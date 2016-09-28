openbase logo
cordova-plugin-chrome-apps-sockets-udp

by MobileChromeApps
1.3.0 (see all)

This plugin provides UDP sockets for Android and iOS.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

248

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

chrome.sockets.tcp Plugin

This plugin provides UDP sockets for Android and iOS.

Status

Beta on Android and iOS.

Reference

The API reference is here.

Release Notes

1.3.0 (Sep 27, 2016)

  • Adds chrome.udp.setBroadcast()

1.2.2 (April 30, 2015)

  • Renamed plugin to pubilsh to NPM

1.2.1 (Mar 17, 2015)

  • Fix multicast socket cannot pause & send receive event synchronously

1.2.0 (November 17, 2014)

  • Remove unnecessary headers for chrome.sockets.* - ios
  • Fix possible blocks leak memory
  • Fixed chrome.sockets.udp socket close with error problem
  • Commented out assert that caused app to crash when no network is available.
  • chrome.sockets: open selector in selector thread
  • Don't modify interest set when key is invalid (fix #388)

1.1.0 (October 24, 2014)

  • Add chrome.sockets.secure.tcp and refactor chrome.sockets.*

1.0.1 (October 23, 2014)

  • Fix a NullPointerException on Android
  • Fix the dependency on iosSocketsCommon so that it works with the Cordova plugin registry.

1.0.0 (October 21, 2014)

  • Initial release

