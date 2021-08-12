Cordova plugin that allows camera interaction from Javascript and HTML
Releases are being kept up to date when appropriate. However, this plugin is under constant development. As such it is recommended to use master to always have the latest fixes & features.
PR's are greatly appreciated.
Use any one of the installation methods listed below depending on which framework you use.
To install the master version with latest fixes and features
cordova plugin add https://github.com/cordova-plugin-camera-preview/cordova-plugin-camera-preview.git
ionic cordova plugin add https://github.com/cordova-plugin-camera-preview/cordova-plugin-camera-preview.git
meteor add cordova:cordova-plugin-camera-preview@https://github.com/cordova-plugin-camera-preview/cordova-plugin-camera-preview.git#[latest_commit_id]
<plugin spec="https://github.com/cordova-plugin-camera-preview/cordova-plugin-camera-preview.git" source="git" />
or if you want to use the last released version on npm
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-camera-preview
ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-camera-preview
meteor add cordova:cordova-plugin-camera-preview@X.X.X
<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-camera-preview" />
<config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="NSCameraUsageDescription" overwrite="true">
<string>Allow the app to use your camera</string>
</config-file>
<!-- or for Phonegap -->
<gap:config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="NSCameraUsageDescription" overwrite="true">
<string>Allow the app to use your camera</string>
</gap:config-file>
Starts the camera preview instance.
Options: All options stated are optional and will default to values here
x - Defaults to 0
y - Defaults to 0
width - Defaults to window.screen.width
height - Defaults to window.screen.height
camera - See
CAMERA_DIRECTION - Defaults to front camera
toBack - Defaults to false - Set to true if you want your html in front of your preview
tapPhoto - Defaults to true - Does not work if toBack is set to false in which case you use the takePicture method
tapFocus - Defaults to false - Allows the user to tap to focus, when the view is in the foreground
previewDrag - Defaults to false - Does not work if toBack is set to false
storeToFile - Defaults to false - Capture images to a file and return back the file path instead of returning base64 encoded data.
disableExifHeaderStripping - Defaults to false - Android Only - Disable automatic rotation of the image, and let the browser deal with it (keep reading on how to achieve it)
let options = {
x: 0,
y: 0,
width: window.screen.width,
height: window.screen.height,
camera: CameraPreview.CAMERA_DIRECTION.BACK,
toBack: false,
tapPhoto: true,
tapFocus: false,
previewDrag: false,
storeToFile: false,
disableExifHeaderStripping: false
};
CameraPreview.startCamera(options);
When setting
toBack to true, remember to add the style below on your app's HTML or body element:
html, body, .ion-app, .ion-content {
background-color: transparent;
}
When both
tapFocus and
tapPhoto are true, the camera will focus, and take a picture as soon as the camera is done focusing.
If you capture large images in Android you may notice that performace is poor, in those cases you can set
disableExifHeaderStripping to true and instead just add some extra Javascript/HTML to get a proper display of your captured images without risking your application speed.
When capturing large images you may want them to be stored into a file instead of having them base64 encoded, as enconding at least on Android is very expensive. With the feature
storeToFile enabled the plugin will capture the image into a temporary file inside the application temporary cache (the same place where Cordova will extract your assets). This method is better used with
disableExifHeaderStripping to get the best possible performance.
Stops the camera preview instance.
CameraPreview.stopCamera();
Switch between the rear camera and front camera, if available.
CameraPreview.switchCamera();
Show the camera preview box.
CameraPreview.show();
Hide the camera preview box.
CameraPreview.hide();
Take the picture. If width and height are not specified or are 0 it will use the defaults. If width and height are specified, it will choose a supported photo size that is closest to width and height specified and has closest aspect ratio to the preview. The argument
quality defaults to
85 and specifies the quality/compression value:
0=max compression,
100=max quality.
CameraPreview.takePicture({width:640, height:640, quality: 85}, function(base64PictureData|filePath) {
/*
if the storeToFile option is false (the default), then base64PictureData is returned.
base64PictureData is base64 encoded jpeg image. Use this data to store to a file or upload.
Its up to the you to figure out the best way to save it to disk or whatever for your application.
*/
/*
if the storeToFile option is set to true, then a filePath is returned. Note that the file
is stored in temporary storage, so you should move it to a permanent location if you
don't want the OS to remove it arbitrarily.
*/
// One simple example is if you are going to use it inside an HTML img src attribute then you would do the following:
imageSrcData = 'data:image/jpeg;base64,' + base64PictureData;
$('img#my-img').attr('src', imageSrcData);
});
// OR if you want to use the default options.
CameraPreview.takePicture(function(base64PictureData){
/* code here */
});
Take snapshot of the camera preview. The resulting image will be the same size as specified in
startCamera options. The argument
quality defaults to
85 and specifies the quality/compression value:
0=max compression,
100=max quality.
CameraPreview.takeSnapshot({quality: 85}, function(base64PictureData){
/*
base64PictureData is base64 encoded jpeg image. Use this data to store to a file or upload.
*/
// One simple example is if you are going to use it inside an HTML img src attribute then you would do the following:
imageSrcData = 'data:image/jpeg;base64,' +base64PictureData;
$('img#my-img').attr('src', imageSrcData);
});
Get focus modes supported by the camera device currently started. Returns an array containing supported focus modes. See
FOCUS_MODE for possible values that can be returned.
CameraPreview.getSupportedFocusModes(function(focusModes){
focusModes.forEach(function(focusMode) {
console.log(focusMode + ', ');
});
});
Set the focus mode for the camera device currently started.
focusMode -
FOCUS_MODE
CameraPreview.setFocusMode(CameraPreview.FOCUS_MODE.CONTINUOUS_PICTURE);
Get the focus mode for the camera device currently started. Returns a string representing the current focus mode.See
FOCUS_MODE for possible values that can be returned.
CameraPreview.getFocusMode(function(currentFocusMode){
console.log(currentFocusMode);
});
Get the flash modes supported by the camera device currently started. Returns an array containing supported flash modes. See
FLASH_MODE for possible values that can be returned
CameraPreview.getSupportedFlashModes(function(flashModes){
flashModes.forEach(function(flashMode) {
console.log(flashMode + ', ');
});
});
Set the flash mode. See
FLASH_MODE for details about the possible values for flashMode.
CameraPreview.setFlashMode(CameraPreview.FLASH_MODE.ON);
Get the flash mode for the camera device currently started. Returns a string representing the current flash mode.See
FLASH_MODE for possible values that can be returned
CameraPreview.getFlashMode(function(currentFlashMode){
console.log(currentFlashMode);
});
Get the Horizontal FOV for the camera device currently started. Returns a string of a float that is the FOV of the camera in Degrees.
CameraPreview.getHorizontalFOV(function(getHorizontalFOV){
console.log(getHorizontalFOV);
});
Currently this feature is for Android only. A PR for iOS support would be happily accepted
Get color modes supported by the camera device currently started. Returns an array containing supported color effects (strings). See
COLOR_EFFECT for possible values that can be returned.
CameraPreview.getSupportedColorEffects(function(colorEffects){
colorEffects.forEach(function(color) {
console.log(color + ', ');
});
});
Set the color effect. See
COLOR_EFFECT for details about the possible values for colorEffect.
CameraPreview.setColorEffect(CameraPreview.COLOR_EFFECT.NEGATIVE);
Set the zoom level for the camera device currently started. zoomMultipler option accepts an integer. Zoom level is initially at 1
CameraPreview.setZoom(2);
Get the current zoom level for the camera device currently started. Returns an integer representing the current zoom level.
CameraPreview.getZoom(function(currentZoom){
console.log(currentZoom);
});
Get the maximum zoom level for the camera device currently started. Returns an integer representing the manimum zoom level.
CameraPreview.getMaxZoom(function(maxZoom){
console.log(maxZoom);
});
Returns an array with supported white balance modes for the camera device currently started. See
WHITE_BALANCE_MODE for details about the possible values returned.
CameraPreview.getSupportedWhiteBalanceModes(function(whiteBalanceModes){
console.log(whiteBalanceModes);
});
Get the curent white balance mode of the camera device currently started. See
WHITE_BALANCE_MODE for details about the possible values returned.
CameraPreview.getWhiteBalanceMode(function(whiteBalanceMode){
console.log(whiteBalanceMode);
});
Set the white balance mode for the camera device currently started. See
WHITE_BALANCE_MODE for details about the possible values for whiteBalanceMode.
CameraPreview.setWhiteBalanceMode(CameraPreview.WHITE_BALANCE_MODE.CLOUDY_DAYLIGHT);
Returns an array with supported exposure modes for the camera device currently started. See
EXPOSURE_MODE for details about the possible values returned.
CameraPreview.getExposureModes(function(exposureModes){
console.log(exposureModes);
});
Get the curent exposure mode of the camera device currently started. See
EXPOSURE_MODE for details about the possible values returned.
CameraPreview.getExposureMode(function(exposureMode){
console.log(exposureMode);
});
Set the exposure mode for the camera device currently started. See
EXPOSURE_MODE for details about the possible values for exposureMode.
CameraPreview.setExposureMode(CameraPreview.EXPOSURE_MODE.CONTINUOUS);
Get the minimum and maximum exposure compensation for the camera device currently started. Returns an object containing min and max integers.
CameraPreview.getExposureCompensationRange(function(expoxureRange){
console.log("min: " + exposureRange.min);
console.log("max: " + exposureRange.max);
});
Get the current exposure compensation for the camera device currently started. Returns an integer representing the current exposure compensation.
CameraPreview.getExposureCompensation(function(expoxureCompensation){
console.log(exposureCompensation);
});
Set the exposure compensation for the camera device currently started. exposureCompensation accepts an integer. if exposureCompensation is lesser than the minimum exposure compensation, it is set to the minimum. if exposureCompensation is greater than the maximum exposure compensation, it is set to the maximum. (see getExposureCompensationRange() to get the minumum an maximum exposure compensation).
CameraPreview.setExposureCompensation(-2);
CameraPreview.setExposureCompensation(3);
Change the size of the preview window.
CameraPreview.setPreviewSize({width: window.screen.width, height: window.screen.height});
CameraPreview.getSupportedPictureSizes(function(dimensions){
// note that the portrait version, width and height swapped, of these dimensions are also supported
dimensions.forEach(function(dimension) {
console.log(dimension.width + 'x' + dimension.height);
});
});
Currently this feature is for Android only. A PR for iOS support would be happily accepted
Get the characteristics of all available cameras. Returns a JSON object representing the characteristics of all available cameras.
CameraPreview.getCameraCharacteristics(function(characteristics){
console.log(characteristics);
});
Example Characteristics:
{
"CAMERA_CHARACTERISTICS": [
{
"INFO_SUPPORTED_HARDWARE_LEVEL": 1,
"LENS_FACING": 1,
"SENSOR_INFO_PHYSICAL_SIZE_WIDTH": 5.644999980926514,
"SENSOR_INFO_PHYSICAL_SIZE_HEIGHT": 4.434999942779541,
"SENSOR_INFO_PIXEL_ARRAY_SIZE_WIDTH": 4032,
"SENSOR_INFO_PIXEL_ARRAY_SIZE_HEIGHT": 3024,
"LENS_INFO_AVAILABLE_FOCAL_LENGTHS": [
{
"FOCAL_LENGTH": 4.199999809265137
}
]
},
{
"INFO_SUPPORTED_HARDWARE_LEVEL": 0,
"LENS_FACING": 0,
"SENSOR_INFO_PHYSICAL_SIZE_WIDTH": 3.494999885559082,
"SENSOR_INFO_PHYSICAL_SIZE_HEIGHT": 2.625999927520752,
"SENSOR_INFO_PIXEL_ARRAY_SIZE_WIDTH": 2608,
"SENSOR_INFO_PIXEL_ARRAY_SIZE_HEIGHT": 1960,
"LENS_INFO_AVAILABLE_FOCAL_LENGTHS": [
{
"FOCAL_LENGTH": 2.0999999046325684
}
]
}
]
}
Set specific focus point. Note, this assumes the camera is full-screen.
let xPoint = event.x;
let yPoint = event.y
CameraPreview.tapToFocus(xPoint, yPoint);
Callback event for the back button tap
CameraPreview.onBackButton(function() {
console.log('Back button pushed');
});
When working with local files you may want to display those on certain containers like canvas, given that file:// is not always a valid url type, you need to first convert it explicitly to a blob, before you push it further into the display side. The function getBlob will do the proper conversion for you, and if succedeed will pass the content on it's callback function as first argument.
function displayImage(content) {
var ctx = $("canvas").getContext('2d');
img.onload = function(){
ctx.drawImage(img, 0, 0)
}
img.src = URL.createObjectURL(blob);
}
function takePicture() {
CameraPreview.takePicture({width: app.dimension.width, height: app.dimension.height}, function(data){
if (cordova.platformId === 'android') {
CameraPreview.getBlob('file://' + data, function(image) {
displayImage(image);
});
} else {
displayImage('data:image/jpeg;base64,' + data);
}
});
}
Currently this feature is for Android only. A PR for iOS support would be happily accepted
Start recording video to the cache.
var opts = {
cameraDirection: CameraPreview.CAMERA_DIRECTION.BACK,
width: (window.screen.width / 2),
height: (window.screen.height / 2),
quality: 60,
withFlash: false
}
CameraPreview.startRecordVideo(opts, function(filePath){
console.log(filePath)
});
Currently this feature is for Android only. A PR for iOS support would be happily accepted
Stop recording video and return video file path
CameraPreview.stopRecordVideo(function(filePath) {
console.log(filePath);
});
Focus mode settings:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Note
|FIXED
|string
|fixed
|AUTO
|string
|auto
|CONTINUOUS
|string
|continuous
|IOS Only
|CONTINUOUS_PICTURE
|string
|continuous-picture
|Android Only
|CONTINUOUS_VIDEO
|string
|continuous-video
|Android Only
|EDOF
|string
|edof
|Android Only
|INFINITY
|string
|infinity
|Android Only
|MACRO
|string
|macro
|Android Only
Flash mode settings:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Note
|OFF
|string
|off
|ON
|string
|on
|AUTO
|string
|auto
|RED_EYE
|string
|red-eye
|Android Only
|TORCH
|string
|torch
Camera direction settings:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|BACK
|string
|back
|FRONT
|string
|front
Color effect settings:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Note
|AQUA
|string
|aqua
|Android Only
|BLACKBOARD
|string
|blackboard
|Android Only
|MONO
|string
|mono
|NEGATIVE
|string
|negative
|NONE
|string
|none
|POSTERIZE
|string
|posterize
|SEPIA
|string
|sepia
|SOLARIZE
|string
|solarize
|Android Only
|WHITEBOARD
|string
|whiteboard
|Android Only
Exposure mode settings:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Note
|AUTO
|string
|auto
|IOS Only
|CONTINUOUS
|string
|continuous
|CUSTOM
|string
|custom
|LOCK
|string
|lock
|IOS Only
Note: Use AUTO to allow the device automatically adjusts the exposure once and then changes the exposure mode to LOCK.
White balance mode settings:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Note
|LOCK
|string
|lock
|AUTO
|string
|auto
|CONTINUOUS
|string
|continuous
|IOS Only
|INCANDESCENT
|string
|incandescent
|CLOUDY_DAYLIGHT
|string
|cloudy-daylight
|DAYLIGHT
|string
|daylight
|FLUORESCENT
|string
|fluorescent
|SHADE
|string
|shade
|TWILIGHT
|string
|twilight
|WARM_FLUORESCENT
|string
|warm-fluorescent
cordova-plugin-camera-preview-sample-app for a complete working Cordova example for Android and iOS platforms.
Maintained by Weston Ganger - @westonganger
Created by Marcel Barbosa Pinto @mbppower