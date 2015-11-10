The purpose of this plugin is to enable notifications, alarms, etc to re-start your app and fire callbacks without the app causing any visual cues to the user. In essense, it allows starting an app as an Android service, but does so without the use of an actual service.
Works on iOS and Android.
iOS values for resumeType limited to:
'',
'launch',
'normal',
'normal-launch'
To see it in action, try the example app.
For how to create your own plugin that uses it, look at cordova-plugin-chrome-apps-notifications or cordova-plugin-chrome-apps-alarms
cordova.backgroundapp.resumeType (string)
After the
deviceready event, this will either be:
'' - When started as a service.
'launch' - When started normally.
After a
resume event, this will be one of:
'normal' - Triggered by an external intent (launcher / task switcher). App was running normally, but had been backgrounded.
'normal-launch' - Triggered by an external intent (launcher / task switcher). App was running as a service.
'programmatic' - Triggered by a call to
BackgroundActivity.launchForeground(). App was running normally, but had been backgrounded.
'programmatic-launch' - Triggered by a call to `BackgroundActivity. App was running as a service.
The normal way to use this plugin:
document.addEventListener("deviceready", function() {
if (cordova.backgroundapp.resumeType == 'launch') {
renderUi();
}
}, false);
document.addEventListener("resume", function() {
if (cordova.backgroundapp.resumeType == 'normal-launch') {
renderUi();
} else if (cordova.backgroundapp.resumeType == 'programmatic-launch') {
// You launched programatically (through cordova.backgroundapp.show() perhaps)
// so you should have already called renderUi() from where you called .show().
}
}, false);
cordova.backgroundapp.show()
Brings the app to the foreground. E.g. Call this in response to a user clicking on a notification.
This symbol will be null on iOS, since iOS has not yet implemented this functionality.
The goal is ultimately to be able to run the app in an Android service, but because many plugins utilize CordovaInterface.getActivity(), a background Activity rather than a Service is more viable.
<intent-filter>
BackgroundLauncherActivity to recieve launch intent and start your main activity.
<activity-alias> to make your
previous main activity point to
BackgroundLauncherActivity, and then rename your
main activity to not conflict with the alias. This is so that
launcher shortcuts
continue to function correctly.
cordova.backgroundapp.resumeType being
'launch' when running in background on Android
cordova.backgroundapp.resumeType and
cordova.backgroundapp.show()
resumeType values only)