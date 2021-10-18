title: Dialogs
This plugin provides access to some native dialog UI elements
via a global
navigator.notification object.
Although the object is attached to the global scoped
navigator, it is not available until after the
deviceready event.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
console.log(navigator.notification);
}
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-dialogs
navigator.notification.alert
navigator.notification.confirm
navigator.notification.prompt
navigator.notification.beep
navigator.notification.dismissPrevious
navigator.notification.dismissAll
Shows a custom alert or dialog box. Most Cordova implementations use a native
dialog box for this feature, but some platforms use the browser's
alert
function, which is typically less customizable.
navigator.notification.alert(message, alertCallback, [title], [buttonName])
message: Dialog message. (String)
alertCallback: Callback to invoke when alert dialog is dismissed. (Function)
title: Dialog title. (String) (Optional, defaults to
Alert)
buttonName: Button name. (String) (Optional, defaults to
OK)
function alertDismissed() {
// do something
}
navigator.notification.alert(
'You are the winner!', // message
alertDismissed, // callback
'Game Over', // title
'Done' // buttonName
);
Displays a customizable confirmation dialog box.
navigator.notification.confirm(message, confirmCallback, [title], [buttonLabels])
message: Dialog message. (String)
confirmCallback: Callback to invoke with index of button pressed (1, 2, or 3) or when the dialog is dismissed without a button press (0). (Function)
title: Dialog title. (String) (Optional, defaults to
Confirm)
buttonLabels: Array of strings specifying button labels. (Array) (Optional, defaults to [
OK,Cancel])
The
confirmCallback executes when the user presses one of the
buttons in the confirmation dialog box.
The callback takes the argument
buttonIndex (Number), which is the
index of the pressed button. Note that the index uses one-based
indexing, so the value is
1,
2,
3, etc.
function onConfirm(buttonIndex) {
alert('You selected button ' + buttonIndex);
}
navigator.notification.confirm(
'You are the winner!', // message
onConfirm, // callback to invoke with index of button pressed
'Game Over', // title
['Restart','Exit'] // buttonLabels
);
Android supports a maximum of three buttons, and ignores any more than that.
Android dialog title cannot exceed 2 lines of content, it will ignore any more than this.
On Windows8/8.1 it is not possible to add more than three buttons to MessageDialog instance.
On Windows Phone 8.1 it's not possible to show dialog with more than two buttons.
Displays a native dialog box that is more customizable than the browser's
prompt function.
navigator.notification.prompt(message, promptCallback, [title], [buttonLabels], [defaultText])
message: Dialog message. (String)
promptCallback: Callback to invoke with index of button pressed (1, 2, or 3) or when the dialog is dismissed without a button press (0). (Function)
title: Dialog title (String) (Optional, defaults to
Prompt)
buttonLabels: Array of strings specifying button labels (Array) (Optional, defaults to
["OK","Cancel"])
defaultText: Default textbox input value (
String) (Optional, Default: empty string)
The
promptCallback executes when the user presses one of the buttons
in the prompt dialog box. The
results object passed to the callback
contains the following properties:
1,
2,
3, etc.
function onPrompt(results) {
alert("You selected button number " + results.buttonIndex + " and entered " + results.input1);
}
navigator.notification.prompt(
'Please enter your name', // message
onPrompt, // callback to invoke
'Registration', // title
['Ok','Exit'], // buttonLabels
'Jane Doe' // defaultText
);
Android supports a maximum of three buttons, and ignores any more than that.
On Android 3.0 and later, buttons are displayed in reverse order for devices that use the Holo theme.
The device plays a beep sound.
navigator.notification.beep(times);
// Beep twice!
navigator.notification.beep(2);
Dismisses the previously opened dialog box.
If no dialog box is currently open, the
errorCallback will be called.
navigator.notification.dismissPrevious([successCallback], [errorCallback])
function successCallback() {
console.log("Successfully dismissed previously opened dialog.");
}
function errorCallback(error) {
console.log("Failed to dismiss previously opened dialog: " + error);
}
navigator.notification.dismissPrevious(
successCallback,
errorCallback
);
Dismisses all previously opened dialog boxes.
If no dialog box is currently open, the
errorCallback will be called.
navigator.notification.dismissAll([successCallback], [errorCallback])
function successCallback() {
console.log("Successfully dismissed all previously opened dialogs.");
}
function errorCallback(error) {
console.log("Failed to dismiss all previously opened dialogs: " + error);
}
navigator.notification.dismissAll(
successCallback,
errorCallback
);