Cordova Broadcaster

Cordova Plugin to allow message exchange between javascript and native (and viceversa).

Ingredient Technologies

Broadcaster plugin providing bridge for the following native technologies:

target OS Native Technology IOS NotificationCenter Android LocalBroadcastManager

News

date infos refs Mar 19, 2020 Concerning Android I've added support for broadcast Intent to external Apps, receive broadcast Intents from external Apps, Flags & Category on Intent insipred by navarrojava's fork Jan 16, 2018 I've developed a complete ionic3 sample project using broadcaster ionic-broadcaster-sample Jan 28, 2017 such plugin has been added to ionic-native distribution How to is available here

Installation

$ cordova create <PATH> [ID [NAME [CONFIG]]] [options] $ cd <PATH> $ cordova platform add [ios|android] $ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-broadcaster

From Native to Javascript

Javascript

console .log( "register didShow received!" ); var listener = function ( e ) { console .log( "didShow received! userInfo: " + JSON .stringify(e) ); } window .broadcaster.addEventListener( "didShow" , listener);

From ANDROID to Javascript - Extra ANDROID features

Listen for global message

if ( cordova.platformId === "android" ) { var listener = function ( e ) { console .log( "CONNECTIVITY_CHANGE: " + JSON .stringify(e) ); } var isGlobal = true window .broadcaster.addEventListener( 'android.net.conn.CONNECTIVITY_CHANGE' , isGlobal, listener); }

ANDROID

final Intent intent = new Intent( "didShow" ); final Bundle child = new Bundle(); child.putString( "name" , "joker" ); final Bundle b = new Bundle(); b.putString( "data" , "test" ); b.putBoolean( "valid" , true ); b.putBundle( "child" , child ); intent.putExtras( b); LocalBroadcastManager.getInstance( this ).sendBroadcastSync(intent);

IOS

NSDictionary * payload = @{ @"data":@"test", @"valid": [NSNumber numberWithBool:YES], @"child": @{ @"name": @"joker" } }; [[NSNotificationCenter defaultCenter] postNotificationName:@"TEST.EVENT" object:nil userInfo:payload];

Swift 5.x

let payload:[ String : Any ] = [ "data" : "test" , "valid" : true , "child" :[ "name" : "joker" ] ] let nc = NotificationCenter . default nc.post(name: Notification . Name ( "didShow" ), object: nil , userInfo: payload)

BROWSER

let event = new CustomEvent( "didShow" , { detail : { data : "test" } } ); document .dispatchEvent( event )

From Javascript to Native - ANDROID,BROWSER,IOS

Javascript

window .broadcaster.fireNativeEvent( "test.event" , { item : 'test data' }, function ( ) { console .log( "event fired!" ); } );

From Javascript to ANDROID - Extra ANDROID features

Send a message with "flags" and "category"

if ( cordova.platformId === "android" ) { window .broadcaster.fireNativeEvent( "message" , { extras :{ item : 'test data' }, flags : 0 , category : 'android.intent.category.INFO' , packageName : 'org.bsc' }, function ( ) { console .log( "event fired!" ); }); }

Send a global message

if ( cordova.platformId === "android" ) { var isGlobal = true window .broadcaster.fireNativeEvent( "GLOBAL_ACTION" , isGlobal, { item : 'test data' }, function ( ) { console .log( "event fired!" ); }); }

Send a global message with "flags" and "category"

if ( cordova.platformId === "android" ) { var isGlobal = true window .broadcaster.fireNativeEvent( "GLOBAL_ACTION" , isGlobal, { extras :{ item : 'test data' }, flags : 0 , category : 'android.intent.category.INFO' , packageName : 'org.bsc' }, function ( ) { console .log( "event fired!" ); }); }

ANDROID

final BroadcastReceiver receiver = new BroadcastReceiver() { public void onReceive (Context context, Intent intent) { String data = intent.getExtras().getString( "data" ); Log.d( "CDVBroadcaster" , String.format( "Native event [%s] received with data [%s]" , intent.getAction(), data)); } }; LocalBroadcastManager.getInstance( this ) .registerReceiver(receiver, new IntentFilter( "test.event" )); }

IOS

[[NSNotificationCenter defaultCenter] addObserverForName:@"test.event" object:nil queue:[NSOperationQueue mainQueue] usingBlock:^(NSNotification *notification) { NSLog(@"Handled 'test.event' [%@]", notification.userInfo[@"item"]); }];

Swift 5.x

let nc = NotificationCenter . default nc.addObserver(forName: Notification . Name (rawValue: "test.event" ), object: nil , queue: nil ) { notification in print ( "\(notification.userInfo)" ) }

BROWSER