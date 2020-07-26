openbase logo
cordova-plugin-chooser

by cyph
1.3.2 (see all)

Cordova file chooser plugin.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Cordova File Selector, Cordova File Opening

Readme

Chooser

Overview

File chooser plugin for Cordova.

Install with Cordova CLI:

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-chooser

Supported Platforms:

  • Android

  • iOS

API

/**
 * Displays native prompt for user to select a file.
 *
 * @param accept Optional MIME type filter (e.g. 'image/gif,video/*').
 *
 * @returns Promise containing selected file's raw binary data,
 * base64-encoded data: URI, MIME type, display name, and original URI.
 *
 * If user cancels, promise will be resolved as undefined.
 * If error occurs, promise will be rejected.
 */
chooser.getFile(accept?: string) : Promise<undefined|{
    data: Uint8Array;
    dataURI: string;
    mediaType: string;
    name: string;
    uri: string;
}>

/**
 * Displays native prompt for user to select a file.
 *
 * @param accept Optional MIME type filter (e.g. 'image/gif,video/*').
 *
 * @returns Promise containing selected file's MIME type, display name,
 * and original URI.
 *
 * If user cancels, promise will be resolved as undefined.
 * If error occurs, promise will be rejected.
 */
chooser.getFileMetadata(accept?: string) : Promise<undefined|{
    mediaType: string;
    name: string;
    uri: string;
}>

Example Usage

(async () => {
    const file = await chooser.getFile();
    console.log(file ? file.name : 'canceled');
})();

Platform-Specific Notes

The following must be added to config.xml to prevent crashing when selecting large files on Android:

<platform name="android">
    <edit-config
        file="app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml"
        mode="merge"
        target="/manifest/application"
    >
        <application android:largeHeap="true" />
    </edit-config>
</platform>

If it isn't present already, you'll also need the attribute xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" added to your <widget> tag in order for that to build successfully.

Alternatives

cordova-plugin-simple-file-chooserCordova file chooser plugin. with multiple file support.
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
116

