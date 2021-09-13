This Cordova Plugin is for managing Contacts. Why use this Plugin and not the "Official" one. Well, first: it's deprectated and no more work will be done there. Second (and more important): it uses a deprecated Library in iOS.
This Plugin is in active development!
This Plugin is in active development!
>= 9.0.0
>= 9.0.0
>= 9
>= 22
For normalization the plugin implements Google - libphonenumber
This Plugin is developed in Swift and automaticaly adds the Plugin to Support Swift.
I developed it, testing with cordova-ios@6.1.0.
For normalization on iOS the plugin implements marmelroy - PhoneNumberKit
The iOS platform defines:
You can easily change it, by configure your config.xml by:
<edit-config file="*-Info.plist" mode="merge" target="NSContactsUsageDescription">
<string>your text</string>
</edit-config>
The plugin is available via a global variable named
window.ContactsX.
A TypeScript definition is included out of the Box. You can import it like this:
import ContactsX from 'cordova-plugin-contacts-x';
If an Error appeared this Plugin returns an Object in the failureCallback, that always has the following Structure:
{
"code": 0,
"message": "Some additional Info"
}
The
code is one of the Error Codes and always present, while the
message can be empty.
This is mostly something like an Exception Message.
The following Error Codes can be fired by this Plugin:
They can be accessed over
window.ContactsX.ErrorCodes and are present in the TypeScript definition too of course.
If
baseCountryCode is passed as an option to the find method, the plugin attempts to resolve the normalized phone numbers in E.164 format. Setting a wrong (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2) value would cause the libary to not be able to (correctly) resolve the normalized number. Typically the value should correspond to the device (SIM) country.
Assuming that the device is from the "Netherlands", the correct
baseCountryCode would be
"NL".
baseCountryCode:
"NL"
"US"
""
|+49 151 12345
|+4915112345
|+4915112345"
|""
|(06) 123 4567
|+3161234567
|""
|""
|+1 (424) 555-1234
|+14245551234
|+14245551234
|""
|+31 (0) 6 987 654
|+316987654
|+316987654
|""
For context the "nationalNumber" of the Netherlands is "+31"
The list of available methods for this plugin is described below.
window.ContactsX.hasPermission(function(success) {
console.log(success);
}, function (error) {
console.error(error);
});
This Method returns an Object with the following field:
Apple only has one Permission, so in iOS read and write are always the same value.
Request Contact Permission
window.ContactsX.requestPermission(function(success) {
console.log(success);
}, function (error) {
console.error(error);
});
Same SuccessType as hasPermission()
Request Contact Write Permission (android only)
window.ContactsX.requestWritePermission(function(success) {
console.log(success);
}, function (error) {
console.error(error);
});
Same SuccessType as hasPermission()
Find Contacts by given options. If you don't set a field in
fields to
true, it is not included or empty in the result. When
baseCountryCode is defined (using a valid ISO 3166-1 alpha 2 code), the plugin attempts to resolve the normalized E.164 phone numbers in the
phoneNumbers Array.
window.ContactsX.find(function(success) {
console.log(success);
}, function (error) {
console.error(error);
}, {
fields: {
phoneNumbers: true
},
baseCountryCode : 'GB'
});
This Method returns an Array of ContactX.
Launches the Contact Picker to select a single contact. Currently, all available fields are returned.
window.ContactsX.pick(function(success) {
console.log(success);
}, function (error) {
console.error(error);
});
This Method returns a single ContactX object.
Save or update a contact. If you provide the
id the contact will be updated. (remember to add
rawId on android also).
window.ContactsX.save(
{
firstName: "Hans",
familyName: "Test",
organizationName : "Einfach",
phoneNumebers: [{
type: "mobile",
value: "110"
}]
},
function(success) {
console.log(success);
},
function (error) {
console.error(error);
});
This Method returns the final ContactX object.
Delete a contact by id
window.ContactsX.delete("some_id",
function(success) {
console.log(success);
},
function (error) {
console.error(error);
});
