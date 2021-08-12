Cordova Plugin Camera Preview

Cordova plugin that allows camera interaction from Javascript and HTML

Releases are being kept up to date when appropriate. However, this plugin is under constant development. As such it is recommended to use master to always have the latest fixes & features.

PR's are greatly appreciated.

Features

Start a camera preview from HTML code

Take Photos and Snapshots

Maintain HTML interactivity

Drag the preview box

Set camera color effect

Send the preview box to back of the HTML content

Set a custom position for the camera preview box

Set a custom size for the preview box

Set a custom alpha for the preview box

Set the focus mode, zoom, color effects, exposure mode, white balance mode and exposure compensation

Tap to focus

Record Videos

Installation

Use any one of the installation methods listed below depending on which framework you use.

To install the master version with latest fixes and features

cordova plugin add https://github.com/cordova-plugin-camera-preview/cordova-plugin-camera-preview.git ionic cordova plugin add https://github.com/cordova-plugin-camera-preview/cordova-plugin-camera-preview.git meteor add cordova:cordova-plugin-camera-preview@ https://github.com/cordova-plugin-camera-preview/cordova-plugin-camera-preview.git# [ latest_commit_id ] <plugin spec="https://github.com/cordova-plugin-camera-preview/cordova-plugin-camera-preview.git" source="git" />

or if you want to use the last released version on npm

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-camera-preview ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-camera-preview meteor add cordova :cordova-plugin-camera-preview @ X . X . X <gap:plugin name= "cordova-plugin-camera-preview" />

iOS Quirks

It is not possible to use your computers webcam during testing in the simulator, you must device test. If you are developing for iOS 10+ you must also add the following to your config.xml

< config-file platform = "ios" target = "*-Info.plist" parent = "NSCameraUsageDescription" overwrite = "true" > < string > Allow the app to use your camera </ string > </ config-file > < gap:config-file platform = "ios" target = "*-Info.plist" parent = "NSCameraUsageDescription" overwrite = "true" > < string > Allow the app to use your camera </ string > </ gap:config-file >

Android Quirks

When using the plugin for older devices, the camera preview will take the focus inside the app once initialized. In order to prevent the app from closing when a user presses the back button, the event for the camera view is disabled. If you still want the user to navigate, you can add a listener for the back event for the preview (see onBackButton )

Methods

Starts the camera preview instance.



Options: All options stated are optional and will default to values here

x - Defaults to 0

- Defaults to 0 y - Defaults to 0

- Defaults to 0 width - Defaults to window.screen.width

- Defaults to window.screen.width height - Defaults to window.screen.height

- Defaults to window.screen.height camera - See CAMERA_DIRECTION - Defaults to front camera

- See - Defaults to front camera toBack - Defaults to false - Set to true if you want your html in front of your preview

- Defaults to false - Set to true if you want your html in front of your preview tapPhoto - Defaults to true - Does not work if toBack is set to false in which case you use the takePicture method

- Defaults to true - Does not work if toBack is set to false in which case you use the takePicture method tapFocus - Defaults to false - Allows the user to tap to focus, when the view is in the foreground

- Defaults to false - Allows the user to tap to focus, when the view is in the foreground previewDrag - Defaults to false - Does not work if toBack is set to false

- Defaults to false - Does not work if toBack is set to false storeToFile - Defaults to false - Capture images to a file and return back the file path instead of returning base64 encoded data.

- Defaults to false - Capture images to a file and return back the file path instead of returning base64 encoded data. disableExifHeaderStripping - Defaults to false - Android Only - Disable automatic rotation of the image, and let the browser deal with it (keep reading on how to achieve it)

let options = { x : 0 , y : 0 , width : window .screen.width, height : window .screen.height, camera : CameraPreview.CAMERA_DIRECTION.BACK, toBack : false , tapPhoto : true , tapFocus : false , previewDrag : false , storeToFile : false , disableExifHeaderStripping : false }; CameraPreview.startCamera(options);

When setting toBack to true, remember to add the style below on your app's HTML or body element:

html , body , .ion-app , .ion-content { background-color : transparent; }

When both tapFocus and tapPhoto are true, the camera will focus, and take a picture as soon as the camera is done focusing.

If you capture large images in Android you may notice that performace is poor, in those cases you can set disableExifHeaderStripping to true and instead just add some extra Javascript/HTML to get a proper display of your captured images without risking your application speed.

When capturing large images you may want them to be stored into a file instead of having them base64 encoded, as enconding at least on Android is very expensive. With the feature storeToFile enabled the plugin will capture the image into a temporary file inside the application temporary cache (the same place where Cordova will extract your assets). This method is better used with disableExifHeaderStripping to get the best possible performance.

Stops the camera preview instance.



CameraPreview.stopCamera();

Switch between the rear camera and front camera, if available.



CameraPreview.switchCamera();

Show the camera preview box.



CameraPreview.show();

Hide the camera preview box.



CameraPreview.hide();

Take the picture. If width and height are not specified or are 0 it will use the defaults. If width and height are specified, it will choose a supported photo size that is closest to width and height specified and has closest aspect ratio to the preview. The argument quality defaults to 85 and specifies the quality/compression value: 0=max compression , 100=max quality .



CameraPreview.takePicture({ width : 640 , height : 640 , quality : 85 }, function ( base64PictureData|filePath ) { imageSrcData = 'data:image/jpeg;base64,' + base64PictureData; $( 'img#my-img' ).attr( 'src' , imageSrcData); }); CameraPreview.takePicture( function ( base64PictureData ) { });

Take snapshot of the camera preview. The resulting image will be the same size as specified in startCamera options. The argument quality defaults to 85 and specifies the quality/compression value: 0=max compression , 100=max quality .



CameraPreview.takeSnapshot({ quality : 85 }, function ( base64PictureData ) { imageSrcData = 'data:image/jpeg;base64,' +base64PictureData; $( 'img#my-img' ).attr( 'src' , imageSrcData); });

Get focus modes supported by the camera device currently started. Returns an array containing supported focus modes. See FOCUS_MODE for possible values that can be returned.



CameraPreview.getSupportedFocusModes( function ( focusModes ) { focusModes.forEach( function ( focusMode ) { console .log(focusMode + ', ' ); }); });

Set the focus mode for the camera device currently started.



CameraPreview.setFocusMode(CameraPreview.FOCUS_MODE.CONTINUOUS_PICTURE);

Get the focus mode for the camera device currently started. Returns a string representing the current focus mode.See FOCUS_MODE for possible values that can be returned.



CameraPreview.getFocusMode( function ( currentFocusMode ) { console .log(currentFocusMode); });

Get the flash modes supported by the camera device currently started. Returns an array containing supported flash modes. See FLASH_MODE for possible values that can be returned



CameraPreview.getSupportedFlashModes( function ( flashModes ) { flashModes.forEach( function ( flashMode ) { console .log(flashMode + ', ' ); }); });

Set the flash mode. See FLASH_MODE for details about the possible values for flashMode.



CameraPreview.setFlashMode(CameraPreview.FLASH_MODE.ON);

Get the flash mode for the camera device currently started. Returns a string representing the current flash mode.See FLASH_MODE for possible values that can be returned



CameraPreview.getFlashMode( function ( currentFlashMode ) { console .log(currentFlashMode); });

Get the Horizontal FOV for the camera device currently started. Returns a string of a float that is the FOV of the camera in Degrees.



CameraPreview.getHorizontalFOV( function ( getHorizontalFOV ) { console .log(getHorizontalFOV); });

Currently this feature is for Android only. A PR for iOS support would be happily accepted

Get color modes supported by the camera device currently started. Returns an array containing supported color effects (strings). See COLOR_EFFECT for possible values that can be returned.



CameraPreview.getSupportedColorEffects( function ( colorEffects ) { colorEffects.forEach( function ( color ) { console .log(color + ', ' ); }); });

Set the color effect. See COLOR_EFFECT for details about the possible values for colorEffect.



CameraPreview.setColorEffect(CameraPreview.COLOR_EFFECT.NEGATIVE);

Set the zoom level for the camera device currently started. zoomMultipler option accepts an integer. Zoom level is initially at 1



CameraPreview.setZoom( 2 );

Get the current zoom level for the camera device currently started. Returns an integer representing the current zoom level.



CameraPreview.getZoom( function ( currentZoom ) { console .log(currentZoom); });

Get the maximum zoom level for the camera device currently started. Returns an integer representing the manimum zoom level.



CameraPreview.getMaxZoom( function ( maxZoom ) { console .log(maxZoom); });

Returns an array with supported white balance modes for the camera device currently started. See WHITE_BALANCE_MODE for details about the possible values returned.



CameraPreview.getSupportedWhiteBalanceModes( function ( whiteBalanceModes ) { console .log(whiteBalanceModes); });

Get the curent white balance mode of the camera device currently started. See WHITE_BALANCE_MODE for details about the possible values returned.



CameraPreview.getWhiteBalanceMode( function ( whiteBalanceMode ) { console .log(whiteBalanceMode); });

Set the white balance mode for the camera device currently started. See WHITE_BALANCE_MODE for details about the possible values for whiteBalanceMode.



CameraPreview.setWhiteBalanceMode(CameraPreview.WHITE_BALANCE_MODE.CLOUDY_DAYLIGHT);

Returns an array with supported exposure modes for the camera device currently started. See EXPOSURE_MODE for details about the possible values returned.



CameraPreview.getExposureModes( function ( exposureModes ) { console .log(exposureModes); });

Get the curent exposure mode of the camera device currently started. See EXPOSURE_MODE for details about the possible values returned.



CameraPreview.getExposureMode( function ( exposureMode ) { console .log(exposureMode); });

Set the exposure mode for the camera device currently started. See EXPOSURE_MODE for details about the possible values for exposureMode.



CameraPreview.setExposureMode(CameraPreview.EXPOSURE_MODE.CONTINUOUS);

Get the minimum and maximum exposure compensation for the camera device currently started. Returns an object containing min and max integers.



CameraPreview.getExposureCompensationRange( function ( expoxureRange ) { console .log( "min: " + exposureRange.min); console .log( "max: " + exposureRange.max); });

Get the current exposure compensation for the camera device currently started. Returns an integer representing the current exposure compensation.



CameraPreview.getExposureCompensation( function ( expoxureCompensation ) { console .log(exposureCompensation); });

Set the exposure compensation for the camera device currently started. exposureCompensation accepts an integer. if exposureCompensation is lesser than the minimum exposure compensation, it is set to the minimum. if exposureCompensation is greater than the maximum exposure compensation, it is set to the maximum. (see getExposureCompensationRange() to get the minumum an maximum exposure compensation).



CameraPreview.setExposureCompensation( -2 ); CameraPreview.setExposureCompensation( 3 );

Change the size of the preview window.



CameraPreview.setPreviewSize({ width : window .screen.width, height : window .screen.height});

CameraPreview.getSupportedPictureSizes( function ( dimensions ) { dimensions.forEach( function ( dimension ) { console .log(dimension.width + 'x' + dimension.height); }); });

Currently this feature is for Android only. A PR for iOS support would be happily accepted

Get the characteristics of all available cameras. Returns a JSON object representing the characteristics of all available cameras.



CameraPreview.getCameraCharacteristics( function ( characteristics ) { console .log(characteristics); });

Example Characteristics:

{ "CAMERA_CHARACTERISTICS" : [ { "INFO_SUPPORTED_HARDWARE_LEVEL" : 1 , "LENS_FACING" : 1 , "SENSOR_INFO_PHYSICAL_SIZE_WIDTH" : 5.644999980926514 , "SENSOR_INFO_PHYSICAL_SIZE_HEIGHT" : 4.434999942779541 , "SENSOR_INFO_PIXEL_ARRAY_SIZE_WIDTH" : 4032 , "SENSOR_INFO_PIXEL_ARRAY_SIZE_HEIGHT" : 3024 , "LENS_INFO_AVAILABLE_FOCAL_LENGTHS" : [ { "FOCAL_LENGTH" : 4.199999809265137 } ] }, { "INFO_SUPPORTED_HARDWARE_LEVEL" : 0 , "LENS_FACING" : 0 , "SENSOR_INFO_PHYSICAL_SIZE_WIDTH" : 3.494999885559082 , "SENSOR_INFO_PHYSICAL_SIZE_HEIGHT" : 2.625999927520752 , "SENSOR_INFO_PIXEL_ARRAY_SIZE_WIDTH" : 2608 , "SENSOR_INFO_PIXEL_ARRAY_SIZE_HEIGHT" : 1960 , "LENS_INFO_AVAILABLE_FOCAL_LENGTHS" : [ { "FOCAL_LENGTH" : 2.0999999046325684 } ] } ] }

Set specific focus point. Note, this assumes the camera is full-screen.



let xPoint = event.x; let yPoint = event.y CameraPreview.tapToFocus(xPoint, yPoint);

Callback event for the back button tap



CameraPreview.onBackButton( function ( ) { console .log( 'Back button pushed' ); });

When working with local files you may want to display those on certain containers like canvas, given that file:// is not always a valid url type, you need to first convert it explicitly to a blob, before you push it further into the display side. The function getBlob will do the proper conversion for you, and if succedeed will pass the content on it's callback function as first argument.

function displayImage ( content ) { var ctx = $( "canvas" ).getContext( '2d' ); img.onload = function ( ) { ctx.drawImage(img, 0 , 0 ) } img.src = URL.createObjectURL(blob); } function takePicture ( ) { CameraPreview.takePicture({ width : app.dimension.width, height : app.dimension.height}, function ( data ) { if (cordova.platformId === 'android' ) { CameraPreview.getBlob( 'file://' + data, function ( image ) { displayImage(image); }); } else { displayImage( 'data:image/jpeg;base64,' + data); } }); }

Currently this feature is for Android only. A PR for iOS support would be happily accepted

Start recording video to the cache.



var opts = { cameraDirection : CameraPreview.CAMERA_DIRECTION.BACK, width : ( window .screen.width / 2 ), height : ( window .screen.height / 2 ), quality : 60 , withFlash : false } CameraPreview.startRecordVideo(opts, function ( filePath ) { console .log(filePath) });

Currently this feature is for Android only. A PR for iOS support would be happily accepted

Stop recording video and return video file path



CameraPreview.stopRecordVideo( function ( filePath ) { console .log(filePath); });

Settings

Focus mode settings:



Name Type Default Note FIXED string fixed AUTO string auto CONTINUOUS string continuous IOS Only CONTINUOUS_PICTURE string continuous-picture Android Only CONTINUOUS_VIDEO string continuous-video Android Only EDOF string edof Android Only INFINITY string infinity Android Only MACRO string macro Android Only

Flash mode settings:



Name Type Default Note OFF string off ON string on AUTO string auto RED_EYE string red-eye Android Only TORCH string torch

Camera direction settings:



Name Type Default BACK string back FRONT string front

Color effect settings:



Name Type Default Note AQUA string aqua Android Only BLACKBOARD string blackboard Android Only MONO string mono NEGATIVE string negative NONE string none POSTERIZE string posterize SEPIA string sepia SOLARIZE string solarize Android Only WHITEBOARD string whiteboard Android Only

Exposure mode settings:



Name Type Default Note AUTO string auto IOS Only CONTINUOUS string continuous CUSTOM string custom LOCK string lock IOS Only

Note: Use AUTO to allow the device automatically adjusts the exposure once and then changes the exposure mode to LOCK.

White balance mode settings:



Name Type Default Note LOCK string lock AUTO string auto CONTINUOUS string continuous IOS Only INCANDESCENT string incandescent CLOUDY_DAYLIGHT string cloudy-daylight DAYLIGHT string daylight FLUORESCENT string fluorescent SHADE string shade TWILIGHT string twilight WARM_FLUORESCENT string warm-fluorescent

Sample App

cordova-plugin-camera-preview-sample-app for a complete working Cordova example for Android and iOS platforms.

Screenshots

Credits

Maintained by Weston Ganger - @westonganger

Created by Marcel Barbosa Pinto @mbppower