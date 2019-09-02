This plugin defines a global BuildInfo object.
BuildInfo object is available at the time the deviceready event fires.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
console.log('BuildInfo.baseUrl =' + BuildInfo.baseUrl);
console.log('BuildInfo.packageName =' + BuildInfo.packageName);
console.log('BuildInfo.basePackageName=' + BuildInfo.basePackageName);
console.log('BuildInfo.displayName =' + BuildInfo.displayName);
console.log('BuildInfo.name =' + BuildInfo.name);
console.log('BuildInfo.version =' + BuildInfo.version);
console.log('BuildInfo.versionCode =' + BuildInfo.versionCode);
console.log('BuildInfo.debug =' + BuildInfo.debug);
console.log('BuildInfo.buildType =' + BuildInfo.buildType);
console.log('BuildInfo.flavor =' + BuildInfo.flavor);
console.log('BuildInfo.buildDate =' + BuildInfo.buildDate);
console.log('BuildInfo.installDate =' + BuildInfo.installDate);
}
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-buildinfo
BuildInfo.baseUrl
BuildInfo.packageName
BuildInfo.basePackageName
BuildInfo.displayName
BuildInfo.name
BuildInfo.version
BuildInfo.versionCode
BuildInfo.debug
BuildInfo.buildType
BuildInfo.flavor
BuildInfo.buildDate
BuildInfo.installDate
BuildInfo.windows
Get the cordova.js file exists path.
Path last character is '/'.
|Platform
|Value
|Type
|Android
|Path
|String
|iOS
|Path
|String
|Windows
|Path
|String
|macOS(OS X)
|Path
|String
|Browser
|Path
|String
|Electron
|Path
|String
Get the packageName of Application ID.
|Platform
|Value
|Type
|Android
|Package Name
|String
|iOS
|Bundle Identifier
|String
|Windows
|Identity name
|String
|macOS(OS X)
|Bundle Identifier
|String
|Browser
|Get the id attribute of the widget element in config.xml file.
|String
|Electron
|Get the id attribute of the widget element in config.xml file.
|String
Android only.
Get the packageName of BuildConfig class.
If you use the configure of "build types" or "product flavors", because you can specify a different package name is the id attribute of the widget element of config.xml, is the property to get the package name that BuildConfig class belongs. (ought be the same as the id attribute of the widget element of config.xml)
|Platform
|Value
|Type
|Android
|Package name of BuildConfig class
|String
|iOS
|Bundle Identifier(equals BuildInfo.packageName)
|String
|Windows
|Identity name(equals BuildInfo.packageName)
|String
|macOS(OS X)
|Bundle Identifier(equals BuildInfo.packageName)
|String
|Browser
|equals BuildInfo.packageName
|String
|Electron
|equals BuildInfo.packageName
|String
Get the displayName.
|Platform
|Value
|Type
|Android
|Application Label
|String
|iOS
|CFBundleDisplayName (CFBundleName if not present)
|String
|Windows
|Get the DisplayName attribute of the VisualElements element in AppxManifest.xml file.
|String
|macOS(OS X)
|CFBundleDisplayName (CFBundleName if not present)
|String
|Browser
|Get the short attribute of the name element in config.xml file.
|String
|Electron
|Get the short attribute of the name element in config.xml file.
|String
Get the name.
|Platform
|Value
|Type
|Android
|Application Label(equal BuildInfo.displayName)
|String
|iOS
|CFBundleName
|String
|Windows
|Windows Store display name
|String
|macOS(OS X)
|CFBundleName
|String
|Browser
|Get value of the name element in config.xml file.
|String
|Electron
|Get value of the name element in config.xml file.
|String
Get the version.
|Platform
|Value
|Type
|Android
|BuildConfig.VERSION_NAME
|String
|iOS
|CFBundleShortVersionString
|String
|Windows
|Major.Minor.Build ex) "1.2.3"
|String
|macOS(OS X)
|CFBundleShortVersionString
|String
|Browser
|Get the version attribute of the widget element in config.xml file.
|String
|Electron
|Get the version attribute of the widget element in config.xml file.
|String
Get the version code.
|Platform
|Value
|Type
|Android
|BuildConfig.VERSION_CODE
|integer
|iOS
|CFBundleVersion
|String
|Windows
|Major.Minor.Build.Revision ex) "1.2.3.4"
|String
|macOS(OS X)
|CFBundleVersion
|String
|Browser
|equals BuildInfo.version
|String
|Electron
|equals BuildInfo.version
|String
Get the debug flag.
|Platform
|Value
|Type
|Android
|BuildConfig.DEBUG
|Boolean
|iOS
|defined "DEBUG" is true
|Boolean
|Windows
|isDevelopmentMode is true
|Boolean
|macOS(OS X)
|defined "DEBUG" is true
|Boolean
|Browser
|Always false
|Boolean
|Electron
|True when
cordova build electron --debug is executed with the "--debug" flag.
|Boolean
Android , Windows Only.
Get the build type.
|Platform
|Value
|Type
|Android
|BuildConfig.BUILD_TYPE
|String
|iOS
|empty string
|String
|Windows
|"release" or "debug"
|String
|macOS(OS X)
|empty string
|String
|Browser
|empty string
|String
|Electron
|empty string
|String
Android Only.
Get the flavor.
|Platform
|Value
|Type
|Android
|BuildConfig.FLAVOR
|String
|iOS
|empty string
|String
|Windows
|empty string
|String
|macOS(OS X)
|empty string
|String
|Browser
|empty string
|String
|Electron
|empty string
|String
Get the build date and time in the Date object returns.
Attention:
cordova prepare is executed Build date and time is embedded in
cordova prepare is also executed for
cordova build,
cordova run and
cordova platform add.
|Platform
|Value
|Type
|Android
|BuildConfig._BUILDINFO_TIMESTAMP value
|Date
|iOS
|Get the modification date and time of the Info.plist file acquired from the executionPath property of the main bundle.
|Date
|Windows
|Resource value of "/buildinfo/Timestamp" string.
|Date
|macOS(OS X)
|Get the modification date and time of the config.xml file acquired from the resource of the main bundle.
|Date
|Browser
|The date and time when
cordova prepare was executed.
|Date
|Electron
|The date and time when
cordova prepare was executed.
|Date
Get the install date and time in the Date object returns.
Attention:
|Platform
|Value
|Type
|Android
|The firstInstallTime property of PackageInfo
|Date
|iOS
|Get the creation date and time of the document directory.
|Date
|Windows
|The installedDate property of Windows.ApplicatinoModel.Package.current
|Date
|macOS(OS X)
|Date and time of kMDItemDateAdded recorded in File Metadata of application package.
|Date
|Browser
|Not available.
|null
|Electron
|Not available.
|null
Windows Only.
Get the windows extra information.
|Platform
|Value
|Type
|Android
|undefined
|undefined
|iOS
|undefined
|undefined
|Windows
|Object
|Object
|macOS(OS X)
|undefined
|undefined
|Browser
|undefined
|undefined
|Electron
|undefined
|undefined
|Property name
|Value
|Type
|architecture
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.architecture
|integer
|description
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.description
|String
|displayName
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.displayName
|String
|familyName
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.familyName
|String
|fullName
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.fullName
|String
|logo
|Object
|Object
|publisher
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.publisher
|String
|publisherId
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.publisherId
|String
|publisherDisplayName
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.publisherDisplayName
|String
|resourceId
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.resourceId
|String
|version
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.version
|Object
|Property name
|Value
|Type
|absoluteCannonicalUri
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.logo.absoluteCanonicalUri
|String
|absoluteUri
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.logo.absoluteUri
|String
|displayIri
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.logo.displayIri
|String
|displayUri
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.logo.displayUri
|String
|path
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.logo.path
|String
|rawUri
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.logo.rawUri
|String
|Property name
|Value
|Type
|major
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.version.major
|integer
|minor
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.version.minor
|integer
|build
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.version.build
|integer
|revision
|Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.version.revision
|integer