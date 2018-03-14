This plugin provides a simple way to interact with the brightness of your device.

This plugin is built for cordova@^3.6 .

This plugin currently supports both iOS and Android.

Plugin setup

Using this plugin requires Cordova iOS.

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-brightness

Javascript interface

// After device ready, create a local alias var brightness = cordova.plugins.brightness; // value should be float in range from 0 to 1. brightness.setBrightness( value , success, error); // success([ -1 , 0 -1 ]) float 0 -1 is a brightness level , -1 represents a system default brightness.getBrightness(success, error); // prevents sleep brightness.setKeepScreenOn( true );

Check source for additional configuration.

Communication

If you need help , use Stack Overflow. (Tag cordova )

, use Stack Overflow. (Tag ) If you'd like to ask a general question , use Stack Overflow.

, use Stack Overflow. If you found a bug , open an issue.

, open an issue. If you have a feature request , open an issue.

, open an issue. If you want to contribute, submit a pull request.

Contributing

Patches welcome! Send a pull request. Since this is not a part of Cordova Core (which requires a CLA), this should be easier.

Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. If your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you should include relevant unit tests. Thanks!

Authors

Evgeniy Lukovsky

Copyright and license