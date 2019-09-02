This plugin defines a global BuildInfo object.

BuildInfo object is available at the time the deviceready event fires.

document .addEventListener( "deviceready" , onDeviceReady, false ); function onDeviceReady ( ) { console .log( 'BuildInfo.baseUrl =' + BuildInfo.baseUrl); console .log( 'BuildInfo.packageName =' + BuildInfo.packageName); console .log( 'BuildInfo.basePackageName=' + BuildInfo.basePackageName); console .log( 'BuildInfo.displayName =' + BuildInfo.displayName); console .log( 'BuildInfo.name =' + BuildInfo.name); console .log( 'BuildInfo.version =' + BuildInfo.version); console .log( 'BuildInfo.versionCode =' + BuildInfo.versionCode); console .log( 'BuildInfo.debug =' + BuildInfo.debug); console .log( 'BuildInfo.buildType =' + BuildInfo.buildType); console .log( 'BuildInfo.flavor =' + BuildInfo.flavor); console .log( 'BuildInfo.buildDate =' + BuildInfo.buildDate); console .log( 'BuildInfo.installDate =' + BuildInfo.installDate); }

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-buildinfo

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Windows

macOS(OS X)

Browser

Electron

Properties

Get the cordova.js file exists path.

Path last character is '/'.

Platform Value Type Android Path String iOS Path String Windows Path String macOS(OS X) Path String Browser Path String Electron Path String

Get the packageName of Application ID.

Platform Value Type Android Package Name String iOS Bundle Identifier String Windows Identity name String macOS(OS X) Bundle Identifier String Browser Get the id attribute of the widget element in config.xml file. String Electron Get the id attribute of the widget element in config.xml file. String

Android only.

Get the packageName of BuildConfig class.

If you use the configure of "build types" or "product flavors", because you can specify a different package name is the id attribute of the widget element of config.xml, is the property to get the package name that BuildConfig class belongs. (ought be the same as the id attribute of the widget element of config.xml)

Platform Value Type Android Package name of BuildConfig class String iOS Bundle Identifier(equals BuildInfo.packageName) String Windows Identity name(equals BuildInfo.packageName) String macOS(OS X) Bundle Identifier(equals BuildInfo.packageName) String Browser equals BuildInfo.packageName String Electron equals BuildInfo.packageName String

Get the displayName.

Platform Value Type Android Application Label String iOS CFBundleDisplayName (CFBundleName if not present) String Windows Get the DisplayName attribute of the VisualElements element in AppxManifest.xml file. String macOS(OS X) CFBundleDisplayName (CFBundleName if not present) String Browser Get the short attribute of the name element in config.xml file. String Electron Get the short attribute of the name element in config.xml file. String

Get the name.

Platform Value Type Android Application Label(equal BuildInfo.displayName) String iOS CFBundleName String Windows Windows Store display name String macOS(OS X) CFBundleName String Browser Get value of the name element in config.xml file. String Electron Get value of the name element in config.xml file. String

Get the version.

Platform Value Type Android BuildConfig.VERSION_NAME String iOS CFBundleShortVersionString String Windows Major.Minor.Build ex) "1.2.3" String macOS(OS X) CFBundleShortVersionString String Browser Get the version attribute of the widget element in config.xml file. String Electron Get the version attribute of the widget element in config.xml file. String

Get the version code.

Platform Value Type Android BuildConfig.VERSION_CODE integer iOS CFBundleVersion String Windows Major.Minor.Build.Revision ex) "1.2.3.4" String macOS(OS X) CFBundleVersion String Browser equals BuildInfo.version String Electron equals BuildInfo.version String

Get the debug flag.

Platform Value Type Android BuildConfig.DEBUG Boolean iOS defined "DEBUG" is true Boolean Windows isDevelopmentMode is true Boolean macOS(OS X) defined "DEBUG" is true Boolean Browser Always false Boolean Electron True when cordova build electron --debug is executed with the "--debug" flag. Boolean

Android , Windows Only.

Get the build type.

Platform Value Type Android BuildConfig.BUILD_TYPE String iOS empty string String Windows "release" or "debug" String macOS(OS X) empty string String Browser empty string String Electron empty string String

Android Only.

Get the flavor.

Platform Value Type Android BuildConfig.FLAVOR String iOS empty string String Windows empty string String macOS(OS X) empty string String Browser empty string String Electron empty string String

Get the build date and time in the Date object returns.

Attention:

Android: Add the BuildInfo.gradle file to your Android project.

The BuildInfo.gradle file contains the setting to add the _BUILDINFO_TIMESTAMP field to the BuildConfig class.

The BuildInfo.gradle file contains the setting to add the _BUILDINFO_TIMESTAMP field to the BuildConfig class. Windows: Add the buildinfo.resjson file to your Windows project.

The buildinfo.resjson file into the "strings" folder.

And also add a task to rewrite buildinfo.resjson in the CordovaApp.projitems file.

The buildinfo.resjson file into the "strings" folder. And also add a task to rewrite buildinfo.resjson in the CordovaApp.projitems file. Browser and Electron: When cordova prepare is executed Build date and time is embedded in

platforms/browser/www/plugins/cordova-plugin-buildinfo/src/browser/BuildInfoProxy.js file.

(Or platforms/electron/www/plugins/cordova-plugin-buildinfo/src/browser/BuildInfoProxy.js file.)

cordova prepare is also executed for cordova build , cordova run and cordova platform add .

(Reference: Hooks Guide - Apache Cordova)

Platform Value Type Android BuildConfig._BUILDINFO_TIMESTAMP value Date iOS Get the modification date and time of the Info.plist file acquired from the executionPath property of the main bundle. Date Windows Resource value of "/buildinfo/Timestamp" string. Date macOS(OS X) Get the modification date and time of the config.xml file acquired from the resource of the main bundle. Date Browser The date and time when cordova prepare was executed. Date Electron The date and time when cordova prepare was executed. Date

Get the install date and time in the Date object returns.

Attention:

Browser and Electron: Installation date and time is unknown.

Platform Value Type Android The firstInstallTime property of PackageInfo Date iOS Get the creation date and time of the document directory. Date Windows The installedDate property of Windows.ApplicatinoModel.Package.current Date macOS(OS X) Date and time of kMDItemDateAdded recorded in File Metadata of application package. Date Browser Not available. null Electron Not available. null

Windows Only.

Get the windows extra information.

Platform Value Type Android undefined undefined iOS undefined undefined Windows Object Object macOS(OS X) undefined undefined Browser undefined undefined Electron undefined undefined

Property name Value Type architecture Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.architecture integer description Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.description String displayName Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.displayName String familyName Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.familyName String fullName Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.fullName String logo Object Object publisher Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.publisher String publisherId Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.publisherId String publisherDisplayName Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.publisherDisplayName String resourceId Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.resourceId String version Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.current.id.version Object

Property name Value Type absoluteCannonicalUri Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.logo.absoluteCanonicalUri String absoluteUri Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.logo.absoluteUri String displayIri Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.logo.displayIri String displayUri Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.logo.displayUri String path Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.logo.path String rawUri Windows.ApplicationModel.Package.logo.rawUri String