cordova-plugin-compat

by apache
1.2.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] Apache Cordova Plugin Compatibility

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cordova-plugin-compat

📌 Deprecation Notice

This repository is deprecated and no more work will be done on this by Apache Cordova. You can continue to use this and it should work as-is but any future issues will not be fixed by the Cordova community.

Feel free to fork this repository and improve your fork. Existing forks are listed in Network and Forks.

This repo is for remaining backwards compatible with previous versions of Cordova.

Deprecated

This plugin is no longer being worked on as the functionality provided by this plugin is now included in cordova-android 6.3.0. You should upgrade your application to use version 1.2.0 of this plugin. It will detect whether or not the plugin is required based on the version of cordova-android your app uses.

USAGE

Your plugin can depend on this plugin and use it to handle the new run time permissions Android 6.0.0 (cordova-android 5.0.0) introduced.

View this commit to see how to depend on cordova-plugin-compat. View this file to see how PermissionHelper is being used to request and store permissions. Read more about Android permissions at http://cordova.apache.org/docs/en/latest/guide/platforms/android/plugin.html#android-permissions.

