Add a prepopulated SQLite database in your Phonegap/Cordova Android and iOS app.

IMPORTANT NOTE

The database file may have extensions or not for e.g the db file name would be sample.db or sample.sqlite or sample. It doesn't matter what is the file extension, just remember to use the whole filename with extensions(if having one otherwise not) as a paramter when passing to the plugin methods. Location Parameters in plugin function means -

location = 0 ; // ( Disable iCloud Backup) If set will copy the database to Library/LocalDatabase. The database will not be synced by the iCloud Backup. or location = 1 ; // If set will copy the database to Library folder instead of Documents folder. or location = 2 ; // It will copy the database in the default SQLite Database directory. This is the default location for database

For Android, please set the target-sdk-version to minimum 26 in config.xml

Database file location

The database file must be present inside the www folder.

Installation

Plugin can be install with simple cordova plugin add command -

cordova plugin add https:

Plugin Response Success and Error

Plugin send the response in following format in case of any error or success -

{ message : "message contains the response string like Invalid DB Location or DB Doesn't Exists or Db Copied Successfully" , code : integer value such as 404 , 200 , 516 }

Code -

404 - DB or Source or Destination Doesn't exists, see message string. 516 - DB Already Exists. 200 - Called Method Executed Successfully.

Methods

Currently there are five methods supported by the plugin.

Copy

This Method allows you the copy the database from www directory.

window .plugins.sqlDB.copy(dbname, location, success,error);

Here -

dbname -> Is the name of the database you want to copy. The dbname can be filename (without extensions) or filename.db or filename.sqlite. The plugin will look for and copy the file according to the filename provided here. And the same file name should be used while opening the database via SQLitePlugin.

location -> You can pass three integer arguments here (Use 0 for Android)-

( for ios only) location = 0 ; or location = 1 ; or location = 2 ;

success -> function will be called if the db is copied sucessfully.

error -> function will be called if the there is some problem in copying the db or the file already exists on the location.

Check Database Available on External Storage

window .plugins.sqlDB.checkDbOnStorage(dbname, source, success, error);

Here -

dbname -> Name of the database file which is available on external or intenral storage

source -> Full native path for the folder in which db file is present. The "/" must be added at the end of path. For.eg. /sdcard/mydb/

Copy Database from Device Storage

This is an untested version. Let me know if you have any suggestions. Also Pull Request are always welcome.

window .plugins.sqlDB.copyDbFromStorage(dbname, location, source, deleteolddb, success, error);

Here -

dbname -> Is the name of the database you want to copy. The dbname can be filename (without extensions) or filename.db or filename.sqlite. The plugin will look for and copy the file according to the filename provided here. And the same file name should be used while opening the database via SQLitePlugin.

location -> You can pass three integer arguments here (Use 0 for Android)-

( for ios only ) location = 0 ; // ( Disable iCloud Backup) If set will copy the database to Library/LocalDatabase. The database will not be synced by the iCloud Backup. or location = 1 ; // If set will copy the database to Library folder instead of Documents folder. or location = 2 ; // It will copy the database in the default SQLite Database directory. This is the default location for database

source -> Source File location like /sdcard/mydb/db.db. Please provide a valid existing location and the dbname should be present in the path.

deleteolddb -> A boolean value if set to true, will delete the existing db from the local app database folder before copying the new db. Please provide proper boolean value true or false;

success -> function will be called if the db is copied sucessfully.

error -> function will be called if the there is some problem in copying the db or the file already exists on the location.

Copy Database To Device Storage

This is an untested version. Let me know if you have any suggestions. Also Pull Request are always welcome.

window .plugins.sqlDB.copyDbToStorage(dbname, location, destination, overwrite, success, error);

Here -

dbname -> Is the name of the database you want to copy. The dbname can be filename (without extensions) or filename.db or filename.sqlite. The plugin will look for and copy the file according to the filename provided here. And the same file name should be used while opening the database via SQLitePlugin.

location -> You can pass three integer arguments here (Use 0 for Android)-

( for ios only) location = 0 ; or location = 1 ; or location = 2 ;

destination -> Destination File location like /sdcard/mydb/ Please provide a valid existing location and "/" should be present at the end of the path. Do not append db name in the path.

overwrite -> if set to true, then will replace the file at the destination. Otherwise will throw an error, if destination file already exists.

success -> function will be called if the db is copied sucessfully.

error -> function will be called if the there is some problem in copying the db or the file already exists on the location.

Remove

This method allows you to remove the database from the apps default database storage location.

window .plugins.sqlDB.remove(dbname, location, success,error);

Here -

dbname -> Is the name of the database you want to remove. If the database file is having any extension, please provide that also.

location -> The integer value for the location of database, see the copy method for options.

success -> function will be called if the db is removed sucessfully.

error -> function will be called if the there is some problem in removing the db or the file doesn't exists on the default database storage location.

###Example Usage

In your JavaScript or HTML use the following method -