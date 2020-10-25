openbase logo
cpb

cordova-plugin-broadcaster

by bsorrentino
4.3.1 (see all)

Cordova Plugin to allow message exchange between javascript and native (and viceversa)

Overview

Readme

Cordova Broadcaster

Cordova Plugin to allow message exchange between javascript and native (and viceversa).

npm Join the chat at https://gitter.im/bsorrentino/cordova-broadcaster

Ingredient Technologies

Broadcaster plugin providing bridge for the following native technologies:

target OSNative Technology
IOSNotificationCenter
AndroidLocalBroadcastManager

News

dateinfosrefs
Mar 19, 2020Concerning Android I've added support for broadcast Intent to external Apps, receive broadcast Intents from external Apps, Flags & Category on Intentinsipred by navarrojava's fork
Jan 16, 2018I've developed a complete ionic3 sample project using broadcasterionic-broadcaster-sample
Jan 28, 2017such plugin has been added to ionic-native distributionHow to is available here

Installation

$ cordova create <PATH> [ID [NAME [CONFIG]]] [options]
$ cd <PATH>
$ cordova platform add [ios|android]
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-broadcaster

Usage:

From Native to Javascript

Javascript

    console.log( "register didShow received!" );

    var listener = function( e ) {
      //log: didShow received! userInfo: {"data":"test"}
      console.log( "didShow received! userInfo: " + JSON.stringify(e)  );
    }

    window.broadcaster.addEventListener( "didShow", listener);

From ANDROID to Javascript - Extra ANDROID features

Listen for global message

if( cordova.platformId === "android" ) {

    var listener = function( e ) {
      //log: didShow received! userInfo: {"data":"test"}
      console.log( "CONNECTIVITY_CHANGE: " + JSON.stringify(e)  );
    }
    var isGlobal = true
    window.broadcaster.addEventListener( 'android.net.conn.CONNECTIVITY_CHANGE', isGlobal, listener);
}

ANDROID

final Intent intent = new Intent("didShow");

final Bundle child = new Bundle();
child.putString( "name", "joker");

final Bundle b = new Bundle();
b.putString( "data", "test");
b.putBoolean( "valid", true );
b.putBundle( "child", child );

intent.putExtras( b);

LocalBroadcastManager.getInstance(this).sendBroadcastSync(intent);

IOS

Objective-C
    NSDictionary * payload = @{
        @"data":@"test",
        @"valid": [NSNumber numberWithBool:YES],
        @"child": @{ @"name": @"joker" }
    };

    [[NSNotificationCenter defaultCenter] postNotificationName:@"TEST.EVENT"
                                                        object:nil
                                                      userInfo:payload];
Swift 5.x

  let payload:[String:Any] = [
          "data":"test",
          "valid": true,
          "child":[ "name": "joker" ]
      ]

  let nc = NotificationCenter.default
  nc.post(name:Notification.Name("didShow"), object: nil, userInfo: payload)

BROWSER


let event = new CustomEvent("didShow", { detail: { data:"test"} } );
document.dispatchEvent( event )

From Javascript to Native - ANDROID,BROWSER,IOS

Javascript

  window.broadcaster.fireNativeEvent( "test.event", { item:'test data' }, function() {
    console.log( "event fired!" );
    } );

From Javascript to ANDROID - Extra ANDROID features

Send a message with "flags" and "category"

if( cordova.platformId === "android" ) {

  // send a message with "flags" and "category"
  window.broadcaster.fireNativeEvent( "message", { extras:{ item:'test data' }, flags:0, category:'android.intent.category.INFO', packageName:'org.bsc'}, function() {
    console.log( "event fired!" );
  });
}

Send a global message

if( cordova.platformId === "android" ) {

  // send a global message
  var isGlobal = true
  window.broadcaster.fireNativeEvent( "GLOBAL_ACTION", isGlobal, { item:'test data' }, function() {
    console.log( "event fired!" );
  });

}

Send a global message with "flags" and "category"

if( cordova.platformId === "android" ) {

  // send a global message with "flags" and "category"
  var isGlobal = true
  window.broadcaster.fireNativeEvent( "GLOBAL_ACTION", isGlobal, { extras:{ item:'test data' }, flags:0, category:'android.intent.category.INFO', packageName:'org.bsc'}, function() {
    console.log( "event fired!" );
  });

}

ANDROID

final BroadcastReceiver receiver = new BroadcastReceiver() {
    @Override
    public void onReceive(Context context, Intent intent) {
        String data = intent.getExtras().getString("data");

        Log.d("CDVBroadcaster",
                String.format("Native event [%s] received with data [%s]", intent.getAction(), data));

    }
};

LocalBroadcastManager.getInstance(this)
            .registerReceiver(receiver, new IntentFilter("test.event"));
}

IOS

Objective-C
[[NSNotificationCenter defaultCenter] addObserverForName:@"test.event"
                                                  object:nil
                                                   queue:[NSOperationQueue mainQueue]
                                              usingBlock:^(NSNotification *notification) {
                                                      NSLog(@"Handled 'test.event' [%@]", notification.userInfo[@"item"]);
                                                    }];
Swift 5.x
let nc = NotificationCenter.default
nc.addObserver(forName:Notification.Name(rawValue:"test.event"),
               object:nil, queue:nil) {
  notification in
  print( "\(notification.userInfo)")
}

BROWSER


document.addEventListener( "test.event", ( ev:Event ) => {
  console.log( "test event", ev.detail );
});

