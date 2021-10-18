title: Battery Status

description: Get events for device battery level.

This plugin provides an implementation of an old version of the Battery Status Events API. It adds the following three events to the window object:

batterystatus

batterycritical

batterylow

Applications may use window.addEventListener to attach an event listener for any of the above events after the deviceready event fires.

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-battery-status

Status object

All events in this plugin return an object with the following properties:

level : The battery charge percentage (0-100). (Number)

: The battery charge percentage (0-100). (Number) isPlugged: A boolean that indicates whether the device is plugged in. (Boolean)

batterystatus event

Fires when the battery charge percentage changes by at least 1 percent, or when the device is plugged in or unplugged. Returns an object containing battery status.

Example

window .addEventListener( "batterystatus" , onBatteryStatus, false ); function onBatteryStatus ( status ) { console .log( "Level: " + status.level + " isPlugged: " + status.isPlugged); }

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android

Windows

Browser (Chrome, Firefox, Opera)

Quirks: Android

Warning: the Android implementation is greedy and prolonged use will drain the device's battery.

batterylow event

Fires when the battery charge percentage reaches the low charge threshold. This threshold value is device-specific. Returns an object containing battery status.

Example

window .addEventListener( "batterylow" , onBatteryLow, false ); function onBatteryLow ( status ) { alert( "Battery Level Low " + status.level + "%" ); }

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android

Windows

Browser (Chrome, Firefox, Opera)

batterycritical event

Fires when the battery charge percentage reaches the critical charge threshold. This threshold value is device-specific. Returns an object containing battery status.

Example

window .addEventListener( "batterycritical" , onBatteryCritical, false ); function onBatteryCritical ( status ) { alert( "Battery Level Critical " + status.level + "%

Recharge Soon!" ); }

Supported Platforms