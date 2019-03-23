Cordova Device Name Plugin

This plugin allows you to get the user-friendly name of the device.

On Android, a bluetooth adapter is required. Android emulator does not have bluetooth capabilities!

CHANGELOG

Installation

In your application project directory:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-device-name

Usage

var deviceName = cordova.plugins.deviceName; console .log(deviceName.name) deviceName.get( function success ( name ) { console .log(name); }, function failure ( error ) { console .log(error); });

if you installed cordova-plugin-device you can use:

window .device.name

Credits

All the credits go to the official cordova-plugin-device plugin.

Licence

The MIT License