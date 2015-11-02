This is a combined version of DatePicker iOS and Android and Windows plugin for Cordova/Phonegap 4.0.

Original iOS version: https://github.com/sectore/phonegap3-ios-datepicker-plugin

Original Android version: https://github.com/bikasv/cordova-android-plugins/tree/master/datepicker

New in 0.8.0 (Android Only):

Android code refactored

Option datetime added (default if mode is unknown), opening a new time dialog after setting the date

Options okText and cancelText to define the labels for POSITIVE and NEGATIVE buttons

Option todayText to set the label of a button that selects current date (date and datetime)

Option nowText to set the label of a button that selects current time (time and datetime)

Option is24Hour added

Installation

Local development workflow using Cordova CLI

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-datepicker

Local development workflow using PhoneGap CLI

phonegap local plugin add cordova-plugin-datepicker

Cloud-based development workflow using PhoneGap Build

<gap:plugin name= "cordova-plugin-datepicker" source = "npm" />

Usage

var options = { date : new Date (), mode : 'date' }; function onSuccess ( date ) { alert( 'Selected date: ' + date); } function onError ( error ) { alert( 'Error: ' + error); } datePicker.show(options, onSuccess, onError);

Options

mode - iOS, Android, Windows

The mode of the date picker.

Type: String

Values: date | time | datetime (iOS, Windows only)

Default: date

Selected date.

Type: String

Default: new Date()

Minimum date.

Type: Date | empty String

Default: (empty String)

minDate is a Date object for iOS and a millisecond precision unix timestamp for Android, so you need to account for that when using the plugin. Also, on Android, only the date is enforced (time is not).

Maximum date.

Type: Date | empty String

Default: (empty String)

titleText - Android

Label for the dialog title. If empty, uses android default (Set date/Set time).

Type: String | empty String

Default: (empty String)

okText - Android

Label of BUTTON_POSITIVE (done button). If empty, uses android.R.string.ok.

Type: String | empty String

Default: (empty String)

cancelText - Android

Label of BUTTON_NEGATIVE (cancel button). If empty, uses android.R.string.cancel.

Type: String | empty String

Default: (empty String)

todayText - Android

Label of today button. If empty, doesn't show the option to select current date.

Type: String | empty String

Default: (empty String)

nowText - Android

Label of now button. If empty, doesn't show the option to select current time.

Type: String | empty String

Default: (empty String)

is24Hour - Android

Shows time dialog in 24 hours format.

Type: Boolean

Values: true | false

Default: false

androidTheme - Android

Choose the theme of the picker

Type: Int

Values: THEME_TRADITIONAL | THEME_HOLO_DARK | THEME_HOLO_LIGHT | THEME_DEVICE_DEFAULT_DARK | THEME_DEVICE_DEFAULT_LIGHT

Default: THEME_TRADITIONAL

Shows or hide dates earlier then selected date.

Type: Boolean

Values: true | false

Default: true

Shows or hide dates after selected date.

Type: Boolean

Values: true | false

Default: true

doneButtonLabel - iOS

Label of done button.

Typ: String

Default: Done

doneButtonColor - iOS

Hex color of done button.

Typ: String

Default: #0000FF

cancelButtonLabel - iOS

Label of cancel button.

Type: String

Default: Cancel

cancelButtonColor - iOS

Hex color of cancel button.

Type: String

Default: #000000

x - iOS (iPad only)

X position of date picker. The position is absolute to the root view of the application.

Type: String

Default: 0

y - iOS (iPad only)

Y position of date picker. The position is absolute to the root view of the application.

Type: String

Default: 0

minuteInterval - iOS

Interval between options in the minute section of the date picker.

Type: Integer

Default: 1

popoverArrowDirection - iOS

Force the UIPopoverArrowDirection enum. The value any will revert to default UIPopoverArrowDirectionAny and let the app choose the proper direction itself.

Values: up | down | left | right | any

Type: String

Default: any

locale - iOS

Force locale for datePicker.

Type: String

Default: en_us

Requirements