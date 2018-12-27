Makes your Cordova application use the Crosswalk WebView instead of the System WebView. Requires cordova-android 4.0 or greater.

Benefits

WebView doesn't change depending on Android version

Capabilities: such as WebRTC, WebAudio, Web Components

Performance improvements (compared to older system webviews)

Drawbacks

Increased memory footprint An overhead of ~30MB (as reported by the RSS column of ps)

Increased APK size (about 17MB)

Increased size on disk when installed (about 50MB)

Crosswalk WebView stores data (IndexedDB, LocalStorage, etc) separately from System WebView You'll need to manually migrate local data when switching between the two (note: this is fixed in Crosswalk 15)



Install

The following directions are for cordova-cli (most people). Alternatively you can use the Android platform scripts workflow.

Open an existing cordova project, with cordova-android 4.0.0+, and using the latest CLI. Crosswalk variables can be configured as an option when installing the plugin

Add this plugin

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview

Build

cordova build android

The build script will automatically fetch the Crosswalk WebView libraries from Crosswalk project download site (https://download.01.org/crosswalk/releases/crosswalk/android/maven2/) and build for both X86 and ARM architectures.

For example, building android with Crosswalk generates:

/ path / to /hello/platforms/android/build/outputs/apk/hello-x86- debug .apk / path / to /hello/platforms/android/build/outputs/apk/hello-armv7- debug .apk

Note that you might have to run cordova clean before building, if you previously built the app without cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview. Also, manually uninstall the app from the device/emulator before attempting to install the crosswalk-enabled version.

Also note that it is also possible to publish a multi-APK application on the Play Store that uses Crosswalk for Pre-L devices, and the (updatable) system webview for L+:

To build Crosswalk-enabled apks, add this plugin and run:

$ cordova build

To build System-webview apk, remove this plugin and run:

$ cordova build --release -- --minSdkVersion=21

Configure

You can try out a different Crosswalk version by specifying certain variables while installing the plugin, or by changing the value of xwalkVersion in your config.xml after installing the plugin. Some examples:

<! cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview <preference name ="xwalkVersion" value ="org.xwalk:xwalk_core_library:14+" /> <preference name ="xwalkVersion" value ="xwalk_core_library:14+" /> <preference name ="xwalkVersion" value ="14+" /> <preference name ="xwalkVersion" value ="14" />

You can also use a Crosswalk beta version. Some examples:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_VERSION="org.xwalk:xwalk_core_library_beta:14+" < preference name = "xwalkVersion" value = "org.xwalk:xwalk_core_library_beta:14+" />

You can set command-line flags as well:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_COMMANDLINE="--disable-pull-to-refresh-effect" < preference name = "xwalkCommandLine" value = "--disable-pull-to-refresh-effect" />

You can use the Crosswalk shared mode which allows multiple Crosswalk applications to share one Crosswalk runtime downloaded from the Play Store.

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_MODE="shared" < preference name = "xwalkMode" value = "shared" />

You can also use a Crosswalk beta version on shared mode, e.g.:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_VERSION="org.xwalk:xwalk_shared_library_beta:14+"

You can use the Crosswalk lite mode which is the Crosswalk runtime designed to be as small as possible by removing less common libraries and features and compressing the APK.

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-crosswalk-webview --variable XWALK_MODE="lite" < preference name = "xwalkMode" value = "lite" />

You can set background color with the preference of BackgroundColor.

< preference name = "BackgroundColor" value = "0xFFFF0000" />

You can also set user agent with the preference of xwalkUserAgent.

<preference name ="xwalkUserAgent" value ="customer UA" />

Release Notes

Keep compatibility with cordova-android 7.0 project structure

Uses the latest Crosswalk 23 stable version by default

Uses the latest Crosswalk 22 stable version by default

Keep compatible for Cordova-android 6.0 with evaluating Javascript bridge

This version requires cordova-android 6.0.0 or newer

Uses the latest Crosswalk 21 stable version by default

Uses the latest Crosswalk 20 stable version by default

Discontinue support for Android 4.0 (ICS) in Crosswalk starting with version 20

Uses the latest Crosswalk 19 stable version by default

Uses the latest Crosswalk 18 stable version by default

Support to use Crosswalk Lite, It's possible to specify lite value with the variable of XWALK_MODE at install plugin time.

Cordova screenshot plugin can capture the visible content of web page with Crosswalk library.

Doesn't work with Crosswalk 17 and earlier

Uses the latest Crosswalk 17 stable version by default

Support to package apps for 64-bit devices, it's possible to specify 64-bit targets using the --xwalk64bit option in the build command: cordova build android --xwalk64bit

Uses the latest Crosswalk 16 stable version by default

The message of xwalk's ready can be listened

Uses the latest Crosswalk 15 stable version by default

Support User Agent and Background Color configuration preferences

Compatible with the newest Cordova version 5.3.4

Crosswalk variables can be configured as an option via CLI

Support for Crosswalk's shared mode via the XWALK_MODE install variable or xwalkMode preference

Uses the latest Crosswalk 14 stable version by default

The ANIMATABLE_XWALK_VIEW preference is false by default

Doesn't work with Crosswalk 14.43.343.17 and earlier

Made Crosswalk command-line configurable via <preference name="xwalkCommandLine" value="..." />

Disabled pull-down-to-refresh by default

Based on Crosswalk v13

Made Crosswalk version configurable via <preference name="xwalkVersion" value="..." />