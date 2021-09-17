Use Facebook SDK in Cordova projects
See npm package for versions - https://www.npmjs.com/package/cordova-plugin-facebook-connect
Make sure you've registered your Facebook app with Facebook and have an
APP_ID https://developers.facebook.com/apps.
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-facebook-connect --save --variable APP_ID="123456789" --variable APP_NAME="myApplication"
As the
APP_NAME is used as a string in XML files, if your app name contains any special characters like "&", make sure you escape them, e.g. "&".
If you need to change your
APP_ID after installation, it's recommended that you remove and then re-add the plugin as above. Note that changes to the
APP_ID value in your
config.xml file will not be propagated to the individual platform builds.
This is a fork of the official plugin for Facebook in Apache Cordova that implements the latest Facebook SDK. Unless noted, this is a drop-in replacement. You don't have to replace your client code.
The Facebook plugin for Apache Cordova allows you to use the same JavaScript code in your Cordova application as you use in your web application.
If you are looking to test the plugin, would like to reproduce a bug or build issues, there is a demo project for such purpose: cordova-plugin-facebook-connect-lab.
This plugin use the SDKs provided by Facebook. More information about these in their documentation for iOS or Android
This plugin will always be released for iOS and for Android with a synchronized usage of the Facebook SDKs.
Please note that this plugin itself does not specify which Graph API version is used. The Graph API version is set by the Facebook SDK for iOS and Android (see Facebook documentation about versioning)
facebookConnectPlugin.getApplicationId(Function success)
Success function returns the current application ID.
facebookConnectPlugin.getApplicationName(Function success)
Success function returns the current application name.
By default, the APP_ID and APP_NAME provided when the plugin is added are used. If you instead need to set the application ID and name in code, you can do so. (You must still include an APP_ID and APP_NAME when adding the plugin, as the values are required for the Android manifest and *-Info.plist files.)
facebookConnectPlugin.setApplicationId(String id, Function success)
Success function indicates the application ID has been updated.
facebookConnectPlugin.setApplicationName(String name, Function success)
Success function indicates the application name has been updated.
Note that in order to dynamically switch between multiple app IDs on iOS, you must use the OTHER_APP_SCHEMES variable and specify each additional app ID you will use with
setApplicationId separated by a comma, e.g.
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-facebook-connect --save --variable APP_ID="123456789" --variable APP_NAME="myApplication" --variable OTHER_APP_SCHEMES="fb987654321,fb876543210,fb765432109"
facebookConnectPlugin.login(Array strings of permissions, Function success, Function failure)
Success function returns an Object like:
{
status: "connected",
authResponse: {
accessToken: "<long string>",
data_access_expiration_time: "1623680244",
expiresIn: "5183979",
userID: "634565435"
}
}
Failure function returns an Object like:
{ errorCode: "4201", errorMessage: "User cancelled" }
facebookConnectPlugin.loginWithLimitedTracking(Array strings of permissions, String nonce, Function success, Function failure)
Success function returns an Object like:
{
status: "connected",
authResponse: {
authenticationToken: "<long string>",
nonce: "foo",
userID: "634565435"
}
}
Failure function returns an Object like:
{
errorCode: "4201",
errorMessage: "User cancelled"
}
See the Facebook Developer documentation for more details.
facebookConnectPlugin.logout(Function success, Function failure)
facebookConnectPlugin.getCurrentProfile(Function success, Function failure)
Success function returns an Object like:
{
userID: "634565435",
firstName: "Woodrow",
lastName: "Derenberger"
}
Note: The profile object contains a different set of properties when using Limited Login on iOS.
Failure function returns an error String.
facebookConnectPlugin.checkHasCorrectPermissions(Array strings of permissions, Function success, Function failure)
Success function returns a success string if all passed permissions are granted.
Failure function returns an error String if any passed permissions are not granted.
facebookConnectPlugin.getLoginStatus(Boolean force, Function success, Function failure)
Setting the force parameter to true clears any previously cached status and fetches fresh data from Facebook.
Success function returns an Object like:
{
authResponse: {
accessToken: "kgkh3g42kh4g23kh4g2kh34g2kg4k2h4gkh3g4k2h4gk23h4gk2h34gk234gk2h34AndSoOn",
data_access_expiration_time: "1623680244",
expiresIn: "5183738",
userID: "12345678912345"
},
status: "connected"
}
For more information see: Facebook Documentation
facebookConnectPlugin.isDataAccessExpired(Function success, Function failure)
Success function returns a String indicating if data access is expired.
Failure function returns an error String.
For more information see: Facebook Documentation
facebookConnectPlugin.reauthorizeDataAccess(Function success, Function failure)
Success function returns an Object like:
{
status: "connected",
authResponse: {
accessToken: "<long string>",
data_access_expiration_time: "1623680244",
expiresIn: "5183979",
userID: "634565435"
}
}
Failure function returns an error String.
For more information see: Facebook Documentation
facebookConnectPlugin.showDialog(Object options, Function success, Function failure)
Example options - Share Dialog:
{
method: "share",
href: "http://example.com",
hashtag: '#myHashtag',
share_feedWeb: true, // iOS only
}
The default dialog mode is
FBSDKShareDialogModeAutomatic. You can share that by adding a specific dialog mode parameter. The available share dialog modes are:
share_sheet,
share_feedBrowser,
share_native and
share_feedWeb. Read more about share dialog modes
Share Photo Dialog:
{
method: "share",
photo_image: "/9j/4TIERXhpZgAATU0AKgAAAA..."
}
photo_image must be a Base64-encoded string, such as a value returned by cordova-plugin-camera or cordova-plugin-file. Note that you must provide only the Base64 data, so if you have a data URL returned by something like
FileReader that looks like "...", you should split on ";base64,", e.g.
myDataUrl.split(';base64,')[1].
Here's a basic example using the camera plugin:
navigator.camera.getPicture(function(dataUrl) {
facebookConnectPlugin.showDialog({
method: 'share',
photo_image: dataUrl
}, function() {
console.log('share success');
}, function(e) {
console.log('share error', e);
});
}, function(e) {
console.log('camera error', e);
}, {
quality: 100,
sourceType: Camera.PictureSourceType.CAMERA,
destinationType: Camera.DestinationType.DATA_URL
});
Game request:
{
method: "apprequests",
message: "Come on man, check out my application.",
data: data,
title: title,
actionType: 'askfor',
objectID: 'YOUR_OBJECT_ID',
filters: 'app_non_users'
}
Send Dialog:
{
method: "send",
link: "http://example.com"
}
For options information see: Facebook share dialog documentation Facebook send dialog documentation
Success function returns an Object or
from and
to information when doing
apprequest.
Failure function returns an error String.
facebookConnectPlugin.api(String requestPath, Array permissions, String httpMethod, Function success, Function failure)
Allows access to the Facebook Graph API. This API allows for additional permission because, unlike login, the Graph API can accept multiple permissions.
Example permissions:
["public_profile", "user_birthday"]
httpMethod is optional and defaults to "GET".
Success function returns an Object.
Failure function returns an error String.
Note: "In order to make calls to the Graph API on behalf of a user, the user has to be logged into your app using Facebook login, and you must include the access_token parameter in your requestPath. "
For more information see:
App events allow you to understand the makeup of users engaging with your app, measure the performance of your Facebook mobile app ads, and reach specific sets of your users with Facebook mobile app ads.
Activation events are automatically tracked for you in the plugin.
Events are listed on the insights page
logEvent(String name, Object params, Number valueToSum, Function success, Function failure)
logPurchase(Number value, String currency, Object params, Function success, Function failure)
NOTE: Both
value and
currency are required. The currency specification is expected to be an ISO 4217 currency code.
params is optional.
activateApp(Function success, Function failure)
This plugin allows developers to set Data Processing Options as part of compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
setDataProcessingOptions(Array strings of options, String country, String state, Function success, Function failure)
To explicitly not enable Limited Data Use (LDU) mode, use:
facebookConnectPlugin.setDataProcessingOptions([], null, null, function() {
console.log('setDataProcessingOptions success');
}, function() {
console.error('setDataProcessingOptions failure');
});
To enable LDU with geolocation, use:
facebookConnectPlugin.setDataProcessingOptions(["LDU"], 0, 0, function() {
console.log('setDataProcessingOptions success');
}, function() {
console.error('setDataProcessingOptions failure');
});
To enable LDU for users and specify user geography, use:
facebookConnectPlugin.setDataProcessingOptions(["LDU"], 1, 1000, function() {
console.log('setDataProcessingOptions success');
}, function() {
console.error('setDataProcessingOptions failure');
});
For more information see: Facebook Documentation
With Advanced Matching, Facebook can match conversion events to your customers to optimize your ads and build larger re-marketing audiences.
setUserData(Object userData, Function success, Function failure)
Example user data object:
{
"em": "jsmith@example.com", //email
"fn": "john", //first name
"ln": "smith", //last name
"ph", "16505554444", //phone number
"db": "19910526", //birthdate
"ge": "f", //gender
"ct": "menlopark", //city
"st": "ca", //state
"zp": "94025", //zip code
"cn": "us" //country
}
Success function indicates the user data has been set.
Failure function returns an error String.
clearUserData(Function success, Function failure)
Success function indicates the user data has been cleared.
Failure function returns an error String.
In your
onDeviceReady event add the following
var fbLoginSuccess = function (userData) {
console.log("UserInfo: ", userData);
}
facebookConnectPlugin.login(["public_profile"], fbLoginSuccess,
function loginError (error) {
console.error(error)
}
);
If you need the Facebook access token (for example, for validating the login on server side), do:
var fbLoginSuccess = function (userData) {
console.log("UserInfo: ", userData);
facebookConnectPlugin.getAccessToken(function(token) {
console.log("Token: " + token);
});
}
facebookConnectPlugin.login(["public_profile"], fbLoginSuccess,
function (error) {
console.error(error)
}
);
For a more instructive example change the above
fbLoginSuccess to;
var fbLoginSuccess = function (userData) {
console.log("UserInfo: ", userData);
facebookConnectPlugin.getLoginStatus(false, function onLoginStatus (status) {
console.log("current status: ", status);
facebookConnectPlugin.showDialog({
method: "share"
}, function onShareSuccess () {
console.log("Posted.");
});
});
};
Using the graph api this is a very simple task:
facebookConnectPlugin.api("me/?fields=id,birthday&access_token=" + myAccessToken, ["user_birthday"],
function onSuccess (result) {
console.log("Result: ", result);
/* logs:
{
"id": "000000123456789",
"birthday": "01/01/1985"
}
*/
}, function onError (error) {
console.error("Failed: ", error);
}
);
Starting from Facebook SDK v4.34 for both iOS and Android, there is a new way of converting pixel events into mobile app events. For more information: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/app-events/hybrid-app-events/
In order to enable this feature in your Cordova app, please set the FACEBOOK_HYBRID_APP_EVENTS variable to "true" (default is false):
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-facebook-connect --save --variable APP_ID="123456789" --variable APP_NAME="myApplication" --variable FACEBOOK_HYBRID_APP_EVENTS="true"
Please check this repo for an example app using this feature.
This plugin supports Facebook's GDPR Compliance Delaying Automatic Event Collection.
In order to enable this feature in your Cordova app, please set the FACEBOOK_AUTO_LOG_APP_EVENTS variable to "false" (default is true).
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-facebook-connect --save --variable APP_ID="123456789" --variable APP_NAME="myApplication" --variable FACEBOOK_AUTO_LOG_APP_EVENTS="false"
Then, re-enable auto-logging after an end User provides consent by calling the
setAutoLogAppEventsEnabled method and set it to true.
facebookConnectPlugin.setAutoLogAppEventsEnabled(true, function() {
console.log('setAutoLogAppEventsEnabled success');
}, function() {
console.error('setAutoLogAppEventsEnabled failure');
});
To disable collection of
advertiser-id, please set the FACEBOOK_ADVERTISER_ID_COLLECTION variable to "false" (default is true).
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-facebook-connect --save --variable APP_ID="123456789" --variable APP_NAME="myApplication" --variable FACEBOOK_ADVERTISER_ID_COLLECTION="false"
Then, re-enable collection by calling the
setAdvertiserIDCollectionEnabled method and set it to true.
facebookConnectPlugin.setAdvertiserIDCollectionEnabled(true, function() {
console.log('setAdvertiserIDCollectionEnabled success');
}, function() {
console.error('setAdvertiserIDCollectionEnabled failure');
});
To enable advertiser tracking, call the
setAdvertiserTrackingEnabled method.
facebookConnectPlugin.setAdvertiserTrackingEnabled(true, function() {
console.log('setAdvertiserTrackingEnabled success');
}, function() {
console.error('setAdvertiserTrackingEnabled failure');
});
See the Facebook Developer documentation for more details.
getDeferredApplink(Function success, Function failure)
Success function returns the deep link if one is defined.
Failure function returns an error String.
Note that on iOS, you must use a plugin such as cordova-plugin-idfa to first request tracking permission from the user, then call the
setAdvertiserTrackingEnabled method to enable advertiser tracking. Attempting to call
getDeferredApplink without doing so will result in an empty string being returned.
cordova.plugins.idfa.requestPermission().then(function() {
facebookConnectPlugin.setAdvertiserTrackingEnabled(true);
facebookConnectPlugin.getDeferredApplink(function(url) {
console.log('url = ' + url);
});
});
See the Facebook Developer documentation for more details.
When using the same Facebook app with multiple iOS apps, use the FACEBOOK_URL_SCHEME_SUFFIX variable to set a unique URL Suffix for each app. This ensures that Facebook redirects back to the correct app after closing the login window.
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-facebook-connect --save --variable APP_ID="123456789" --variable APP_NAME="myApplication" --variable FACEBOOK_URL_SCHEME_SUFFIX="mysecondapp"