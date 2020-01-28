⚠️ This plugin is not being actively maintained. Any help is welcome.

The first thing that you must know is that the plugin is available through this variable window.DatecsPrinter .

As well as any other plugin it will only be available after deviceready event is fired

So, there's a lot of functions that you can call to execute each operation and perform the printer actions, these are the most important ones (you can see all on printer.js file):

(every function accept at least two parameters, and they're the last ones: onSuccess function and onError function)

listBluetoothDevices(): will give you a list of all the already previously paired bluetooth devices

will give you a list of all the already previously paired bluetooth devices connect(address): this will establish the bluetooth connection with the selected printer (you need pass the address attribute of the selected device)

this will establish the bluetooth connection with the selected printer (you need pass the address of the selected device) feedPaper(lines): this will "print" blank lines

this will "print" blank lines printText(text, charset): will print the text respecting tags definition (charset encoding is ISO-8859-1 by default)

will print the text respecting tags definition (charset encoding is ISO-8859-1 by default) printImage(base64, width, height, alignment): will print the image, the expected parameters are: 1- Base64 image 2- Printing box's width (it does not resize the image) 3- Printing box's height (it does not resize the image) 4- Alignment code (you can find the codes here)

will print the image, the expected parameters are: printBarcode(barcodeType, barcodeData): this will print a barcode accordingly to the given type and data (you can find the barcode types code here)

this will print a barcode accordingly to the given type and data (you can find the barcode types code here) printQRCode(size, eccLv, data): this will print the QRCode accordingly to the given size (allowed values 1, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14), error collection control level (allowed values 1 (L 7%), 2 (M 15%), 3 (Q 25%), 4 (H 30%) and data.

Reported Working Printer Models

These models were reported as working as expected:

(if you notice another model please let us know by opening a issue and reporting)

DATECS DPP 250

DATECS DPP 350

DATECS DPP 450

EPSON TM P80

Bixolon SPP-R210

MPT-3 (JP Printer)

MPT-III (LEOPARDO A7)

MPT-II (58mm)

DAPPER DP-HT201 58mm

RG-MTP80B

Black Copper MINI Thermal Printer BC-P58B

MHT-P5801 (58mm)

Example

window .DatecsPrinter.listBluetoothDevices( function ( devices ) { window .DatecsPrinter.connect(devices[ 0 ].address, function ( ) { printSomeTestText(); }, function ( ) { alert( JSON .stringify(error)); } ); }, function ( error ) { alert( JSON .stringify(error)); } ); function printSomeTestText ( ) { window .DatecsPrinter.printText( "Print Test!" , 'ISO-8859-1' , function ( ) { printMyImage(); } ); } function printMyImage ( ) { var image = new Image(); image.onload = function ( ) { var canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ); canvas.height = 100 ; canvas.width = 100 ; var context = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); context.drawImage(image, 0 , 0 ); var imageData = canvas.toDataURL( 'image/jpeg' ).replace( /^data:image\/(png|jpg|jpeg);base64,/ , "" ); window .DatecsPrinter.printImage( imageData, canvas.width, canvas.height, 1 , function ( ) { printMyBarcode(); }, function ( error ) { alert( JSON .stringify(error)); } ) }; image.src = 'img/some_image.jpg' ; } function printMyBarcode ( ) { window .DatecsPrinter.printBarcode( 75 , '13132498746313210584982011487' , function ( ) { alert( 'success!' ); }, function ( ) { alert( JSON .stringify(error)); } ); }

Print QRCode example

function printQRCode ( ) { window .DatecsPrinter.printQRCode( 4 , 4 , 'http://giorgiofellipe.com.br' , function ( ) { alert( 'success!' ); }, function ( ) { alert( JSON .stringify(error)); } ); }

Some printer models may not be able to print QRCode using the above way. Here goes another way, using the node-qrcode package and printImage method.

function printQRCode ( ) { var QRCode = require ( 'qrcode' ); QRCode.toDataURL( 'https://your-qr-data' , { errorCorrectionLevel : 'L' }, function ( err, url ) { var image = new Image(); image.src = url; var canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ); canvas.height = 164 ; canvas.width = 164 ; var context = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); context.drawImage(image, 0 , 0 ); var imageData = canvas.toDataURL( 'image/jpeg' ).replace( /^data:image\/(png|jpg|jpeg);base64,/ , "" ); window .DatecsPrinter.printImage( imageData, canvas.height, canvas.width, 1 , function ( ) { }, function ( error ) { alert( JSON .stringify(error)); } ); }); }

{reset} Reset to default settings.

Reset to default settings. {br} Line break. Equivalent of new line.

Line break. Equivalent of new line. {b}, {/b} Set or clear bold font style.

Set or clear bold font style. {u}, {/u} Set or clear underline font style.

Set or clear underline font style. {i}, {/i} Set or clear italic font style.

Set or clear italic font style. {s}, {/s} Set or clear small font style.

Set or clear small font style. {h}, {/h} Set or clear high font style.

Set or clear high font style. {w}, {/w} Set or clear wide font style.

Set or clear wide font style. {left} Aligns text to the left paper edge.

Aligns text to the left paper edge. {center} Aligns text to the center of paper.

Aligns text to the center of paper. {right} Aligns text to the right paper edge.

Alignment Codes

CENTER = 1

LEFT = 0

RIGHT = 2

Barcode Type Codes

UPC-A = 65

UPC-E = 66

EAN13 (JAN13) = 67

EAN 8 (JAN8) = 68

CODE 39 = 69

ITF = 70

CODABAR (NW-7) = 71

CODE 93 = 72

CODE 128 = 73

PDF417 = 74

CODE 128 Auto = 75

EAN 128 = 76

Barcode HRI Position Codes

NONE = 0

ABOVE = 1

BELOW = 2

BOTH = 3

ConnectionStatus Event

To listen about the connection status this is the way you should go: You should use this plugin to receive the broadcasts cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-broadcaster

window .broadcaster.addEventListener( "DatecsPrinter.connectionStatus" , function ( e ) { if (e.isConnected) { } if (!e.hasPaper) { } if (e.lowBattery) { } });

Angular / Ionic

If your intention is to use it with Angular or Ionic, you may take a look at this simple example: https://github.com/giorgiofellipe/cordova-plugin-datecsprinter-example. There's a ready to use angular service implementation.