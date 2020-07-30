mycoolapp://
handleOpenURL function is not invoked upon cold start. Use a higher or lower version than 3.7.0.
Open in "mycoolapp"? no longer blocks JS, so if you have a short timeout that opens the app store, the user will be taken to the store before they have a chance to see and answer the dialog. See below for available solutions.
This plugin allows you to start your app by calling it with a URL like
mycoolapp://path?foo=bar
CustomURLSchemePluginClearsAndroidIntent to
true in
config.xml so the function won't be triggered multiple times. Note that this may interfere with other plugins requiring the intent data.
LaunchMyApp is compatible with Cordova Plugman.
Replace
mycoolapp by a nice scheme you want to have your app listen to:
Latest release on npm:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-customurlscheme --variable URL_SCHEME=mycoolapp
Bleeding edge master version from Github:
$ cordova plugin add https://github.com/EddyVerbruggen/Custom-URL-scheme.git --variable URL_SCHEME=mycoolapp
(Note that the Phonegap CLI didn't support
--variable before version 3.6.3, so please use the Cordova CLI as shown above in case you're on an older version)
The LaunchMyApp.js file is brought in automatically.
Note for iOS: there was a bug in CLI which caused an error in your
*-Info.plist.
Please manually remove the blank line and whitespace (if any) from
NSMainNibFile and
NSMainNibFile~ipad (or your app won't start at all).
Don't shoot yourself in the foot - use the CLI! That being said, here goes:
1.
Copy www/ios/LaunchMyApp.js to
www/js/plugins/LaunchMyApp.js and reference it in your
index.html:
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/plugins/LaunchMyApp.js"></script>
2. Add this to your
*-Info.plist (replace
URL_SCHEME by a nice scheme you want to have your app listen to, like
mycoolapp):
<key>CFBundleURLTypes</key>
<array>
<dict>
<key>CFBundleURLSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>URL_SCHEME</string>
</array>
</dict>
</array>
1. Copy www/android/LaunchMyApp.js to www/js/plugins/LaunchMyApp.js and reference it in your
index.html:
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/plugins/LaunchMyApp.js"></script>
2. Add the following xml to your
config.xml to always use the latest version of this plugin:
<plugin name="LaunchMyApp" value="nl.xservices.plugins.LaunchMyApp"/>
3. Copy
LaunchMyApp.java to
platforms/android/src/nl/xservices/plugins (create the folders)
4. Add the following to your
AndroidManifest.xml inside the
/manifest/application/activity node (replace
URL_SCHEME by a nice scheme you want to have your app listen to, like
mycoolapp):
<intent-filter>
<data android:scheme="URL_SCHEME"/>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.DEFAULT" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" />
</intent-filter>
5. In
AndroidManifest.xml set the launchMode to singleTask to avoid issues like [#24].
<activity android:launchMode="singleTask" ..
Using LaunchMyApp with PhoneGap Build requires you to add the following xml to your
config.xml to use the latest version of this plugin (replace
mycoolapp by a nice scheme you want to have your app listen to):
<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-customurlscheme" source="npm">
<param name="URL_SCHEME" value="mycoolapp" />
</gap:plugin>
The LaunchMyApp.js file is brought in automatically.
NOTE: When Hydration is enabled at PGB, this plugin may not work.
In order to be able to restore the plugin settings on
cordova plugin add, one need to add the following feature into config.xml. Note that if you added the plugin with the
--save param you will find this in your
config.xml already, except for the
variable tag which is likely a
param tag. Change that.
<feature name="Custom URL scheme">
<param name="id" value="cordova-plugin-customurlscheme" />
<param name="url" value="https://github.com/EddyVerbruggen/Custom-URL-scheme.git" />
<variable name="URL_SCHEME" value="mycoolapp" /><!-- change as appropriate -->
</feature>
Please notice that URL_SCHEME is saved as
variable, not as
prop. However if you do
cordova plugin add with a --save option, cordova will write the URL_SCHEME as a
prop, you need to change the tag name from
param to
variable in this case.
These plugin restore instructions are tested on: cordova-cli 4.3.+ and cordova-android 3.7.1+
1a. Your app can be launched by linking to it like this from a website or an email for example (all of these will work):
<a href="mycoolapp://">Open my app</a>
<a href="mycoolapp://somepath">Open my app</a>
<a href="mycoolapp://somepath?foo=bar">Open my app</a>
<a href="mycoolapp://?foo=bar">Open my app</a>
mycoolapp is the value of URL_SCHEME you used while installing this plugin.
1b. If you're trying to open your app from another PhoneGap app, use the InAppBrowser plugin and launch the receiving app like this, to avoid a 'protocol not supported' error:
<button onclick="window.open('mycoolapp://', '_system')">Open the other app</button>
2. When your app is launched by a URL, you probably want to do something based on the path and parameters in the URL. For that, you could implement the (optional)
handleOpenURL(url) method, which receives the URL that was used to launch your app.
function handleOpenURL(url) {
console.log("received url: " + url);
}
If you want to alert the URL for testing the plugin, at least on iOS you need to wrap it in a timeout like this:
function handleOpenURL(url) {
setTimeout(function() {
alert("received url: " + url);
}, 0);
}
A more useful implementation would mean parsing the URL, saving any params to sessionStorage and redirecting the app to the correct page inside your app. All this happens before the first page is loaded.
A common method of deeplinking is to give the user the URL of a webpage (for instance http://linker.myapp.com/pathfoo) that opens the app if installed or the app store if not. This can be done in the following ways, depending on the desired UX:
location.href = 'itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mycoolapp/idfoo'. On page load, do
location.href = 'mycoolapp://pathfoo'. If the user has the app, they will see a dialog that says
Open in "mycoolapp"? [Cancel] [Open]. If the user does not have the app, they will see an alert that says
Cannot Open Page: Safari cannot open the page because the address is invalid. Once they dismiss the alert, they see the button that opens the app store, and they tap it.
You can also use a service that provides pages that do #3 for you, such as Branch.
handleOpenURL doesn't work
The Whitelist plugin will prevent inline JS from executing, unless you whitelist the url scheme. Please see this SO issue for details.
When running a meteor app in the cordova environment,
handleOpenURL doesn't get called after a cold start, because cordova resets the javascript world during startup and our timer waiting for
handleOpenURL gets vanished (see #98). To get the intent by which the app was started in a meteor cordova app you need to ask for it from the meteor side with
getLastIntent like this.
Meteor.startup(function() {
if (Meteor.isCordova) {
window.plugins.launchmyapp.getLastIntent(function(url) {
if (intent.indexOf('mycoolapp://' > -1)) {
console.log("received url: " + url);
} else {
return console.log("ignore intent: " + url);
}
}, function(error) {
return console.log("no intent received");
});
return;
}
});
Please choose a URL_SCHEME which which complies to these restrictions:
fb,
twitter,
comgooglemaps, etc).
- because on Android it will become underscore
_.
TIP: test your scheme by installing the app on a device or simulator and typing yourscheme:// in the browser URL bar, or create a test HTML page with a link to your app to impress your buddies.
