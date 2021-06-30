By Transistor Software, creators of Cordova Background Geolocation
capacitor-background-fetch :stop_sign:
Background Fetch is a very simple plugin which attempts to awaken an app in the background about every 15 minutes, providing a short period of background running-time. This plugin will execute your provided
callbackFn whenever a background-fetch event occurs.
There is no way to increase the rate which a fetch-event occurs and this plugin sets the rate to the most frequent possible — you will never receive an event faster than 15 minutes. The operating-system will automatically throttle the rate the background-fetch events occur based upon usage patterns. Eg: if user hasn't turned on their phone for a long period of time, fetch events will occur less frequently or if an iOS user disables background refresh they may not happen at all.
🆕 Background Fetch now provides a
scheduleTask method for scheduling arbitrary "one-shot" or periodic tasks.
scheduleTask seems only to fire when the device is plugged into power.
stopOnTerminate: false for iOS.
Cordova / Ionic 1
The plugin creates the object
window.BackgroundFetch.
With Typescript (eg: Ionic 2+):
import BackgroundFetch from "cordova-plugin-background-fetch";
1.10.0 is required:
$ pod --version
// if < 1.10.0
$ sudo gem install cocoapods
ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-background-fetch
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-background-fetch
npm install cordova-plugin-background-fetch
npx cap sync
ℹ️ See Capacitor Setup
If you intend to execute your own custom tasks via
BackgroundFetch.scheduleTask, for example:
BackgroundFetch.scheduleTask({
taskId: 'com.transistorsoft.customtask1', // <-- Your custom task-identifier
delay: 60 * 60 * 1000 // In one hour (milliseconds)
});
.
.
.
BackgroundFetch.scheduleTask({
taskId: 'com.transistorsoft.customtask2', // <-- Your custom task-identifier
delay: 60 * 60 * 1000 // In one hour (milliseconds)
});
You must register these custom task-identifiers with your iOS app's
Info.plist "Permitted background task scheduler identifiers":
📂 In your
config.xml, find the
<platform name="ios"> container and register your custom task-identifier(s):
<platform name="ios">
<config-file parent="BGTaskSchedulerPermittedIdentifiers" target="*-Info.plist">
<array>
<string>com.transistorsoft.customtask1</string>
<string>com.transistorsoft.customtask2</string>
</array>
</config-file>
</platform>
⚠️ A task identifier can be any string you wish, but it's a good idea to prefix them now with
com.transistorsoft. — In the future, the
com.transistorsoft prefix may become required.
onDeviceReady: async function() {
var BackgroundFetch = window.BackgroundFetch;
// Your BackgroundFetch event handler.
var onEvent = async function(taskId) {
console.log('[BackgroundFetch] event received: ', taskId);
// Required: Signal completion of your task to native code
// If you fail to do this, the OS can terminate your app
// or assign battery-blame for consuming too much background-time
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
};
// Timeout callback is executed when your Task has exceeded its allowed running-time.
// You must stop what you're doing immediately BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId)
var onTimeout = async function(taskId) {
console.log('[BackgroundFetch] TIMEOUT: ', taskId);
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
};
var status = await BackgroundFetch.configure({minimumFetchInterval: 15}, onEvent, onTimeout);
console.log('[BackgroundFetch] configure status: ', status);
}
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NavController, Platform } from 'ionic-angular';
import BackgroundFetch from "cordova-plugin-background-fetch";
@Component({
selector: 'page-home',
templateUrl: 'home.html'
})
export class HomePage {
constructor(public navCtrl: NavController, public platform: Platform) {
this.platform.ready().then(this.onDeviceReady.bind(this));
}
async onDeviceReady() {
// Your BackgroundFetch event handler.
let onEvent = async (taskId) => {
console.log('[BackgroundFetch] event received: ', taskId);
// Required: Signal completion of your task to native code
// If you fail to do this, the OS can terminate your app
// or assign battery-blame for consuming too much background-time
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
};
// Timeout callback is executed when your Task has exceeded its allowed running-time.
// You must stop what you're doing immediately BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId)
let onTimeout = async (taskId) => {
console.log('[BackgroundFetch] TIMEOUT: ', taskId);
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
};
// Configure the plugin.
let status = await BackgroundFetch.configure({minimumFetchInterval: 15}, onEvent, onTimeout);
console.log('[BackgroundFetch] configure, status: ', status);
}
}
In addition to the default background-fetch task defined by
BackgroundFetch.configure, you may also execute your own arbitrary "oneshot" or periodic tasks (iOS requires additional Setup Instructions). However, all events will be fired into the Callback provided to
BackgroundFetch#configure:
scheduleTask on iOS seems only to run when the device is plugged into power.
scheduleTask on iOS are designed for low-priority tasks, such as purging cache files — they tend to be unreliable for mission-critical tasks.
scheduleTask will never run as frequently as you want.
fetch event is much more reliable and fires far more often.
scheduleTask on iOS stop when the user terminates the app. There is no such thing as
stopOnTerminate: false for iOS.
// Step 1: Configure BackgroundFetch as usual.
let status = await BackgroundFetch.configure({
minimumFetchInterval: 15
}, (taskId) => { // <-- Event callback.
console.log("[BackgroundFetch] taskId: ", taskId);
// Use a switch statement to route task-handling.
switch (taskId) {
case 'com.transistorsoft.customtask':
print("Received custom task");
break;
default:
print("Default fetch task");
}
// Finish, providing received taskId.
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
}, (taskId) => { // <-- Task timeout callback.
// This task has exceeded its allowed running-time.
// You must stop what you're doing and immediately .finish(taskId)
console.log('[BackgroundFetch] TIMEOUT taskId: ', taskId);
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
});
// Step 2: Schedule a custom "oneshot" task "com.transistorsoft.customtask" to execute 5000ms from now.
BackgroundFetch.scheduleTask({
taskId: "com.transistorsoft.customtask",
forceAlarmManager: true,
delay: 5000 // <-- milliseconds
});
@param {Integer} minimumFetchInterval [15]
The minimum interval in minutes to execute background fetch events. Defaults to
15 minutes. Note: Background-fetch events will never occur at a frequency higher than every 15 minutes. Apple uses a secret algorithm to adjust the frequency of fetch events, presumably based upon usage patterns of the app. Fetch events can occur less often than your configured
minimumFetchInterval.
@param {Integer} delay (milliseconds)
ℹ️ Valid only for
BackgroundGeolocation.scheduleTask. The minimum number of milliseconds in future that task should execute.
@param {Boolean} periodic [false]
ℹ️ Valid only for
BackgroundGeolocation.scheduleTask. Defaults to
false. Set true to execute the task repeatedly. When
false, the task will execute just once.
@config {Boolean} stopOnTerminate [true]
Set
false to continue background-fetch events after user terminates the app. Default to
true.
@config {Boolean} startOnBoot [false]
Set
true to initiate background-fetch events when the device is rebooted. Defaults to
false.
❗ NOTE:
startOnBoot requires
stopOnTerminate: false.
@config {Boolean} forceAlarmManager [false]
By default, the plugin will use Android's
JobScheduler when possible. The
JobScheduler API prioritizes for battery-life, throttling task-execution based upon device usage and battery level.
Configuring
forceAlarmManager: true will bypass
JobScheduler to use Android's older
AlarmManager API, resulting in more accurate task-execution at the cost of higher battery usage.
let status = await BackgroundFetch.configure({
minimumFetchInterval: 15,
forceAlarmManager: true
}, async (taskId) => {
console.log("[BackgroundFetch] taskId: ", taskId);
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
}, async (taskId) => {
// This task has exceeded its allowed running-time.
// You must stop what you're doing and immediately .finish(taskId)
console.log('[BackgroundFetch] TIMEOUT taskId: ', taskId);
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
});
.
.
.
// And with with #scheduleTask
BackgroundFetch.scheduleTask({
taskId: 'com.transistorsoft.customtask',
delay: 5000, // milliseconds
forceAlarmManager: true
periodic: false
});
@config {integer} requiredNetworkType [BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_NONE]
Set basic description of the kind of network your job requires.
If your job doesn't need a network connection, you don't need to use this option as the default value is
BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_NONE.
|NetworkType
|Description
BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_NONE
|This job doesn't care about network constraints, either any or none.
BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_ANY
|This job requires network connectivity.
BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_CELLULAR
|This job requires network connectivity that is a cellular network.
BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_UNMETERED
|This job requires network connectivity that is unmetered.
BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_NOT_ROAMING
|This job requires network connectivity that is not roaming.
@config {Boolean} requiresBatteryNotLow [false]
Specify that to run this job, the device's battery level must not be low.
This defaults to false. If true, the job will only run when the battery level is not low, which is generally the point where the user is given a "low battery" warning.
@config {Boolean} requiresStorageNotLow [false]
Specify that to run this job, the device's available storage must not be low.
This defaults to false. If true, the job will only run when the device is not in a low storage state, which is generally the point where the user is given a "low storage" warning.
@config {Boolean} requiresCharging [false]
Specify that to run this job, the device must be charging (or be a non-battery-powered device connected to permanent power, such as Android TV devices). This defaults to false.
@config {Boolean} requiresDeviceIdle [false]
When set true, ensure that this job will not run if the device is in active use.
The default state is false: that is, the for the job to be runnable even when someone is interacting with the device.
This state is a loose definition provided by the system. In general, it means that the device is not currently being used interactively, and has not been in use for some time. As such, it is a good time to perform resource heavy jobs. Bear in mind that battery usage will still be attributed to your application, and surfaced to the user in battery stats.
@config {Boolean} enableHeadless [false]
⚠️ For advanced users only. In order to use
enableHeadless: true, you must be prepared to write Java code. If you're not prepared to write Java code, turn away now and do not enable this ⚠️.
When your application is terminated with
stopOnTerminate: false, your Javascript app (and your Javascript fetch
callback) are terminated. However, the plugin provides a mechanism for you to handle background-fetch events in the Native Android Environment.
Some examples where you could use the "Headless" mechanism:
BackgroundFetchHeadlessTask.java. ⚠️ The file can be located anywhere in your app but MUST be named
BackgroundFetchHeadlessTask.java.
eg: 📂
src/android/BackgroundFetchHeadlessTask.java
package com.transistorsoft.cordova.backgroundfetch;
import android.content.Context;
import com.transistorsoft.tsbackgroundfetch.BackgroundFetch;
import com.transistorsoft.tsbackgroundfetch.BGTask;
import android.util.Log;
public class BackgroundFetchHeadlessTask implements HeadlessTask {
@Override
public void onFetch(Context context, BGTask task) {
String taskId = task.getTaskId();
boolean isTimeout = task.getTimedOut();
if (isTimeout) {
Log.d(BackgroundFetch.TAG, "My BackgroundFetchHeadlessTask TIMEOUT: " + taskId);
BackgroundFetch.getInstance(context).finish(taskId);
return;
}
Log.d(BackgroundFetch.TAG, "My BackgroundFetchHeadlessTask: onFetch: " + taskId);
// Perform your work here....
// Just as in Javascript callback, you must signal #finish
BackgroundFetch.getInstance(context).finish(taskId);
}
}
config.xml, add the following
<resource-file> element to the
<platform name="android">:
<platform name="android">
<resource-file src="src/android/BackgroundFetchHeadlessTask.java" target="app/src/main/java/com/transistorsoft/cordova/backgroundfetch/BackgroundFetchHeadlessTask.java" />
</platform>
src: path to your custom
BackgroundFetchHeadlessTask.java file.
target: ⚠️ Must be exactly as shown above.
This will copy your custom Java source-file into the
cordova-plugin-background-fetch plugin, effectively overriding the plugin.
⚠️ You're responsible for managing your own gradle dependencies. To import 3rd-party libraries, you'll have to import your own custom
build-extras.gradle (See "build-extras" here in the Cordova Android Platform Documentation)
|Method Name
|Arguments
|Returns
|Notes
configure
{BackgroundFetchConfig},
callbackFn,
timeoutFn
Promise<BackgroundFetchStatus>
|Configures the plugin's fetch
callbackFn and
timeoutFn. This
callbackFn will fire each time an iOS background-fetch event occurs (typically every 15 min). The
timeoutFn will be called when the OS reports your task is nearing the end of its allowed background-time.
scheduleTask
{TaskConfig}
Void
|Executes a custom task. The task will be executed in the same
Callback function provided to
#configure.
stopTask
String taskId,
successFn,
failureFn
Void
|Stops a
scheduleTask from running.
finish
String taskId
Void
|You MUST call this method in your
callbackFn provided to
#configure in order to signal to the OS that your task is complete. iOS provides only 30s of background-time for a fetch-event -- if you exceed this 30s, iOS will kill your app.
start
successFn,
failureFn
Void
|Start the background-fetch API. Your
callbackFn provided to
#configure will be executed each time a background-fetch event occurs. NOTE the
#configure method automatically calls
#start. You do not have to call this method after you
#configure the plugin
stop
successFn,
failureFn
Void
|Stop the background-fetch API from firing fetch events. Your
callbackFn provided to
#configure will no longer be executed.
status
callbackFn
Void
|Your callback will be executed with the current
status (Integer)
0: Restricted,
1: Denied,
2: Available. These constants are defined as
BackgroundFetch.STATUS_RESTRICTED,
BackgroundFetch.STATUS_DENIED,
BackgroundFetch.STATUS_AVAILABLE (NOTE: Android will always return
STATUS_AVAILABLE)
BGTaskScheduler API for iOS 13+
[||] button to initiate a Breakpoint.
(lldb), paste the following command (Note: use cursor up/down keys to cycle through previously run commands):
e -l objc -- (void)[[BGTaskScheduler sharedScheduler] _simulateLaunchForTaskWithIdentifier:@"com.transistorsoft.fetch"]
[ > ] button to continue. The task will execute and the Callback function provided to
BackgroundFetch.configure will receive the event.
First comment-out your call to
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId) in your
eventCallback to simulate a task taking too long.
let status = await BackgroundFetch.configure({
minimumFetchInterval: 15
}, async (taskId) => { // <-- Event callback.
// This is the task callback.
console.log("[BackgroundFetch] taskId", taskId);
////
// NOTE: Disable BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId) when simulating an iOS task timeout
//BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
//
}, async (taskId) => { // <-- Event timeout callback
// This task has exceeded its allowed running-time.
// You must stop what you're doing and immediately .finish(taskId)
print("[BackgroundFetch] TIMEOUT taskId:", taskId);
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
});
e -l objc -- (void)[[BGTaskScheduler sharedScheduler] _simulateExpirationForTaskWithIdentifier:@"com.transistorsoft.fetch"]
BackgroundFetch API
Debug->Simulate Background Fetch
$ adb logcat:
$ adb logcat -s TSBackgroundFetch
24+):
$ adb shell cmd jobscheduler run -f <your.application.id> 999
<21, simulate a "Headless JS" event with (insert <your.application.id>)
$ adb shell am broadcast -a <your.application.id>.event.BACKGROUND_FETCH
