This is a combined version of DatePicker iOS and Android and Windows plugin for Cordova/Phonegap 4.0.
Original iOS version: https://github.com/sectore/phonegap3-ios-datepicker-plugin
Original Android version: https://github.com/bikasv/cordova-android-plugins/tree/master/datepicker
New in 0.8.0 (Android Only):
Android code refactored
Option datetime added (default if mode is unknown), opening a new time dialog after setting the date
Options okText and cancelText to define the labels for POSITIVE and NEGATIVE buttons
Option todayText to set the label of a button that selects current date (date and datetime)
Option nowText to set the label of a button that selects current time (time and datetime)
Option is24Hour added
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-datepicker
phonegap local plugin add cordova-plugin-datepicker
<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-datepicker" source="npm" />
var options = {
date: new Date(),
mode: 'date'
};
function onSuccess(date) {
alert('Selected date: ' + date);
}
function onError(error) { // Android only
alert('Error: ' + error);
}
datePicker.show(options, onSuccess, onError);
The mode of the date picker.
Type: String
Values:
date |
time |
datetime (iOS, Windows only)
Default:
date
Selected date.
Type: String
Default:
new Date()
Minimum date.
Type: Date | empty String
Default:
(empty String)
minDate is a Date object for iOS and a millisecond precision unix timestamp for Android, so you need to account for that when using the plugin. Also, on Android, only the date is enforced (time is not).
Maximum date.
Type: Date | empty String
Default:
(empty String)
Label for the dialog title. If empty, uses android default (Set date/Set time).
Type: String | empty String
Default:
(empty String)
Label of BUTTON_POSITIVE (done button). If empty, uses android.R.string.ok.
Type: String | empty String
Default:
(empty String)
Label of BUTTON_NEGATIVE (cancel button). If empty, uses android.R.string.cancel.
Type: String | empty String
Default:
(empty String)
Label of today button. If empty, doesn't show the option to select current date.
Type: String | empty String
Default:
(empty String)
Label of now button. If empty, doesn't show the option to select current time.
Type: String | empty String
Default:
(empty String)
Shows time dialog in 24 hours format.
Type: Boolean
Values:
true |
false
Default:
false
Choose the theme of the picker
Type: Int
Values:
THEME_TRADITIONAL | THEME_HOLO_DARK | THEME_HOLO_LIGHT | THEME_DEVICE_DEFAULT_DARK | THEME_DEVICE_DEFAULT_LIGHT
Default:
THEME_TRADITIONAL
Shows or hide dates earlier then selected date.
Type: Boolean
Values:
true |
false
Default:
true
Shows or hide dates after selected date.
Type: Boolean
Values:
true |
false
Default:
true
Label of done button.
Typ: String
Default:
Done
Hex color of done button.
Typ: String
Default:
#0000FF
Label of cancel button.
Type: String
Default:
Cancel
Hex color of cancel button.
Type: String
Default:
#000000
X position of date picker. The position is absolute to the root view of the application.
Type: String
Default:
0
Y position of date picker. The position is absolute to the root view of the application.
Type: String
Default:
0
Interval between options in the minute section of the date picker.
Type: Integer
Default:
1
Force the UIPopoverArrowDirection enum.
The value
any will revert to default
UIPopoverArrowDirectionAny and let the app choose the proper direction itself.
Values:
up |
down |
left |
right |
any
Type: String
Default:
any
Force locale for datePicker.
Type: String
Default:
en_us