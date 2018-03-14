openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cpb

cordova-plugin-brightness

by Olivier Louvignes
0.2.0 (see all)

A phonegap 3.x plugin for brightness control within android and ios

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cordova Brightness Release

This plugin provides a simple way to interact with the brightness of your device.

  • This plugin is built for cordova@^3.6.

  • This plugin currently supports both iOS and Android.

Plugin setup

Using this plugin requires Cordova iOS.

  1. cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-brightness

Javascript interface

// After device ready, create a local alias
var brightness = cordova.plugins.brightness;

// value should be float in range from 0 to 1.
brightness.setBrightness(value, success, error);
// success([-1,0-1]) float 0-1 is a brightness level, -1 represents a system default
brightness.getBrightness(success, error);
// prevents sleep
brightness.setKeepScreenOn(true);
  • Check source for additional configuration.

Communication

  • If you need help, use Stack Overflow. (Tag cordova)
  • If you'd like to ask a general question, use Stack Overflow.
  • If you found a bug, open an issue.
  • If you have a feature request, open an issue.
  • If you want to contribute, submit a pull request.

Contributing

Patches welcome! Send a pull request. Since this is not a part of Cordova Core (which requires a CLA), this should be easier.

Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. If your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you should include relevant unit tests. Thanks!

Authors

Evgeniy Lukovsky

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Evgeniy Lukovsky

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial