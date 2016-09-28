cordova-plugin-chrome-apps-sockets-udp

chrome.sockets.tcp Plugin

This plugin provides UDP sockets for Android and iOS.

Status

Beta on Android and iOS.

Reference

The API reference is here.

Release Notes

Adds chrome.udp.setBroadcast()

Renamed plugin to pubilsh to NPM

Fix multicast socket cannot pause & send receive event synchronously

Remove unnecessary headers for chrome.sockets.* - ios

Fix possible blocks leak memory

Fixed chrome.sockets.udp socket close with error problem

Commented out assert that caused app to crash when no network is available.

chrome.sockets: open selector in selector thread

Don't modify interest set when key is invalid (fix #388)

Add chrome.sockets.secure.tcp and refactor chrome.sockets.*

Fix a NullPointerException on Android

Fix the dependency on iosSocketsCommon so that it works with the Cordova plugin registry.