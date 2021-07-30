Cordova Bluetooth LE Plugin

This plugin allows you to interact with Bluetooth LE devices on Android, iOS, and Windows.

Table of contents

Requirements

Cordova 5.0.0 or higher

Android Cordova library 5.0.0 or higher, target Android API 23/Platform 6.0 or higher (support for older Android versions should use versions 2.4.0 or below)

iOS 10 or higher

Windows Phone 8.1 (Tested on Nokia Lumia 630)

Windows 10 UWP

Device hardware must be certified for Bluetooth LE. i.e. Nexus 7 (2012) doesn't support Bluetooth LE even after upgrading to 4.3 (or higher) without a modification

List of devices: http://www.bluetooth.com/Pages/Bluetooth-Smart-Devices-List.aspx

Limitations / Issues

Disconnect and quickly reconnecting can cause issues on Android. Add a small timeout.

Indication type subscription hasn't been well .

OS X is still experimental. I'm experiencing some problems, but may be related to Cordova itself.

Upgrade 2.x to 3.x

Instead of specifying serviceUuids, serviceUuid, characteristicUuid, etc in the params, use services, service, characteristic, etc. Check out the scan-related, discovery-related and read/write/subscribe operation functions for more info. Discovery related functions will also return uuid properties instead of serviceUuid, characteristicUuid or descriptorUuid.

The connecting and disconnecting events were removed.

Upgrade 3.x to 4.x

Background modes aren't added automatically. See Installation Quirks (iOS) for details.

To Do

Improved notifications on peripheral/server role between Android and iOS

Code refactoring. It's getting pretty messy.

Using AngularJS

Check out ng-cordova-bluetoothle here!

If timeouts are needed, please check out the Angular wrapper and its example.

Installation

Cordova

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-bluetoothle

PhoneGap Build

<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-bluetoothle" source="npm" />

Debugging

Check out these guides for lower level debugging on Android and iOS:

iOS - Scroll down to Bluetooth for iOS.

Android

Apps like LightBlue are great for verifying Bluetooth LE behavior.

Installation Quirks (Android)

The latest version of the plugin requires you to set the Android target API to a minimum of 23 to support permission requirements for scanning. If you can't target 23, please use plugin version 2.4.0 or below.

Background Modes (iOS)

Background mode(s) are no longer added to your project's plist file by default. They can be added manually by editing the plist file, or you can use the following plugins: cordova-plugin-background-mode-bluetooth-central and/or cordova-plugin-background-mode-bluetooth-peripheral.

Scanning works differently in the background. There seem to be three different states:

Foreground - Service UUID doesn't need to be specified and allowDuplicates isn't ignored. Background (Screen On) - Service UUID must be specified. allowDuplicates isn't ignored. Scanning is very slow! Background (Screen Off) - Service UUID must be specified. allowDuplicates is ignored, so a device will only be returned once per scan. One possible work around is to start and stop the scan while in background. Unfortunately, there's a slim chance that the app may fall asleep again in between starting and stopping the scan.

Usage Description (iOS)

iOS now requires a usage description in the plist file. Use the following plugin to easily customize it: cordova-plugin-bluetooth-peripheral-usage-description

Discovery Quirks (iOS vs Android)

Discovery works differently between Android and iOS. In Android, a single function is called to initiate discovery of all services, characteristics and descriptors on the device. In iOS, a single function is called to discover the device's services. Then another function to discover the characteristics of a particular service. And then another function to discover the descriptors of a particular characteristic. The Device plugin should be used to properly determine the device and make the proper calls if necessary. Additionally, if a device is disconnected, it must be rediscovered when running on iOS. iOS now supports Android style discovery, but use with caution. It's a bit buggy on iOS8, but seems to work fine on iOS9.

Queuing (Android)

Read, write, subscribe, unsubscribe, readDescriptor and writeDescriptor queueing has been added to the master branch and will be part of the 4.1.0 release. If you'd like to try it out, install the plugin directly from GitHub using: cordova plugin https://github.com/randdusing/cordova-plugin-bluetoothle

UUIDs

UUIDs can be 16 bits or 128 bits. The "out of the box" UUIDs from the link below are 16 bits. Since iOS returns the 16 bit version of the "out of the box" UUIDs even if a 128 bit UUID was used in the parameters, the 16 bit version should always be used for the "out of the box" UUIDs for consistency. Android on the other hand only uses the 128 bit version, but the plugin will automatically convert 16 bit UUIDs to the 128 bit version on input and output. For a list of out of the box UUIDS, see Bluetooth Developer Portal

Advertisement Data / MAC Address

On iOS, the MAC address is hidden from the advertisement packet, and the address returned from the scanResult is a generated, device-specific address. This is a problem when using devices like iBeacons where you need the MAC Address. Fortunately the CLBeacon class can be used for this, but unfortunately it's not supported in this plugin. One option is to set Manufacturer Specific Data in the advertisement packet if that's possible in your project. Another option is to connect to the device and use the "Device Information" (0x180A) service, but connecting to each device is much more energy intensive than scanning for advertisement data. See the following StackOverflow posts for more info: here and here

Advertisement data is not supported on Windows 10 UWP.

Emulator

Neither Android nor iOS support Bluetooth on emulators, so you'll need to test on a real device.

Methods

Errors

Whenever the error callback is executed, the return object will contain the error type and a message.

initialize - Bluetooth isn't initialized (Try initializing Bluetooth)

enable - Bluetooth isn't enabled (Request user to enable Bluetooth)

disable - Bluetooth isn't disabled (Can't enabled if already disabled)

startScan - Scan couldn't be started (Is the scan already running?)

stopScan - Scan couldn't be stopped (Is the scan already stopped?)

bond - Bond couldn't be formed (Is it already bonding? Is the device Android?)

unbond - Bond couldn' be broken (Is it already unbonding? Is the device Android?)

connect - Connection attempt failed (Is the device address correct?)

reconnect - Reconnection attempt failed (Was the device ever connected?)

discover - Failed to discover device (Is the device already discovered or discovering?)

services - Failed to discover services (Is the device iOS?)

characteristics - Failed to discover characteristics (Is the device iOS?)

descriptors - Failed to discover descriptors (Is the device iOS?)

service - Service doesn't exist (Was it discovered? Correct uuid? Is the device iOS?)

characteristic - Characteristic doesn't exist (Was it discovered? Correct uuid? Is the device iOS?)

descriptor - Descriptor doesn't exist (Was it discovered? Correct uuid? Is the device iOS?)

read - Failed to read (Not sure what would cause this)

subscription - Failed to subscribe or unsubscribe (Does the characteristic have the Client Configuration descriptor?)

write - Failed to write (Was a write value provided?)

readDescriptor - Failed to read descriptor (Not sure what would cause this)

writeDescriptor - Failed to write descriptor (Was a write value provided?)

rssi - Failed to read RSSI (Not sure what would cause this)

mtu - Failed to set MTU (Is device Android?)

requestConnectionPriority - Failed to request connection priority (Is the device iOS?)

arguments - Invalid arguments (Check arguments)

neverConnected - Device never connected (Call connect, not reconnect)

isNotDisconnected - Device is not disconnected (Don't call connect or reconnect while connected)

isNotConnected - Device isn't connected (Don't call discover or any read/write operations)

isDisconnected - Device is disconnected (Don't call disconnect)

isBonded - Operation is unsupported. (Is the device Android?)

setPin - Operation is unsupported. (Is the device Android?)

retrievePeripheralsByAddress - Operation is unsupported (Is the device iOS?)

For example:

{ "error" : "startScan" , "message" : "Scanning already started" }

Permissions (Android)

Characteristics can have the following different permissions: read, readEncrypted, readEncryptedMITM, write, writeEncrypted, writeEncryptedMITM, writeSigned, writeSignedMITM. Unfortuately, the getProperties() call always seems to return 0, which means no properties are set. Not sure if this is an issue with my mobile device or that all the Bluetooth devices just don't have the properties set. If the characteristic has a permission, it will exist as a key in the characteristic's permissions object. See discovery().

Android Docs

Properties

Characteristics can have the following different properties: broadcast, read, writeWithoutResponse, write, notify, indicate, authenticatedSignedWrites, extendedProperties, notifyEncryptionRequired, indicateEncryptionRequired. If the characteristic has a property, it will exist as a key in the characteristic's properties object. See discovery() or characteristics()

Android Docs and iOS Docs

Central Life Cycle

initialize scan (if device address is unknown) connect discover OR services/characteristics/descriptors (iOS) read/subscribe/write characteristics AND read/write descriptors disconnect close

initialize

Initialize Bluetooth on the device. Must be called before anything else. Callback will continuously be used whenever Bluetooth is enabled or disabled. Note: Although Bluetooth initialization could initially be successful, there's no guarantee whether it will stay enabled. Each call checks whether Bluetooth is disabled. If it becomes disabled, the user must connect to the device, start a read/write operation, etc again. If Bluetooth is disabled, you can request the user to enable it by setting the request property to true. The request property in the params argument is optional and defaults to false. The restoreKey property requires using the Bluetooth Central background mode. This function should only be called once.

bluetoothle.initialize(initializeResult, params);

Params

request = true / false (default) - Should user be prompted to enable Bluetooth

statusReceiver = true / false (default) - Should change in Bluetooth status notifications be sent.

restoreKey = A unique string to identify your app. Bluetooth Central background mode is required to use this, but background mode doesn't seem to require specifying the restoreKey.

{ "request" : true , "statusReceiver" : false , "restoreKey" : "bluetoothleplugin" }

Success

status => enabled = Bluetooth is enabled

status => disabled = Bluetooth is disabled

{ "status" : "enabled" }

enable

Enable Bluetooth on the device. Android support only.

bluetoothle.enable(enableSuccess, enableError);

Error

errorDisable = Bluetooth isn't disabled, so unable to enable.

errorEnable = Immediate failure of the internal enable() function due to Bluetooth already on or airplane mode, so unable to enable.

Success

The successCallback isn't actually used. Listen to initialize callbacks for change in Bluetooth state. A successful enable will return a status => enabled via initialize success callback.

disable

Disable Bluetooth on the device. Android support only.

bluetoothle.disable(disableSuccess, disableError);

Error

errorEnable = Bluetooth isn't enabled, so unable to disable.

errorDisable = Immediate failure of the internal disable() function due to Bluetooth already off, so unable to enable. This shouldn't occur since the plugin is already checking this condition anyways.

Success

The successCallback isn't actually used. Listen to initialize callbacks for change in Bluetooth state. A successful disable will return an error => enable via initialize error callback.

getAdapterInfo

Retrieve useful information such as the address, name, and various states (initialized, enabled, scanning, discoverable). This can be very useful when the general state of the adapter has been lost, and we would otherwise need to go through a series of callbacks to get the correct state (first initialized, then enabled, then isScanning, and so forth). The result of this method allows us to take business logic decisions while avoiding a large part of the callback hell.

Currently the discoverable state does not have any relevance because there is no "setDiscoverable" functionality in place. That may change in the future.

bluetoothle.getAdapterInfo(successCallback);

Success

The successCallback contains the following properties:

name = the adapters's display name

address = the adapter's address

isInitialized = boolean value, true if the adapter was initialized, otherwise false

isEnabled = boolean value, true if the adapter was enabled, otherwise false

isScanning = boolean value, true if the adapter is currently scanning, otherwise false

isDiscoverable = boolean value, true if the adapter is in discoverable mode, otherwise false (currently largely false)

startScan

Scan for Bluetooth LE devices. Since scanning is expensive, stop as soon as possible. The Cordova app should use a timer to limit the scan interval. Also, Android uses an AND operator for filtering, while iOS uses an OR operator. Android API >= 23 requires ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION permissions to find unpaired devices. Permissions can be requested by using the hasPermission and requestPermission functions. Android API >= 23 also requires location services to be enabled. Use isLocationEnabled to determine whether location services are enabled. If not enabled, use requestLocation to prompt the location services settings page.

bluetoothle.startScan(startScanSuccess, startScanError, params);

Params

services = An array of service IDs to filter the scan or empty array / null. This parameter is not supported on Windows platform yet.

iOS - See iOS Docs allowDuplicates = True/false to allow duplicate advertisement packets, defaults to false.

Android - See Android Docs scanMode - Defaults to Low Power. Available from API21 / API 23. matchMode - Defaults to Aggressive. Available from API23. matchNum - Defaults to One Advertisement. Available from API23. callbackType - Defaults to All Matches. Available from API21 / API 23. *Note: Careful using this one. When using CALLBACK_TYPE_FIRST_MATCH on a Nexus 7 on API 21, I received a Feature Unsupported error when starting the scan.

Windows 10 UWP isConnectable - Windows 10 will, by default, show all devices ever seen by the system, even if the device is off. If you want to only devices that are on and connectable, set this to true.



{ "services" : [ "180D" , "180F" ], "allowDuplicates" : true , "scanMode" : bluetoothle.SCAN_MODE_LOW_LATENCY, "matchMode" : bluetoothle.MATCH_MODE_AGGRESSIVE, "matchNum" : bluetoothle.MATCH_NUM_MAX_ADVERTISEMENT, "callbackType" : bluetoothle.CALLBACK_TYPE_ALL_MATCHES, }

Success

status => scanStarted = Scan has started

status => scanResult = Scan has found a device name = the device's display name address = the device's address / identifier for connecting to the object rssi = signal strength advertisement = advertisement data in encoded string of bytes, use bluetoothle.encodedStringToBytes() (Android) advertisement = advertisement hash with the keys specified here (iOS) advertisement = empty (Windows)



{ "status" : "scanStarted" } { "status" : "scanResult" , "advertisement" : "awArG05L" , "advertisement" : { "serviceUuids" : [ "180D" ], "manufacturerData" : "awAvFFZY" , "txPowerLevel" : 0 , "overflowServiceUuids" : [ ], "isConnectable" : true , "solicitedServiceUuids" : [ ], "serviceData" : { }, "localName" : "Polar H7 3B321015" }, "rssi" : -58 , "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

stopScan

Stop scan for Bluetooth LE devices. Since scanning is expensive, stop as soon as possible. The app should use a timer to limit the scanning time.

bluetoothle.stopScan(stopScanSuccess, stopScanError);

Success

status => scanStop = Scan has stopped

{ "status" : "scanStopped" }

retrieveConnected

Retrieved paired Bluetooth LE devices. Yes, this function should be renamed, but I went with iOS's naming. In iOS, devices that are "paired" to will not return during a normal scan. Callback is "instant" compared to a scan. I haven't been able to get UUID filtering working on Android, so it returns all paired BLE devices.

bluetoothle.retrieveConnected(retrieveConnectedSuccess, retrieveConnectedError, params);

Params

services = An array of service IDs to filter the retrieval by. If no service IDs are specified, no devices will be returned. Ignored on Android

{ "services" : [ "180D" , "180F" ] }

Success

An array of device objects:

name = the device's display name

address = the device's address / identifier for connecting to the object

[ { "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" } ]

bond

Bond with a device. The first success callback should always return with status == bonding . If the bond is created, the callback will return again with status == bonded . If the bonding popup is canceled or the wrong code is entered, the callback will return again with status == unbonded . The device doesn't need to be connected to initiate bonding. Android support only.

bluetoothle.bond(bondSuccess, bondError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

{ "address" : "5A:94:4B:38:B3:FD" }

Success

status => bonded = Device is bonded

status => bonding = Device is bonding

status => unbonded = Device is unbonded

{ "name" : "Hello World" , "address" : "5A:94:4B:38:B3:FD" , "status" : "bonded" } { "name" : "Hello World" , "address" : "5A:94:4B:38:B3:FD" , "status" : "bonding" } { "name" : "Hello World" , "address" : "5A:94:4B:38:B3:FD" , "status" : "unbonded" }

unbond

Unbond with a device. The success callback should always return with status == unbonded . The device doesn't need to be connected to initiate bonding. Android support only.

bluetoothle.unbond(unbondSuccess, unbondError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

{ "address" : "5A:94:4B:38:B3:FD" }

Success

status => unbonded = Device is unbonded

{ "name" : "Hello World" , "address" : "5A:94:4B:38:B3:FD" , "status" : "unbonded" }

connect

Connect to a Bluetooth LE device. The app should use a timer to limit the connecting time in case connecting is never successful. Once a device is connected, it may disconnect without user intervention. The original connection callback will be called again and receive an object with status => disconnected. To reconnect to the device, use the reconnect method. If a timeout occurs, the connection attempt should be canceled using disconnect(). For simplicity, I recommend just using connect() and close(), don't use reconnect() or disconnect().

bluetoothle.connect(connectSuccess, connectError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

autoConnect = Automatically connect as soon as the remote device becomes available (Android)

transport = Mode of transport - Auto = 0, Prefer BR/EDR = 1, Prefer LE = 2, (Android API 23+)

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

Success

status => connected = Device connected

status => disconnected = Device unexpectedly disconnected

{ "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "status" : "connected" } { "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "status" : "disconnected" }

reconnect

Reconnect to a previously connected Bluetooth device. The app should use a timer to limit the connecting time. If a timeout occurs, the reconnection attempt should be canceled using disconnect() or close().

bluetoothle.reconnect(reconnectSuccess, reconnectError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

Success

status => connected = Device connected

status => disconnected = Device unexpectedly disconnected

{ "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "status" : "connected" } { "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "status" : "disconnected" }

disconnect

Disconnect from a Bluetooth LE device. It's simpler to just call close(). Starting with iOS 10, disconnecting before closing seems required!

bluetoothle.disconnect(disconnectSuccess, disconnectError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

Success

status => disconnected = Device disconnected

{ "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "status" : "disconnected" }

close

Close/dispose a Bluetooth LE device. Prior to 2.7.0, you needed to disconnect to the device before closing, but this is no longer the case. Starting with iOS 10, disconnecting before closing seems required!

bluetoothle.close(closeSuccess, closeError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

Success

status => closed = Connection with device completely closed down

{ "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "status" : "closed" }

discover

Discover all the devices services, characteristics and descriptors. Doesn't need to be called again after disconnecting and then reconnecting. If using iOS, you shouldn't use discover and services/characteristics/descriptors on the same device. There seems to be an issue with calling discover on iOS8 devices, so use with caution. On some Android versions, the discovered services may be cached for a device. Subsequent discover events will make use of this cache. If your device's services change, set the clearCache parameter to force Android to re-discover services.

bluetoothle.discover(discoverSuccess, discoverError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

clearCache = true / false (default) Force the device to re-discover services, instead of relying on cache from previous discovery (Android only)

{ "address" : "00:22:D0:3B:32:10" , "clearCache" : true }

Return

Device Object:

status => discovered = Device was discovered

address = Device address

name = Device name

services = Array of service objects below

Service Object:

uuid = Service's uuid

characteristics = Array of characteristic objects below

Characteristic Object:

uuid = Characteristic's uuid

properties = If the property is defined as a key, the characteristic has that property

permissions = If the permission is defined as a key, the character has that permission

descriptors = Array of descriptor objects below

Descriptor Object:

uuid = Descriptor's uuid

{ "address" : "00:22:D0:3B:32:10" , "status" : "discovered" , "services" : [ { "characteristics" : [ { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a00" , "properties" : { "write" : true , "writeWithoutResponse" : true , "read" : true } }, { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a01" , "properties" : { "read" : true } }, { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a02" , "properties" : { "read" : true } }, { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a03" , "properties" : { "write" : true } }, { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a04" , "properties" : { "read" : true } } ], "uuid" : "1800" }, { "characteristics" : [ { "descriptors" : [ { "uuid" : "2902" } ], "uuid" : "2a05" , "properties" : { "indicate" : true } } ], "uuid" : "1801" }, { "characteristics" : [ { "descriptors" : [ { "uuid" : "2902" } ], "uuid" : "2a37" , "properties" : { "notify" : true } }, { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a38" , "properties" : { "read" : true } } ], "uuid" : "180d" }, { "characteristics" : [ { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a23" , "properties" : { "read" : true } }, { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a24" , "properties" : { "read" : true } }, { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a25" , "properties" : { "read" : true } }, { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a26" , "properties" : { "read" : true } }, { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a27" , "properties" : { "read" : true } }, { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a28" , "properties" : { "read" : true } }, { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a29" , "properties" : { "read" : true } } ], "uuid" : "180a" }, { "characteristics" : [ { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "2a19" , "properties" : { "read" : true } } ], "uuid" : "180f" }, { "characteristics" : [ { "descriptors" : [ ], "uuid" : "6217ff4c-c8ec-b1fb-1380-3ad986708e2d" , "properties" : { "read" : true } }, { "descriptors" : [ { "uuid" : "2902" } ], "uuid" : "6217ff4d-91bb-91d0-7e2a-7cd3bda8a1f3" , "properties" : { "write" : true , "indicate" : true } } ], "uuid" : "6217ff4b-fb31-1140-ad5a-a45545d7ecf3" } ], "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" }

services

Discover the device's services. Not providing an array of services will return all services and take longer to discover. iOS support only.

bluetoothle.services(servicesSuccess, servicesError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

services = An array of service IDs to filter the scan or empty array / null

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "services" : [ ] }

Success

status => services = Services discovered services = Array of service UUIDS



{ "status" : "services" , "services" : [ "180d" , "180a" , "180f" , "6217ff4b-fb31-1140-ad5a-a45545d7ecf3" ], "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

characteristics

Discover the service's characteristics. Not providing an array of characteristics will return all characteristics and take longer to discover. iOS support only.

bluetoothle.characteristics(characteristicsSuccess, characteristicsError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

service = Service UUID

characteristics = An array of characteristic IDs to discover or empty array / null

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "service" : "180d" , "characteristics" : [ ] }

Success

status => characteristics = Characteristics discovered uuid = Service UUID characteristics = Array of characteristics properties = Object of defined properties uuid = Characteristic UUID



{ "status" : "characteristics" , "characteristics" : [ { "properties" : { "notify" : true }, "uuid" : "2a37" }, { "properties" : { "read" : true }, "uuid" : "2a38" } ], "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "service" : "180d" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

descriptors

Discover the characteristic's descriptors. iOS support only.

bluetoothle.descriptors(descriptorsSuccess, descriptorsError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

service = The service's ID

characteristic = The characteristic's ID

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "service" : "180d" , "characteristic" : "2a37" }

Success

status => descriptors = Descriptors discovered service = Service UUID characteristic = characteristic UUID descriptors = Array of Descriptor UUIDs



{ "status" : "descriptors" , "descriptors" : [ "2902" ], "characteristic" : "2a37" , "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "service" : "180d" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

read

Read a particular service's characteristic once.

bluetoothle.read(readSuccess, readError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

service = The service's UUID

serviceIndex = When dealing with multiple services with the same UUID, this index will determine which service will be used (OPTIONAL)

characteristic = The characteristic's UUID

characteristicIndex = When dealing with multiple characteristics with the same UUID, this index will determine which chracteristic will be used (OPTIONAL)

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "service" : "180d" , "characteristic" : "2a38" }

Success

status => read = Characteristics read service = Service UUID characteristic = Characteristic UUID value = Base64 encoded string of bytes. Use bluetoothle.encodedStringToBytes(obj.value) to convert to a unit8Array. See characteristic's specification and example below on how to correctly parse this.



{ "status" : "read" , "value" : "UmVhZCBIZWxsbyBXb3JsZA==" , "characteristic" : "2a38" , "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "service" : "180d" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

Subscribe to a particular service's characteristic. Once a subscription is no longer needed, execute unsubscribe in a similar fashion. The Client Configuration descriptor will automatically be written to enable notification/indication based on the characteristic's properties.

bluetoothle.subscribe(subscribeSuccess, subscribeError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

service = The service's UUID

serviceIndex = When dealing with multiple services with the same UUID, this index will determine which service will be used (OPTIONAL)

characteristic = The characteristic's UUID

characteristicIndex = When dealing with multiple characteristics with the same UUID, this index will determine which chracteristic will be used (OPTIONAL)

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "service" : "180d" , "characteristic" : "2a37" , }

Success

status => subscribed = Subscription has started

status => subscribedResult = Subscription result has been received service = Service UUID characteristic = Characteristic UUID value = Base64 encoded string of bytes. Use bluetoothle.encodedStringToBytes(obj.value) to convert to a unit8Array. See characteristic's specification and example below on how to correctly parse this.



{ "status" : "subscribed" , "characteristic" : "2a37" , "characteristicIndex" : 0 , "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "service" : "180d" , "serviceIndex" : 0 , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" } { "status" : "subscribedResult" , "value" : "U3Vic2NyaWJlIEhlbGxvIFdvcmxk" , "characteristic" : "2a37" , "characteristicIndex" : 0 , "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "service" : "180d" , "serviceIndex" : 0 , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

Unsubscribe to a particular service's characteristic.

bluetoothle.unsubscribe(unsubscribeSuccess, unsubscribeError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

service = The service's UUID

serviceIndex = When dealing with multiple services with the same UUID, this index will determine which service will be used (OPTIONAL)

characteristic = The characteristic's UUID

characteristicIndex = When dealing with multiple characteristics with the same UUID, this index will determine which chracteristic will be used (OPTIONAL)

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "service" : "180d" , "characteristic" : "2a37" }

Success

status => unsubscribed = Characteristics unsubscribed service = Service UUID characteristic = Characteristic UUID



{ "status" : "unsubscribed" , "characteristic" : "2a37" , "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "service" : "180d" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

write

Write a particular service's characteristic.

bluetoothle.write(writeSuccess, writeError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

service = The service's UUID

serviceIndex = When dealing with multiple services with the same UUID, this index will determine which service will be used (OPTIONAL)

characteristic = The characteristic's UUID

characteristicIndex = When dealing with multiple characteristics with the same UUID, this index will determine which chracteristic will be used (OPTIONAL)

value = Base64 encoded string

type = Set to "noResponse" to enable write without response, all other values will write normally.

Value is a base64 encoded string of bytes to write. Use bluetoothle.bytesToEncodedString(bytes) to convert to base64 encoded string from a unit8Array. To write without response, set type to "noResponse". Any other value will default to write with response. Note, no callback will occur on write without response on iOS.

var string = "Write Hello World" ; var bytes = bluetoothle.stringToBytes(string); var encodedString = bluetoothle.bytesToEncodedString(bytes); var encodedUnicodeString = bluetoothle.encodeUnicode(string); { "value" : "V3JpdGUgSGVsbG8gV29ybGQ=" , "service" : "180F" , "characteristic" : "2A19" , "type" : "noResponse" , "address" : "ABC123" }

Success

Value is a base64 encoded string of written bytes. Use bluetoothle.encodedStringToBytes(obj.value) to convert to a unit8Array. See characteristic's specification and example below on how to correctly parse this.

var returnObj = { "status" : "written" , "service" : "180F" , "characteristic" : "2A19" , "value" : "V3JpdGUgSGVsbG8gV29ybGQ=" , "address" : "ABC123" } var bytes = bluetoothle.encodedStringToBytes(returnObj.value); var string = bluetoothle.bytesToString(bytes); var string = bluetoothle.decodeUnicode(returnObj.value);

writeQ

Write Quick / Queue, use this method to quickly execute write without response commands when writing more than 20 bytes at a time. The data will automatically be split up into 20 bytes packets by default or you can increase that by setting chunkSize . On iOS, these packets are written immediately since iOS uses queues. You probably won't see much of a performance increase using writeQ unless you use type="noResponse" and set chunkSize higher than 20. On Android, a queue isn't used internally. Instead another call shouldn't be made until onCharacteristicWrite is called. This could be done at the Javascript layer, but the Javascript to plugin "bridge" must be crossed twice, which leads to some significant slow downs when milliseconds make a difference. For even better write throughput, use requestConnectionPriority('high') and mtu(SAME_VALUE_AS_CHUNK_SIZE_PARAM) as well.

Warnings

This is experimental. Test heavily before using in any production code.

To see a performance gain you should use this in combination with requestConnectionPriority('high') and mtu( MTU_VALUE ) and then calling this method with type="noResponse" and set chunkSize to MTU_VALUE .

) and then calling this method with and set to . Only supported on iOS11+.

Only supports one call at a time. Don't execute back to back, use on multiple devices, or multiple characteristics.

bluetoothle.writeQ(writeSuccess, writeError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

service = The service's UUID

serviceIndex = When dealing with multiple services with the same UUID, this index will determine which service will be used (OPTIONAL)

characteristic = The characteristic's UUID

characteristicIndex = When dealing with multiple characteristics with the same UUID, this index will determine which chracteristic will be used (OPTIONAL)

value = Base64 encoded string

type = Set to "noResponse" to enable write without response, all other values will write normally.

chunkSize = Define the size of packets. This should be according to MTU value

Success

See write() above.

readDescriptor

Read a particular characterist's descriptor

bluetoothle.read(readDescriptorSuccess, readDescriptorError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

service = The service's ID

characteristic = The characteristic's ID

descriptor = The descriptor's ID

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "service" : "180d" , "characteristic" : "2a37" , "descriptor" : "2902" }

Success

status => readDescriptor = Descriptor was read service = Service UUID characteristic = Characteristic UUID descriptor = Descriptor UUID value = Base64 encoded string of bytes. Use bluetoothle.encodedStringToBytes(obj.value) to convert to a unit8Array.



{ "status" : "readDescriptor" , "service" : "180d" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "characteristic" : "2a37" , "value" : "AQAAAAAAAAA=" , "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "descriptor" : "2902" }

writeDescriptor

Write a particular characteristic's descriptor. Unable to write characteristic configuration directly to keep in line with iOS implementation. Instead use subscribe/unsubscribe, which will automatically enable/disable notification.

bluetoothle.writeDescriptor(writeDescriptorSuccess, writeDescriptorError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

service = The service's ID

characteristic = The characteristic's ID

descriptor = The descriptor's ID

value - Base64 encoded string, number or string.

type - Specifies type (data, number or string). Default is base64. (iOS Only, use base64 encoded string for Android)

Value is a base64 encoded string of bytes to write. Use bluetoothle.bytesToEncodedString(bytes) to convert to base64 encoded string from a unit8Array.

var string = "Hello World" ; var bytes = bluetoothle.stringToBytes(string); var encodedString = bluetoothle.bytesToEncodedString(bytes); { "service" : "180D" , "characteristic" : "2A37" , "descriptor" : "2902" , "value" : "AQAAAAAAAAA=" , "address" : "ABC123" }

Success

Value is a base64 encoded string of written bytes. Use bluetoothle.encodedStringToBytes(obj.value) to convert to a unit8Array.

{ "status" : "writeDescriptor" , "service" : "180D" , "characteristic" : "2A37" , "descriptor" : "2902" , "value" : "AQAAAAAAAAA=" , "address" : "ABC123" } var bytes = bluetoothle.encodedStringToBytes(returnObj.value); var string = bluetoothle.bytesToString(bytes);

rssi

Read RSSI of a connected device. RSSI is also returned with scanning.

bluetoothle.rssi(rssiSuccess, rssiError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

Success

status => rssi = RSSI retrieved rssi = signal strength



{ "status" : "rssi" , "rssi" : -50 , "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

mtu

Set MTU of a connected device. Android only.

bluetoothle.mtu(mtuSuccess, mtuError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

mtu - Integer value mtu should be set to

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "mtu" : 50 }

Success

status => mtu = MTU set mtu = mtu value



{ "status" : "mtu" , "mtu" : 50 , "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

requestConnectionPriority

Request a change in the connection priority to improve throughput when transfer large amounts of data via BLE. Android support only. iOS will return error.

bluetoothle.requestConnectionPriority(success, error, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

connectionPriority = low / balanced / high

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "connectionPriority" : "balanced" }

Success

status => connectionPriorityRequested = true

{ "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "status" : "connectionPriorityRequested" }

isInitialized

Determine whether the adapter is initialized. No error callback. Returns true or false

bluetoothle.isInitialized(isInitialized);

Success Return

status => isInitialized = true/false

{ "isInitialized" : true }

isEnabled

Determine whether the adapter is enabled. No error callback

bluetoothle.isEnabled(isEnabled);

Success

status => isEnabled = true/false

{ "isEnabled" : true }

isScanning

Determine whether the adapter is initialized. No error callback. Returns true or false

bluetoothle.isScanning(isScanning);

Return

status => isScanning = true/false

{ "isScanning" : false }

isBonded

Determine whether the device is bonded or not, or error if not initialized. Android support only.

bluetoothle.isBonded(isBondedSuccess, isBondedError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

{ "address" : "5A:94:4B:38:B3:FD" }

Success

status => isBonded = true/false

{ "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "5A:94:4B:38:B3:FD" , "isBonded" : false }

setPin

Set PIN if required by the pairing process. Android support only.

bluetoothle.setPin(success, error, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

pin = Pairing PIN code

{ "address" : "5A:94:4B:38:B3:FD" , "pin" : "1234" }

Success

status => string

{ "status" : "pinSet" , }

wasConnected

Determine whether the device was connected, or error if not initialized.

bluetoothle.wasConnected(wasConnectedSuccess, wasConnectedError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

Success

status => wasConnected = true/false

{ "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "wasConnected" : false }

isConnected

Determine whether the device is connected, or error if not initialized or never connected to device.

bluetoothle.isConnected(isConnectedSuccess, isConnectedError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

Success

status => isConnected = true/false

{ "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "isConnected" : false }

isDiscovered

Determine whether the device's characteristics and descriptors have been discovered, or error if not initialized or not connected to device. Note, on Android, you can connect, discover and then disconnect. isDiscovered will return an error due to the device not being connected. But if you call reconnect and call isDiscovered again, it will return isDiscovered => true since the device stays discovered until calling close().

bluetoothle.isDiscovered(isDiscoveredSuccess, isDiscoveredError, params);

Params

address = The address/identifier provided by the scan's return object

{ "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" }

Success

status => isDiscovered = true/false

{ "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" , "isDiscovered" : false }

hasPermission

Determine whether coarse location privileges are granted since scanning for unpaired devices requies it in Android API 23

bluetoothle.hasPermission(hasPermissionSuccess);

Success

status => hasPermission = true/false

{ "hasPermission" : true }

requestPermission

Request coarse location privileges since scanning for unpaired devices requires it in Android API 23. Will return an error if called on iOS or Android versions prior to 6.0.

bluetoothle.requestPermission(requestPermissionSuccess, requestPermissionError);

Success

status => requestPermission = true/false

{ "requestPermission" : true }

isLocationEnabled

Determine if location services are enabled or not. Location Services are required to find devices in Android API 23.

bluetoothle.isLocationEnabled(isLocationEnabledSuccess, isLocationEnabledError);

Success

status => isLocationEnabled = true/false

{ "isLocationEnabled" : true }

requestLocation

Prompt location services settings pages. requestLocation property returns whether location services are enabled or disabled. Location Services are required to find devices in Android API 23.

bluetoothle.requestLocation(requestLocationSuccess, requestLocationError);

Success

status => requestLocation = true/false

{ "requestLocation" : true }

retrievePeripheralsByAddress

Retrieve paired Bluetooth LE devices based on their address. Wraps the iOS method CBCentralManager.retrievePeripheralsWithIdentifiers. iOS support only. Will return an error if used on Android.

bluetoothle.retrievePeripheralsByAddress(success, error, params);

Params

addresses = An arrays of addresses/identifiers to lookup devices by. If no addresses are specified, no devices will be returned

{ "addresses" : [ "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" ] }

Success

Returns an array of device objects:

name = the device's display name

address = the device's address / identifier for connecting to the object

[ { "name" : "Polar H7 3B321015" , "address" : "ECC037FD-72AE-AFC5-9213-CA785B3B5C63" } ]

Peripheral Life Cycle

initializePeripheral addService startAdvertising Listen for events on initializePeripheral callback Respond to events using respond or notify stopAdvertising removeService / removeAllServices

Initilization

Initialization works slightly different between Android and iOS. On iOS, you don't need to call intialize() if only acting as a peripheral, just initializePeripheral. On Android, you must always call initialize() before calling initializePeripheral().

Notifications

Notifications work slightly differently between Android and iOS. On Android, you should wait for the notificationSent event before calling notify() again. On iOS, you need to check the notify() callback for the sent property. If the sent property is set to false, you should wait until receiving the peripheralManagerIsReadyToUpdateSubscribers event to resend the notification. In future versions, I hope to standardize the functionality between platforms.

Descriptors

iOS doesn't allow you to respond to read and write descriptor requests. Instead it only provides methods for when a client subscribes or unsubscribes. On Android, read and write descriptor requests are provided. If the write descriptor request is made on the Client Configuration Descriptor (used for subscriptions), a subscribe or unsubscribe event will be received instead of writeDescriptorRequested.

initializePeripheral

Initialize Bluetooth on the device. Must be called before anything else. Callback will continuously be used whenever Bluetooth is enabled or disabled. Note: Although Bluetooth initialization could initially be successful, there's no guarantee whether it will stay enabled. Each call checks whether Bluetooth is disabled. If it becomes disabled, the user must readd services, start advertising, etc again. If Bluetooth is disabled, you can request the user to enable it by setting the request property to true. The request property in the params argument is optional and defaults to false. The restoreKey property requires using the Bluetooth Peripheral background mode. This function should only be called once.

Additionally this where new events are delivered for read, write, and subscription requests. See the success section for more details.

bluetoothle.initializePeripheral(success, error, params);

Params

request = true / false (default) - Should user be prompted to enable Bluetooth

restoreKey = A unique string to identify your app. Bluetooth Peripheral background mode is required to use this, but background mode doesn't seem to require specifying the restoreKey.

{ "request" : true "restoreKey" : "bluetoothleplugin" }

Success

status => enabled = Bluetooth is enabled

status => disabled = Bluetooth is disabled

status => readRequested = Respond to a read request with respond(). Characteristic (Android/iOS) or Descriptor (Android)

status => writeRequested = Respond to a write request with respond(). Characteristic (Android/iOS) or Descriptor (Android)

status => subscribed = Subscription started request, use notify() to send new data

status => unsubscribed = Subscription ended request, stop sending data

status => notificationReady = Resume sending subscription updates (iOS)

status => notificationSent = Notification has been sent (Android)

status => connected = A device has connected

status => disconnected = A device has disconnected

status => mtuChanged = MTU has changed for device

{ "status" : "enabled" }

readRequested