This plugin integrates with the ZBar library, exposing a JavaScript interface for scanning barcodes (QR Code, EAN-13/UPC-A, UPC-E, EAN-8, Code 128, Code 39, Interleaved 2 of 5, etc). In this fork a button has been added to turn off and on device flash. In addition the plugin can now handle the device orientation change.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-cszbar
cloudSky.zBar.scan(params, onSuccess, onFailure)
Arguments:
params: Optional parameters:
{
text_title: "OPTIONAL Title Text - default = 'Scan QR Code'", // Android only
text_instructions: "OPTIONAL Instruction Text - default = 'Please point your camera at the QR code.'", // Android only
camera: "front" || "back" // defaults to "back"
flash: "on" || "off" || "auto" // defaults to "auto". See Quirks
drawSight: true || false //defaults to true, create a red sight/line in the center of the scanner view.
}
onSuccess: function (s) {...} Callback for successful scan.
onFailure: function (s) {...} Callback for cancelled scan or error.
Return:
Status:
This plugin is released under the Apache 2.0 license, but the ZBar library on which it depends (and which is distribute with this plugin) is under the LGPL license (2.1).
Thank you to @PaoloMessina and @nickgerman for code contributions.