title: Console
This plugin is no longer being worked on as the functionality provided by this plugin is now included in cordova-ios 4.5.0 or greater, and support is already built in to cordova-windows > 5.0.0. You should remove this plugin from your applications.
Please file issues for this plugin against their respective platforms (cordova-ios, cordova-windows).
This plugin is meant to ensure that console.log() is as useful as it can be. It adds additional function for iOS, Ubuntu, Windows Phone 8, and Windows. If you are happy with how console.log() works for you, then you probably don't need this plugin.
This plugin defines a global
console object.
Although the object is in the global scope, features provided by this plugin
are not available until after the
deviceready event.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
console.log("console.log works well");
}
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-console
On some platforms other than Android, console.log() will act on multiple arguments, such as console.log("1", "2", "3"). However, Android will act only on the first argument. Subsequent arguments to console.log() will be ignored. This plugin is not the cause of that, it is a limitation of Android itself.
The plugin support following methods of the
console object:
console.log
console.error
console.exception
console.warn
console.info
console.debug
console.assert
console.dir
console.dirxml
console.time
console.timeEnd
console.table
Methods of the
console object which implemented, but behave different from browser implementation:
console.group
console.groupCollapsed
The grouping methods are just log name of the group and don't actually indicate grouping for later
calls to
console object methods.
Methods of the
console object which are implemented, but do nothing:
console.clear
console.trace
console.groupEnd
console.timeStamp
console.profile
console.profileEnd
console.count
The following formatting options available:
Format chars:
%j - format arg as JSON
%o - format arg as JSON
%c - format arg as
''. No color formatting could be done.
%% - replace with
'%'
Any other char following
% will format its arg via
toString().