cordova-plugin-chrome-apps-sockets-udp

chrome.sockets.tcp Plugin
This plugin provides UDP sockets for Android and iOS.
Status
Beta on Android and iOS.
Reference
The API reference is here.
Release Notes
1.3.0 (Sep 27, 2016)
- Adds
chrome.udp.setBroadcast()
1.2.2 (April 30, 2015)
- Renamed plugin to pubilsh to NPM
1.2.1 (Mar 17, 2015)
- Fix multicast socket cannot pause & send receive event synchronously
1.2.0 (November 17, 2014)
- Remove unnecessary headers for chrome.sockets.* - ios
- Fix possible blocks leak memory
- Fixed chrome.sockets.udp socket close with error problem
- Commented out assert that caused app to crash when no network is available.
- chrome.sockets: open selector in selector thread
- Don't modify interest set when key is invalid (fix #388)
1.1.0 (October 24, 2014)
- Add
chrome.sockets.secure.tcp and refactor
chrome.sockets.*
1.0.1 (October 23, 2014)
- Fix a NullPointerException on Android
- Fix the dependency on iosSocketsCommon so that it works with the Cordova plugin registry.
1.0.0 (October 21, 2014)