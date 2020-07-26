Chooser

Overview

File chooser plugin for Cordova.

Install with Cordova CLI:

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-chooser

Supported Platforms:

Android

iOS

API

chooser.getFile(accept?: string ) : Promise < undefined |{ data: Uint8Array ; dataURI: string ; mediaType: string ; name: string ; uri: string ; }> chooser.getFileMetadata(accept?: string ) : Promise < undefined |{ mediaType: string ; name: string ; uri: string ; }>

Example Usage

( async () => { const file = await chooser.getFile(); console .log(file ? file.name : 'canceled' ); })();

Platform-Specific Notes

The following must be added to config.xml to prevent crashing when selecting large files on Android:

< platform name = "android" > < edit-config file = "app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml" mode = "merge" target = "/manifest/application" > < application android:largeHeap = "true" /> </ edit-config > </ platform >