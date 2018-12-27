Makes your Cordova application use the Crosswalk WebView instead of the System WebView. Requires cordova-android 4.0 or greater.
The following directions are for cordova-cli (most people). Alternatively you can use the Android platform scripts workflow.
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview
$ cordova build android
The build script will automatically fetch the Crosswalk WebView libraries from Crosswalk project download site (https://download.01.org/crosswalk/releases/crosswalk/android/maven2/) and build for both X86 and ARM architectures.
For example, building android with Crosswalk generates:
/path/to/hello/platforms/android/build/outputs/apk/hello-x86-debug.apk
/path/to/hello/platforms/android/build/outputs/apk/hello-armv7-debug.apk
Note that you might have to run
cordova clean before building, if you previously built the app without cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview. Also, manually uninstall the app from the device/emulator before attempting to install the crosswalk-enabled version.
Also note that it is also possible to publish a multi-APK application on the Play Store that uses Crosswalk for Pre-L devices, and the (updatable) system webview for L+:
To build Crosswalk-enabled apks, add this plugin and run:
$ cordova build --release
To build System-webview apk, remove this plugin and run:
$ cordova build --release -- --minSdkVersion=21
You can try out a different Crosswalk version by specifying certain variables while installing the plugin, or by changing the value of
xwalkVersion in your
config.xml after installing the plugin. Some examples:
<!-- These are all equivalent -->
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_VERSION="org.xwalk:xwalk_core_library:14+"
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_VERSION="xwalk_core_library:14+"
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_VERSION="14+"
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_VERSION="14"
<preference name="xwalkVersion" value="org.xwalk:xwalk_core_library:14+" />
<preference name="xwalkVersion" value="xwalk_core_library:14+" />
<preference name="xwalkVersion" value="14+" />
<preference name="xwalkVersion" value="14" />
You can also use a Crosswalk beta version. Some examples:
<!-- These are all equivalent -->
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_VERSION="org.xwalk:xwalk_core_library_beta:14+"
<preference name="xwalkVersion" value="org.xwalk:xwalk_core_library_beta:14+" />
You can set command-line flags as well:
<!-- This is the default -->
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_COMMANDLINE="--disable-pull-to-refresh-effect"
<preference name="xwalkCommandLine" value="--disable-pull-to-refresh-effect" />
You can use the Crosswalk shared mode which allows multiple Crosswalk applications to share one Crosswalk runtime downloaded from the Play Store.
<!-- These are all equivalent -->
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_MODE="shared"
<preference name="xwalkMode" value="shared" />
You can also use a Crosswalk beta version on shared mode, e.g.:
<!-- Using a Crosswalk shared mode beta version -->
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_VERSION="org.xwalk:xwalk_shared_library_beta:14+"
You can use the Crosswalk lite mode which is the Crosswalk runtime designed to be as small as possible by removing less common libraries and features and compressing the APK.
<!-- These are all equivalent -->
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_MODE="lite"
<preference name="xwalkMode" value="lite" />
You can set background color with the preference of BackgroundColor.
<!-- Set red background color -->
<preference name="BackgroundColor" value="0xFFFF0000" />
You can also set user agent with the preference of xwalkUserAgent.
<preference name="xwalkUserAgent" value="customer UA" />
Uses the latest Crosswalk 17 stable version by default
Support to package apps for 64-bit devices, it's possible to specify 64-bit targets using the
--xwalk64bit option in the build command:
cordova build android --xwalk64bit
<preference name="xwalkCommandLine" value="..." />
<preference name="xwalkVersion" value="..." />