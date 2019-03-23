openbase logo
cpd

cordova-plugin-device-name

by Sylvain Bréjeon
1.3.5 (see all)

Cordova Device Name Plugin

npm
GitHub
Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Cordova Device Name Plugin

This plugin allows you to get the user-friendly name of the device.

On Android, a bluetooth adapter is required. Android emulator does not have bluetooth capabilities!

CHANGELOG

Installation

In your application project directory:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-device-name

Usage

var deviceName = cordova.plugins.deviceName;

console.log(deviceName.name) // e.g: Becvert's iPad

deviceName.get(function success(name) {
    console.log(name);
}, function failure(error) {
    console.log(error);
});

if you installed cordova-plugin-device you can use:

window.device.name

Credits

All the credits go to the official cordova-plugin-device plugin.

Licence

The MIT License

