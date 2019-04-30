openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cpe

cordova-plugin-enable-multidex

by Adriano D.G.
0.2.0 (see all)

Enable Multidex for Cordova Android apps with over 64K methods

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Multidex for Cordova

Build Status

Enable Multidex for Cordova Android apps with over 64K methods.

When your app and the libraries it references exceed 65,536 methods, you encounter a build error that indicates your app has reached the limit of the Android build architecture.

Move past this limitation by enabling an app configuration known as multidex, which allows your app to build and read multiple DEX files.

More information can be found at https://developer.android.com/studio/build/multidex.html

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-enable-multidex

Supported platforms

  • Android

License

This project is MIT-licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial