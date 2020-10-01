openbase logo
cpc

cordova-plugin-cszbar

by TJ Woon
1.3.4 (see all)

Cordova plugin to integrate with the ZBar barcode scanning library.

Overview

Readme

This repository is unmaintained. Thank you to all collaborators who have helped to maintain it so far.

This repository is looking for a maintainer! If you believe you are the right person, please leave a comment!

ZBar Barcode Scanner Plugin

This plugin integrates with the ZBar library, exposing a JavaScript interface for scanning barcodes (QR Code, EAN-13/UPC-A, UPC-E, EAN-8, Code 128, Code 39, Interleaved 2 of 5, etc). In this fork a button has been added to turn off and on device flash. In addition the plugin can now handle the device orientation change.

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-cszbar

API

Scan barcode

cloudSky.zBar.scan(params, onSuccess, onFailure)

Arguments:

  • params: Optional parameters:

    {
    text_title: "OPTIONAL Title Text - default = 'Scan QR Code'", // Android only
    text_instructions: "OPTIONAL Instruction Text - default = 'Please point your camera at the QR code.'", // Android only
    camera: "front" || "back" // defaults to "back"
    flash: "on" || "off" || "auto" // defaults to "auto". See Quirks
    drawSight: true || false //defaults to true, create a red sight/line in the center of the scanner view.
}

  • onSuccess: function (s) {...} Callback for successful scan.

  • onFailure: function (s) {...} Callback for cancelled scan or error.

Return:

  • success('scanned bar code') Successful scan with value of scanned code
  • error('cancelled') If user cancelled the scan (with back button etc)
  • error('misc error message') Misc failure

Status:

  • Android: DONE
  • iOS: DONE

LICENSE Apache 2.0

This plugin is released under the Apache 2.0 license, but the ZBar library on which it depends (and which is distribute with this plugin) is under the LGPL license (2.1).

Thanks

Thank you to @PaoloMessina and @nickgerman for code contributions.

