The first thing that you must know is that the plugin is available through this variable
window.DatecsPrinter.
As well as any other plugin it will only be available after
deviceready event is fired
So, there's a lot of functions that you can call to execute each operation and perform the printer actions, these are the most important ones (you can see all on printer.js file):
(every function accept at least two parameters, and they're the last ones: onSuccess function and onError function)
attribute of the selected device)
These models were reported as working as expected:
(if you notice another model please let us know by opening a issue and reporting)
window.DatecsPrinter.listBluetoothDevices(
function (devices) {
window.DatecsPrinter.connect(devices[0].address,
function() {
printSomeTestText();
},
function() {
alert(JSON.stringify(error));
}
);
},
function (error) {
alert(JSON.stringify(error));
}
);
function printSomeTestText() {
window.DatecsPrinter.printText("Print Test!", 'ISO-8859-1',
function() {
printMyImage();
}
);
}
function printMyImage() {
var image = new Image();
image.onload = function() {
var canvas = document.createElement('canvas');
canvas.height = 100;
canvas.width = 100;
var context = canvas.getContext('2d');
context.drawImage(image, 0, 0);
var imageData = canvas.toDataURL('image/jpeg').replace(/^data:image\/(png|jpg|jpeg);base64,/, ""); //remove mimetype
window.DatecsPrinter.printImage(
imageData, //base64
canvas.width,
canvas.height,
1,
function() {
printMyBarcode();
},
function(error) {
alert(JSON.stringify(error));
}
)
};
image.src = 'img/some_image.jpg';
}
function printMyBarcode() {
window.DatecsPrinter.printBarcode(
75, //here goes the barcode type code
'13132498746313210584982011487', //your barcode data
function() {
alert('success!');
},
function() {
alert(JSON.stringify(error));
}
);
}
function printQRCode() {
window.DatecsPrinter.printQRCode(
4,
4,
'http://giorgiofellipe.com.br',
function() {
alert('success!');
},
function() {
alert(JSON.stringify(error));
}
);
}
Some printer models may not be able to print QRCode using the above way.
Here goes another way, using the
node-qrcode package and
printImage method.
function printQRCode() {
//Create QR Code with node-qrcode package
//https://github.com/soldair/node-qrcode
var QRCode = require('qrcode');
//Generate the QR image
QRCode.toDataURL('https://your-qr-data', { errorCorrectionLevel: 'L' }, function (err, url) {
var image = new Image();
image.src = url;
var canvas = document.createElement('canvas');
canvas.height = 164;
canvas.width = 164;
var context = canvas.getContext('2d');
context.drawImage(image, 0, 0);
var imageData = canvas.toDataURL('image/jpeg').replace(/^data:image\/(png|jpg|jpeg);base64,/, ""); //remove
window.DatecsPrinter.printImage(
imageData, //base64
canvas.height,
canvas.width,
//align
1,
function() {
},
function(error) {
alert(JSON.stringify(error));
}
);
});
}
{reset} Reset to default settings.
{br} Line break. Equivalent of new line.
{b}, {/b} Set or clear bold font style.
{u}, {/u} Set or clear underline font style.
{i}, {/i} Set or clear italic font style.
{s}, {/s} Set or clear small font style.
{h}, {/h} Set or clear high font style.
{w}, {/w} Set or clear wide font style.
{left} Aligns text to the left paper edge.
{center} Aligns text to the center of paper.
{right} Aligns text to the right paper edge.
To listen about the connection status this is the way you should go:
You should use this plugin to receive the broadcasts
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-broadcaster
window.broadcaster.addEventListener( "DatecsPrinter.connectionStatus", function(e) {
if (e.isConnected) {
//do something
}
if (!e.hasPaper) {
//do something
}
if (e.lowBattery) {
//do something
}
});
If your intention is to use it with Angular or Ionic, you may take a look at this simple example: https://github.com/giorgiofellipe/cordova-plugin-datecsprinter-example. There's a ready to use angular service implementation.