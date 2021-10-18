title: Battery Status
This plugin provides an implementation of an old version of the Battery Status Events API. It adds the following three events to the
window object:
Applications may use
window.addEventListener to attach an event listener for any of the above events after the
deviceready event fires.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-battery-status
All events in this plugin return an object with the following properties:
Fires when the battery charge percentage changes by at least 1 percent, or when the device is plugged in or unplugged. Returns an object containing battery status.
window.addEventListener("batterystatus", onBatteryStatus, false);
function onBatteryStatus(status) {
console.log("Level: " + status.level + " isPlugged: " + status.isPlugged);
}
Warning: the Android implementation is greedy and prolonged use will drain the device's battery.
Fires when the battery charge percentage reaches the low charge threshold. This threshold value is device-specific. Returns an object containing battery status.
window.addEventListener("batterylow", onBatteryLow, false);
function onBatteryLow(status) {
alert("Battery Level Low " + status.level + "%");
}
Fires when the battery charge percentage reaches the critical charge threshold. This threshold value is device-specific. Returns an object containing battery status.
window.addEventListener("batterycritical", onBatteryCritical, false);
function onBatteryCritical(status) {
alert("Battery Level Critical " + status.level + "%\nRecharge Soon!");
}