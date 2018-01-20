Extremely easy plug&play push notification plugin for Cordova applications with Google Firebase FCM.
Make sure you have ‘google-services.json’ for Android or ‘GoogleService-Info.plist’ for iOS in your Cordova project root folder. You don´t need to configure anything else in order to have push notification working for both platforms, everything is magic.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-fcm
Get the needed configuration files for Android or iOS from the Firebase Console (see docs: https://firebase.google.com/docs/).
Put the downloaded file 'google-services.json' in the Cordova project root folder.
You will need to ensure that you have installed the appropiate Android SDK libraries.
⚠️ For Android >5.0 status bar icon, you must include transparent solid color icon with name 'fcm_push_icon.png' in the 'res' folder in the same way you add the other application icons. If you do not set this resource, then the SDK will use the default icon for your app which may not meet the standards for Android >5.0.
Put the downloaded file 'GoogleService-Info.plist' in the Cordova project root folder.
⚠️ It's highly recommended to use REST API to send push notifications because Firebase console does not have all the functionalities. Pay attention to the payload example in order to use the plugin properly.
You can also test your notifications with the free testing server: https://cordova-plugin-fcm.appspot.com
//FCMPlugin.onTokenRefresh( onTokenRefreshCallback(token) );
//Note that this callback will be fired everytime a new token is generated, including the first time.
FCMPlugin.onTokenRefresh(function(token){
alert( token );
});
//FCMPlugin.getToken( successCallback(token), errorCallback(err) );
//Keep in mind the function will return null if the token has not been established yet.
FCMPlugin.getToken(function(token){
alert(token);
});
//FCMPlugin.subscribeToTopic( topic, successCallback(msg), errorCallback(err) );
//All devices are subscribed automatically to 'all' and 'ios' or 'android' topic respectively.
//Must match the following regular expression: "[a-zA-Z0-9-_.~%]{1,900}".
FCMPlugin.subscribeToTopic('topicExample');
//FCMPlugin.unsubscribeFromTopic( topic, successCallback(msg), errorCallback(err) );
FCMPlugin.unsubscribeFromTopic('topicExample');
//FCMPlugin.onNotification( onNotificationCallback(data), successCallback(msg), errorCallback(err) )
//Here you define your application behaviour based on the notification data.
FCMPlugin.onNotification(function(data){
if(data.wasTapped){
//Notification was received on device tray and tapped by the user.
alert( JSON.stringify(data) );
}else{
//Notification was received in foreground. Maybe the user needs to be notified.
alert( JSON.stringify(data) );
}
});
Full documentation: https://firebase.google.com/docs/cloud-messaging/http-server-ref
Free testing server: https://cordova-plugin-fcm.appspot.com
//POST: https://fcm.googleapis.com/fcm/send
//HEADER: Content-Type: application/json
//HEADER: Authorization: key=AIzaSy*******************
{
"notification":{
"title":"Notification title",
"body":"Notification body",
"sound":"default",
"click_action":"FCM_PLUGIN_ACTIVITY",
"icon":"fcm_push_icon"
},
"data":{
"param1":"value1",
"param2":"value2"
},
"to":"/topics/topicExample",
"priority":"high",
"restricted_package_name":""
}
//sound: optional field if you want sound with the notification
//click_action: must be present with the specified value for Android
//icon: white icon resource name for Android >5.0
//data: put any "param":"value" and retreive them in the JavaScript notification callback
//to: device token or /topic/topicExample
//priority: must be set to "high" for delivering notifications on closed iOS apps
//restricted_package_name: optional field if you want to send only to a restricted app package (i.e: com.myapp.test)
Send a push notification to a single device or topic.
