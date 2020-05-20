NOTE: This plugin is NOT being actively maintained. Please feel free to fork it and modify it for your needs.

Canvas2ImagePlugin

This plugin allows you to save the contents of an HTML canvas tag to the iOS Photo Library, Android Gallery or WindowsPhone 8 Photo Album from your app.

See an example project using it here: https://github.com/devgeeks/Canvas2ImageDemo - note: this app does not work in wp8.

Installation

For Cordova 3.0.x:

To add this plugin just type: cordova plugin add https://github.com/devgeeks/Canvas2ImagePlugin.git or phonegap local plugin add https://github.com/devgeeks/Canvas2ImagePlugin.git To remove this plugin type: cordova plugin remove org.devgeeks.Canvas2ImagePlugin or phonegap local plugin remove org.devgeeks.Canvas2ImagePlugin

NOTE: For older versions of Cordova (You will probably have to use tag 0.2.0)

Call the window.canvas2ImagePlugin.saveImageDataToLibrary() method using success and error callbacks and the id attribute or the element object of the canvas to save:

Example

< canvas id = "myCanvas" width = "165px" height = "145px" > </ canvas >

function onDeviceReady ( ) { window .canvas2ImagePlugin.saveImageDataToLibrary( function ( msg ) { console .log(msg); }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); }, document .getElementById( 'myCanvas' ) ); }

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011 Tommy-Carlos Williams (http://github.com/devgeeks)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.