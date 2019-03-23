This plugin allows you to get the user-friendly name of the device.
On Android, a bluetooth adapter is required. Android emulator does not have bluetooth capabilities!
In your application project directory:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-device-name
var deviceName = cordova.plugins.deviceName;
console.log(deviceName.name) // e.g: Becvert's iPad
deviceName.get(function success(name) {
console.log(name);
}, function failure(error) {
console.log(error);
});
if you installed cordova-plugin-device you can use:
window.device.name
All the credits go to the official cordova-plugin-device plugin.
The MIT License