}
Once you have a FileEntry object, you can write to the file by calling
createWriter, which returns a FileWriter object in the success callback. Call the
write method of FileWriter to write to the file.
function writeFile(fileEntry, dataObj) {
// Create a FileWriter object for our FileEntry (log.txt).
fileEntry.createWriter(function (fileWriter) {
fileWriter.onwriteend = function() {
console.log("Successful file write...");
readFile(fileEntry);
};
fileWriter.onerror = function (e) {
console.log("Failed file write: " + e.toString());
};
// If data object is not passed in,
// create a new Blob instead.
if (!dataObj) {
dataObj = new Blob(['some file data'], { type: 'text/plain' });
}
fileWriter.write(dataObj);
});
}
You also need a FileEntry object to read an existing file. Use the file property of FileEntry to get the file reference, and then create a new FileReader object. You can use methods like
readAsText to start the read operation. When the read operation is complete,
this.result stores the result of the read operation.
function readFile(fileEntry) {
fileEntry.file(function (file) {
var reader = new FileReader();
reader.onloadend = function() {
console.log("Successful file read: " + this.result);
displayFileData(fileEntry.fullPath + ": " + this.result);
};
reader.readAsText(file);
}, onErrorReadFile);
}
Of course, you will often want to append existing files instead of creating new ones. Here is an example of that. This example shows another way that you can access the file system using window.resolveLocalFileSystemURL. In this example, pass the cross-platform Cordova file URL, cordova.file.dataDirectory, to the function. The success callback receives a DirectoryEntry object, which you can use to do things like create a file.
window.resolveLocalFileSystemURL(cordova.file.dataDirectory, function (dirEntry) {
console.log('file system open: ' + dirEntry.name);
var isAppend = true;
createFile(dirEntry, "fileToAppend.txt", isAppend);
}, onErrorLoadFs);
In addition to this usage, you can use
resolveLocalFileSystemURL to get access to some file system locations that are not part of the sandboxed storage system. See Where to store Files for more information; many of these storage locations are platform-specific. You can also pass cross-platform file system locations to
resolveLocalFileSystemURL using the cdvfile protocol.
For the append operation, there is nothing new in the
createFile function that is called in the preceding code (see the preceding examples for the actual code).
createFile calls
writeFile. In
writeFile, you check whether an append operation is requested.
Once you have a FileWriter object, call the
seek method, and pass in the index value for the position where you want to write. In this example, you also test whether the file exists. After calling seek, then call the write method of FileWriter.
function writeFile(fileEntry, dataObj, isAppend) {
// Create a FileWriter object for our FileEntry (log.txt).
fileEntry.createWriter(function (fileWriter) {
fileWriter.onwriteend = function() {
console.log("Successful file read...");
readFile(fileEntry);
};
fileWriter.onerror = function (e) {
console.log("Failed file read: " + e.toString());
};
// If we are appending data to file, go to the end of the file.
if (isAppend) {
try {
fileWriter.seek(fileWriter.length);
}
catch (e) {
console.log("file doesn't exist!");
}
}
fileWriter.write(dataObj);
});
}
We already showed how to write to a file that you just created in the sandboxed file system. What if you need to get access to an existing file and convert that to something you can store on your device? In this example, you obtain a file using an xhr request, and then save it to the cache in the sandboxed file system.
Before you get the file, get a FileSystem reference using
requestFileSystem. By passing window.TEMPORARY in the method call (same as before), the returned FileSystem object (fs) represents the cache in the sandboxed file system. Use
fs.root to get the DirectoryEntry object that you need.
window.requestFileSystem(window.TEMPORARY, 5 * 1024 * 1024, function (fs) {
console.log('file system open: ' + fs.name);
getSampleFile(fs.root);
}, onErrorLoadFs);
For completeness, here is the xhr request to get a Blob image. There is nothing Cordova-specific in this code, except that you forward the DirectoryEntry reference that you already obtained as an argument to the saveFile function. You will save the blob image and display it later after reading the file (to validate the operation).
function getSampleFile(dirEntry) {
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open('GET', 'http://cordova.apache.org/static/img/cordova_bot.png', true);
xhr.responseType = 'blob';
xhr.onload = function() {
if (this.status == 200) {
var blob = new Blob([this.response], { type: 'image/png' });
saveFile(dirEntry, blob, "downloadedImage.png");
}
};
xhr.send();
}
Note For Cordova 5 security, the preceding code requires that you add the domain name, http://cordova.apache.org, to the Content-Security-Policy element in index.html.
After getting the file, copy the contents to a new file. The current DirectoryEntry object is already associated with the app cache.
function saveFile(dirEntry, fileData, fileName) {
dirEntry.getFile(fileName, { create: true, exclusive: false }, function (fileEntry) {
writeFile(fileEntry, fileData);
}, onErrorCreateFile);
}
In writeFile, you pass in the Blob object as the dataObj and you will save that in the new file.
function writeFile(fileEntry, dataObj, isAppend) {
// Create a FileWriter object for our FileEntry (log.txt).
fileEntry.createWriter(function (fileWriter) {
fileWriter.onwriteend = function() {
console.log("Successful file write...");
if (dataObj.type == "image/png") {
readBinaryFile(fileEntry);
}
else {
readFile(fileEntry);
}
};
fileWriter.onerror = function(e) {
console.log("Failed file write: " + e.toString());
};
fileWriter.write(dataObj);
});
}
After writing to the file, read it and display it. You saved the image as binary data, so you can read it using FileReader.readAsArrayBuffer.
function readBinaryFile(fileEntry) {
fileEntry.file(function (file) {
var reader = new FileReader();
reader.onloadend = function() {
console.log("Successful file write: " + this.result);
displayFileData(fileEntry.fullPath + ": " + this.result);
var blob = new Blob([new Uint8Array(this.result)], { type: "image/png" });
displayImage(blob);
};
reader.readAsArrayBuffer(file);
}, onErrorReadFile);
}
After reading the data, you can display the image using code like this. Use window.URL.createObjectURL to get a DOM string for the Blob image.
function displayImage(blob) {
// Displays image if result is a valid DOM string for an image.
var elem = document.getElementById('imageFile');
// Note: Use window.URL.revokeObjectURL when finished with image.
elem.src = window.URL.createObjectURL(blob);
}
To display an image using a FileEntry, you can call the
toURL method.
function displayImageByFileURL(fileEntry) {
var elem = document.getElementById('imageFile');
elem.src = fileEntry.toURL();
}
If you are using some platform-specific URIs instead of a FileEntry and you want to display an image, you may need to include the main part of the URI in the Content-Security-Policy element in index.html. For example, on Windows 10, you can include
ms-appdata: in your element. Here is an example.
<meta http-equiv="Content-Security-Policy" content="default-src 'self' data: gap: ms-appdata: https://ssl.gstatic.com 'unsafe-eval'; style-src 'self' 'unsafe-inline'; media-src *">
In the code here, you create directories in the root of the app storage location. You could use this code with any writable storage location (that is, any DirectoryEntry). Here, you write to the application cache (assuming that you used window.TEMPORARY to get your FileSystem object) by passing fs.root into this function.
This code creates the /NewDirInRoot/images folder in the application cache. For platform-specific values, look at File System Layouts.
function createDirectory(rootDirEntry) {
rootDirEntry.getDirectory('NewDirInRoot', { create: true }, function (dirEntry) {
dirEntry.getDirectory('images', { create: true }, function (subDirEntry) {
createFile(subDirEntry, "fileInNewSubDir.txt");
}, onErrorGetDir);
}, onErrorGetDir);
}
When creating subfolders, you need to create each folder separately as shown in the preceding code.