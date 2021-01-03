This plugin is not actively maintained anymore since March 2019.
IT IS NOT RECEIVING SECURITY UPDATES AND YOU MIGHT BE ADDING HARMFUL CODE TO YOUR PROJECT.
Please check out cordova-plugin-facebook-connect for an active fork. This repo is conserved for archival purposes only.
Use Facebook SDK in Cordova projects
See npm package for versions - https://www.npmjs.com/package/cordova-plugin-facebook4
Make sure you've registered your Facebook app with Facebook and have an
APP_ID https://developers.facebook.com/apps.
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-facebook4 --save --variable APP_ID="123456789" --variable APP_NAME="myApplication"
If you need to change your
APP_ID after installation, it's recommended that you remove and then re-add the plugin as above. Note that changes to the
APP_ID value in your
config.xml file will not be propagated to the individual platform builds.
IMPORTANT: This plugin works as is with cordova-ios 5 but if you use earlier version of cordova-ios then you need to add the code in the following comment to your CordovaLib/Classes/Public/CDVAppDelegate.m file which was added to your project as part of the cordova-ios ios platform template: https://github.com/apache/cordova-ios/issues/476#issuecomment-460907247
This is a fork of the official plugin for Facebook in Apache Cordova that implements the latest Facebook SDK. Unless noted, this is a drop-in replacement. You don't have to replace your client code.
The Facebook plugin for Apache Cordova allows you to use the same JavaScript code in your Cordova application as you use in your web application. However, unlike in the browser, the Cordova application will use the native Facebook app to perform Single Sign On for the user. If this is not possible then the sign on will degrade gracefully using the standard dialog based authentication.
If you are looking to test the plugin, would like to reproduce a bug or build issues, there is a demo project for such purpose: cordova-plugin-facebook4-lab.
This plugin use the SDKs provided by Facebook. More information about these in their documentation for iOS or Android
As of v3.0.0, this plugin will always be released for iOS and for Android with a synchronized usage of the Facebook SDKs
For example: v3.0.0 include the Facebook SDK iOS v4.36.0 and reference per default the Facebook SDK Android v4.36.0 too
Please note that this plugin itself does not specify which Graph API version is used. The Graph API version is set by the Facebook SDK for iOS and Android (see Facebook documentation about versioning)
facebookConnectPlugin.login(Array strings of permissions, Function success, Function failure)
Success function returns an Object like:
{
status: "connected",
authResponse: {
session_key: true,
accessToken: "<long string>",
expiresIn: 5183979,
sig: "...",
secret: "...",
userID: "634565435"
}
}
Failure function returns an error String.
facebookConnectPlugin.logout(Function success, Function failure)
facebookConnectPlugin.checkHasCorrectPermissions(Array strings of permissions, Function success, Function failure)
Success function returns a success string if all passed permissions are granted.
Failure function returns an error String if any passed permissions are not granted.
facebookConnectPlugin.getLoginStatus(Function success, Function failure)
Success function returns an Object like:
{
authResponse: {
userID: "12345678912345",
accessToken: "kgkh3g42kh4g23kh4g2kh34g2kg4k2h4gkh3g4k2h4gk23h4gk2h34gk234gk2h34AndSoOn",
session_Key: true,
expiresIn: "5183738",
sig: "..."
},
status: "connected"
}
For more information see: Facebook Documentation
facebookConnectPlugin.showDialog(Object options, Function success, Function failure)
Example options - Share Dialog:
{
method: "share",
href: "http://example.com",
caption: "Such caption, very feed.",
description: "Much description",
picture: 'http://example.com/image.png',
hashtag: '#myHashtag',
share_feedWeb: true, // iOS only
}
The default dialog mode is
FBSDKShareDialogModeAutomatic. You can share that by adding a specific dialog mode parameter. The available share dialog modes are:
share_sheet,
share_feedBrowser,
share_native and
share_feedWeb. Read more about share dialog modes
caption,
description and
picture were deprecated in Facebok API v2.9 and therefore not supported anymore on iOS
Game request:
{
method: "apprequests",
message: "Come on man, check out my application.",
data: data,
title: title,
actionType: 'askfor',
filters: 'app_non_users'
}
Send Dialog:
{
method: "send",
caption: "Check this out.",
link: "http://example.com",
description: "The site I told you about",
picture: "http://example.com/image.png"
}
Share dialog - Open Graph Story: (currently only fully available on Android, iOS currently does not support action_properties)
{
var obj = {};
obj['og:type'] = 'objectname';
obj['og:title'] = 'Some title';
obj['og:url'] = 'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Page';
obj['og:description'] = 'Some description.';
var ap = {};
ap['expires_in'] = 3600;
var options = {
method: 'share_open_graph', // Required
action: 'actionname', // Required
action_properties: JSON.stringify(ap), // Optional
object: JSON.stringify(obj) // Required
};
}
In case you want to use custom actions/objects, just prepend the app namespace to the name (E.g:
obj['og:type'] = 'appnamespace:objectname',
action: 'appnamespace:actionname'. The namespace of a Facebook app is found on the Settings page.
For options information see: Facebook share dialog documentation Facebook send dialog documentation
Success function returns an Object with
postId as String or
from and
to information when doing
apprequest.
Failure function returns an error String.
facebookConnectPlugin.api(String requestPath, Array permissions, Function success, Function failure)
Allows access to the Facebook Graph API. This API allows for additional permission because, unlike login, the Graph API can accept multiple permissions.
Example permissions:
["public_profile", "user_birthday"]
Success function returns an Object.
Failure function returns an error String.
Note: "In order to make calls to the Graph API on behalf of a user, the user has to be logged into your app using Facebook login."
For more information see:
App events allow you to understand the makeup of users engaging with your app, measure the performance of your Facebook mobile app ads, and reach specific sets of your users with Facebook mobile app ads.
Activation events are automatically tracked for you in the plugin.
Events are listed on the insights page
logEvent(String name, Object params, Number valueToSum, Function success, Function failure)
logPurchase(Number value, String currency, Function success, Function failure)
NOTE: Both parameters are required. The currency specification is expected to be an ISO 4217 currency code
activateApp(Function success, Function failure)
In your
onDeviceReady event add the following
var fbLoginSuccess = function (userData) {
console.log("UserInfo: ", userData);
}
facebookConnectPlugin.login(["public_profile"], fbLoginSuccess,
function loginError (error) {
console.error(error)
}
);
If you need the Facebook access token (for example, for validating the login on server side), do:
var fbLoginSuccess = function (userData) {
console.log("UserInfo: ", userData);
facebookConnectPlugin.getAccessToken(function(token) {
console.log("Token: " + token);
});
}
facebookConnectPlugin.login(["public_profile"], fbLoginSuccess,
function (error) {
console.error(error)
}
);
For a more instructive example change the above
fbLoginSuccess to;
var fbLoginSuccess = function (userData) {
console.log("UserInfo: ", userData);
facebookConnectPlugin.getLoginStatus(function onLoginStatus (status) {
console.log("current status: ", status);
facebookConnectPlugin.showDialog({
method: "share"
}, function onShareSuccess (result) {
console.log("Posted. ", result);
});
});
};
Using the graph api this is a very simple task:
facebookConnectPlugin.api("<user-id>/?fields=id,email", ["user_birthday"],
function onSuccess (result) {
console.log("Result: ", result);
/* logs:
{
"id": "000000123456789",
"email": "myemail@example.com"
}
*/
}, function onError (error) {
console.error("Failed: ", error);
}
);
Send a photo to a user's feed
facebookConnectPlugin.showDialog({
method: "share",
picture:'https://www.google.co.jp/logos/doodles/2014/doodle-4-google-2014-japan-winner-5109465267306496.2-hp.png',
name:'Test Post',
message:'First photo post',
caption: 'Testing using phonegap plugin',
description: 'Posting photo using phonegap facebook plugin'
}, function (response) {
console.log(response)
}, function (response) {
console.log(response)
}
);
Starting from Facebook SDK v4.34 for both iOS and Android, there is a new way of converting pixel events into mobile app events. For more information: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/app-events/hybrid-app-events/
In order to enable this feature in your cordova app, please set the FACEBOOK_HYBRID_APP_EVENTS variable to "true"(default is false):
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-facebook4 --save --variable APP_ID="123456789" --variable APP_NAME="myApplication" --variable FACEBOOK_HYBRID_APP_EVENTS="true"
Please check this repo for an example app using this feature.
NOTE(iOS): This feature only works with WKWebView so until Cordova iOS 5 is relased, an additional plugin (e.g cordova-plugin-wkwebview-engine) is needed.