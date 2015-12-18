Community API Repository

The WebWorks-Community-APIs repository is an area where members of the community can post up their JavaScript Extensions to share with the rest of the world.

This area is a collection of APIs that are not part of the official BlackBerry WebWorks SDK but may prove as a testing ground for new APIs before they are officially added to the WebWorks SDK

All APIs shared in this repository are Open Source under the Apache 2.0 License

To contribute code to this repository you must be signed up as an official contributor.

Code Organization

The APIs in this repository are broken out into APIs for the BlackBerry Smartphone OS and for the BlackBerry Tablet OS. When adding your API to this repository you'll need to create your own sub-directory in the appropriate platform directory.

For specific information on how to organize your code in each of these sections, please refer to the README found in both the Smartphone and Tablet directories. They will have specific information on what pieces are needed to contribute an extension for each of the platforms.

Contributing APIs

To add new APIs or make modifications to existing APIs:

Fork the WebWorks-Community-APIs repository Make the changes/additions to your fork Send a pull request from your fork back to the WebWorks-Community-APIs repository If you made changes to code which you are NOT the owner, send a message via github messages to the Author(s) of the API to indicate that you have a pull request for them to review If you made changes to code which you own, send a message via github messages to one of the Committers listed below to have your code merged

Governence

The code for each of the Community APIs is managed by the author of the API. When a pull request comes in for a specific API the Author(s) should be notified by the pull request owner to perform a code review. When the author indicates that the pull request is ready to be merged (via a comment on the pull request) they can then send a message to a committer through github messages to have the changes merged.

If there are more than one Author for a specific API, only one Author is required to indicate that the pull request is ready. If there's more than one API affected by a pull request, at least one Author from each API must code review the pull request and indicate that it is ready to be merged before the pull request can be merged.

If the Author of the pull request is the actual owner of the API, then the Author should send a message to a committer via github messages to have their changes merged.

Ownership Transfer: An Author can transfer ownership to another Author by opening up an Issue where both the original Author requests ownership to be transfered to the new Author, and the new Author agrees to take ownership of the code. The README for the API should be updated to indicate the new Author.

Repository Committers

Bug Reporting and Feature Requests

If you find a bug in a Community API, or have an enhancement request, simply file an Issue for the API and send a message (via github messages) to the API Author(s) to let them know that you have filed an Issue.

Disclaimer

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.