cpd

cordova-plugin-datepicker

by Vitalii Blagodir
0.9.3

Cordova DatePicker Plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

319

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

DatePicker Plugin for Cordova/PhoneGap 4.0 (iOS and Android and Windows)

This is a combined version of DatePicker iOS and Android and Windows plugin for Cordova/Phonegap 4.0.

New in 0.8.0 (Android Only):

  • Android code refactored

  • Option datetime added (default if mode is unknown), opening a new time dialog after setting the date

  • Options okText and cancelText to define the labels for POSITIVE and NEGATIVE buttons

  • Option todayText to set the label of a button that selects current date (date and datetime)

  • Option nowText to set the label of a button that selects current time (time and datetime)

  • Option is24Hour added

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-datepicker

phonegap local plugin add cordova-plugin-datepicker

<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-datepicker" source="npm" />

Usage

var options = {
    date: new Date(),
    mode: 'date'
};

function onSuccess(date) {
    alert('Selected date: ' + date);
}

function onError(error) { // Android only
    alert('Error: ' + error);
}

datePicker.show(options, onSuccess, onError);

Options

mode - iOS, Android, Windows

The mode of the date picker.

Type: String

Values: date | time | datetime (iOS, Windows only)

Default: date

date - iOS, Android, Windows

Selected date.

Type: String

Default: new Date()

minDate - iOS, Android, Windows

Minimum date.

Type: Date | empty String

Default: (empty String)

minDate is a Date object for iOS and a millisecond precision unix timestamp for Android, so you need to account for that when using the plugin. Also, on Android, only the date is enforced (time is not).

maxDate - iOS, Android, Windows

Maximum date.

Type: Date | empty String

Default: (empty String)

titleText - Android

Label for the dialog title. If empty, uses android default (Set date/Set time).

Type: String | empty String

Default: (empty String)

okText - Android

Label of BUTTON_POSITIVE (done button). If empty, uses android.R.string.ok.

Type: String | empty String

Default: (empty String)

cancelText - Android

Label of BUTTON_NEGATIVE (cancel button). If empty, uses android.R.string.cancel.

Type: String | empty String

Default: (empty String)

todayText - Android

Label of today button. If empty, doesn't show the option to select current date.

Type: String | empty String

Default: (empty String)

nowText - Android

Label of now button. If empty, doesn't show the option to select current time.

Type: String | empty String

Default: (empty String)

is24Hour - Android

Shows time dialog in 24 hours format.

Type: Boolean

Values: true | false

Default: false

androidTheme - Android

Choose the theme of the picker

Type: Int

Values: THEME_TRADITIONAL | THEME_HOLO_DARK | THEME_HOLO_LIGHT | THEME_DEVICE_DEFAULT_DARK | THEME_DEVICE_DEFAULT_LIGHT

Default: THEME_TRADITIONAL

allowOldDates - iOS

Shows or hide dates earlier then selected date.

Type: Boolean

Values: true | false

Default: true

allowFutureDates - iOS

Shows or hide dates after selected date.

Type: Boolean

Values: true | false

Default: true

doneButtonLabel - iOS

Label of done button.

Typ: String

Default: Done

doneButtonColor - iOS

Hex color of done button.

Typ: String

Default: #0000FF

cancelButtonLabel - iOS

Label of cancel button.

Type: String

Default: Cancel

cancelButtonColor - iOS

Hex color of cancel button.

Type: String

Default: #000000

x - iOS (iPad only)

X position of date picker. The position is absolute to the root view of the application.

Type: String

Default: 0

y - iOS (iPad only)

Y position of date picker. The position is absolute to the root view of the application.

Type: String

Default: 0

minuteInterval - iOS

Interval between options in the minute section of the date picker.

Type: Integer

Default: 1

popoverArrowDirection - iOS

Force the UIPopoverArrowDirection enum. The value any will revert to default UIPopoverArrowDirectionAny and let the app choose the proper direction itself.

Values: up | down | left | right | any

Type: String

Default: any

locale - iOS

Force locale for datePicker.

Type: String

Default: en_us

Requirements

  • Cordova 3.0+
  • iOS 6.0+
  • Android 2.3+

