File chooser plugin for Cordova.
Install with Cordova CLI:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-chooser
Supported Platforms:
Android
iOS
/**
* Displays native prompt for user to select a file.
*
* @param accept Optional MIME type filter (e.g. 'image/gif,video/*').
*
* @returns Promise containing selected file's raw binary data,
* base64-encoded data: URI, MIME type, display name, and original URI.
*
* If user cancels, promise will be resolved as undefined.
* If error occurs, promise will be rejected.
*/
chooser.getFile(accept?: string) : Promise<undefined|{
data: Uint8Array;
dataURI: string;
mediaType: string;
name: string;
uri: string;
}>
/**
* Displays native prompt for user to select a file.
*
* @param accept Optional MIME type filter (e.g. 'image/gif,video/*').
*
* @returns Promise containing selected file's MIME type, display name,
* and original URI.
*
* If user cancels, promise will be resolved as undefined.
* If error occurs, promise will be rejected.
*/
chooser.getFileMetadata(accept?: string) : Promise<undefined|{
mediaType: string;
name: string;
uri: string;
}>
(async () => {
const file = await chooser.getFile();
console.log(file ? file.name : 'canceled');
})();
The following must be added to config.xml to prevent crashing when selecting large files on Android:
<platform name="android">
<edit-config
file="app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml"
mode="merge"
target="/manifest/application"
>
<application android:largeHeap="true" />
</edit-config>
</platform>
If it isn't present already, you'll also need the attribute
xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" added to your
<widget> tag in order for that to build successfully.