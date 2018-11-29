SAMPLE APP :point_right:

Cordova Badge Plugin



Cordova plugin to access and modify the badge number of the app icon on various mobile platforms including iOS, Android and Windows.

How they appear to the user

Users see notifications in the following ways:

Badging the app’s icon

Progress indicator (OSX based on https://github.com/hokein/DockProgressBar)

Supported Platforms

Android / Amazon FireOS (via ShortcutBadger)

(via ShortcutBadger) Browser (via favico.js)

(via favico.js) iOS 10+

OSX

Windows (Phone and Desktop)

Installation

The plugin can be installed via Cordova-CLI and is publicly available on NPM.

Execute from the projects root folder:

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-badge

Or install a specific version:

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-badge@ VERSION

Or install the latest head version:

$ cordova plugin add https:

Or install from local source:

$ cordova plugin add < path >

Usage

The plugin creates the object cordova.plugins.notification.badge and is accessible after deviceready has been fired.

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { }, false );

Set the badge number

Badge numbers cannot be negative. The maximum might be restricted by the OS. A callback is optional and will be invoked with the current badge number.

cordova.plugins.notification.badge.set( 10 );

There's built-in support to increase the badge number:

cordova.plugins.notification.badge.increase( 1 , function ( badge ) { });

To decrease the badge number:

cordova.plugins.notification.badge.decrease( 2 , function ( badge ) { });

And to clear out the badge number:

cordova.plugins.notification.badge.clear();

Get the badge number

The default value is 0. The badge number wont get lost after reboot or app restart.

cordova.plugins.notification.badge.get( function ( badge ) { ... });

Note: Modifying the badge number outside of the plugin does result into wrong behaivor!

Configurations

To clear the badge number automatically if the user taps the app icon:

cordova.plugins.notification.badge.configure({ autoClear : true });

OSX supports additional indicators. Other than to badge these are circular and download .

cordova.plugins.notification.badge.configure({ indicator : 'circular' });

Permissions

The plugin might ask for granting permissions to modify the badge number. That's done automatically but it's also possible to request them manually:

cordova.plugins.notification.badge.requestPermission( function ( granted ) { ... });

To check if they have been granted already:

cordova.plugins.notification.badge.hasPermission( function ( granted ) { ... });

Quirks

On Android not all launchers support badges. In order to set badges the plugin uses ShortcutBadger. Check out their website to see which launchers are supported.

If you're using PhoneGap Build please make sure you specify gradle as your Android build tool in config.xml:

< preference name = "android-build-tool" value = "gradle" />

To specify a custom version of ShortcutBadger follow this guide. The name of the property is appShortcutBadgerVersion .

# In <your- project > /platforms/ android /gradle.properties appShortcutBadgerVersion=1.1.22

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

License

This software is released under the Apache 2.0 License.

