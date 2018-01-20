Google Firebase Cloud Messaging Cordova Push Plugin

Extremely easy plug&play push notification plugin for Cordova applications with Google Firebase FCM.

Version 2.1.2 (03/06/2017)

Tested on Android and iOS using Cordova cli 6.4.0, Cordova android 6.0.0 and Cordova ios 4.3.1

Available sdk functions: onTokenRefresh, getToken, subscribeToTopic, unsubscribeFromTopic and onNotification

'google-services.json' and 'GoogleService-Info.plist' are added automatically from Cordova project root to platform folders

Added data payload parameter to check whether the user tapped on the notification or was received while in foreground.

Free testing server available for free! https://cordova-plugin-fcm.appspot.com

Installation

Make sure you have ‘google-services.json’ for Android or ‘GoogleService-Info.plist’ for iOS in your Cordova project root folder. You don´t need to configure anything else in order to have push notification working for both platforms, everything is magic.

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-fcm

Firebase configuration files

Get the needed configuration files for Android or iOS from the Firebase Console (see docs: https://firebase.google.com/docs/).

Android compilation details

Put the downloaded file 'google-services.json' in the Cordova project root folder.

You will need to ensure that you have installed the appropiate Android SDK libraries.

⚠️ For Android >5.0 status bar icon, you must include transparent solid color icon with name 'fcm_push_icon.png' in the 'res' folder in the same way you add the other application icons. If you do not set this resource, then the SDK will use the default icon for your app which may not meet the standards for Android >5.0.

iOS compilation details

Put the downloaded file 'GoogleService-Info.plist' in the Cordova project root folder.

Usage

⚠️ It's highly recommended to use REST API to send push notifications because Firebase console does not have all the functionalities. Pay attention to the payload example in order to use the plugin properly.

You can also test your notifications with the free testing server: https://cordova-plugin-fcm.appspot.com

Receiving Token Refresh

FCMPlugin.onTokenRefresh( function ( token ) { alert( token ); });

Get token

FCMPlugin.getToken( function ( token ) { alert(token); });

FCMPlugin.subscribeToTopic( 'topicExample' );

FCMPlugin.unsubscribeFromTopic( 'topicExample' );

Receiving push notification data

FCMPlugin.onNotification( function ( data ) { if (data.wasTapped){ alert( JSON .stringify(data) ); } else { alert( JSON .stringify(data) ); } });

Send notification. Payload example (REST API)

Full documentation: https://firebase.google.com/docs/cloud-messaging/http-server-ref

Free testing server: https://cordova-plugin-fcm.appspot.com

{ "notification" :{ "title" : "Notification title" , "body" : "Notification body" , "sound" : "default" , "click_action" : "FCM_PLUGIN_ACTIVITY" , "icon" : "fcm_push_icon" }, "data" :{ "param1" : "value1" , "param2" : "value2" }, "to" : "/topics/topicExample" , "priority" : "high" , "restricted_package_name" : "" }

How it works

Send a push notification to a single device or topic.

1.a Application is in foreground:

The notification data is received in the JavaScript callback without notification bar message (this is the normal behaviour of mobile push notifications).

1.b Application is in background or closed:

The device displays the notification message in the device notification bar.

If the user taps the notification, the application comes to foreground and the notification data is received in the JavaScript callback.

If the user does not tap the notification but opens the applicacion, nothing happens until the notification is tapped.

License