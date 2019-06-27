Autostart plugin

This Cordova plugin will start automatically your Android app or service after the every boot or the auto-update of your application. You can enable or disable the autostart function in your app. The plugin is also compatible with PhoneGap Build.

Supported Platforms

Android

macOS

Usage

Enable the automatic startup of your app after the boot

cordova.plugins.autoStart.enable();

Not applicable in macOS.

Enable the automatic startup of your service after the boot

cordova.plugins.autoStart.enableService( "yourServiceClassName" );

In macOS, pass the bundle identifier of a helper application to launch it at startup.

Disable the automatic startup of your app and service after the boot

This is the default action if you have never called the "enable" function.

cordova.plugins.autoStart.disable();

Indication of automatic startup

If the automatic startup has occured, the Android intent includes the attribute "cordova_autostart" with value true. See more instructions to utilize it at related plugins.

macOS helper application

Sandboxed macOS applications are not allowed to write arbitrary files, which means that they cannot register themselves as Launch Agents. Instead, Apple allows the registration of a helper application, embedded in the main app's bundle, to start on boot and launch the main app.

The enableService and disable actions will register/unregister the helper application to launch on startup. It is the caller's responsibility to implement the helper app. See Apple's documentation for more details.

Related plugins

cordova-plugin-intent to check out the "cordova_autostart" from extras of Android intent, if your app has automatically started. See more details from here.

cordova-android-movetasktoback to move your app to background

cordova-plugin-background-mode to keep your app running

Installation

The plugin can either be installed from git repository, from local file system through the Command-line Interface or cloud based through PhoneGap Build.

Local development environment

From master:

cordova plugin add https://github.com/ToniKorin/cordova-plugin-autostart.git

from a local folder:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-autostart --searchpath path

or to use the latest stable version:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-autostart@2.3.0

To remove the plug-in, run the following command:

cordova plugin rm cordova-plugin-autostart

PhoneGap Build

Add the following xml line to your config.xml:

< gap:plugin platform = "android" name = "cordova-plugin-autostart" version = "2.3.0" source = "npm" />

Remarks

Installation to the SD card will prevent the automatic start of your app after the boot. See more details from here. During the boot your app may start before it has no network connectivity. Your app have to take care of it e.g. using the cordova-plugin-network-information.

History

Check the Change Log.

License

This software is released under the Apache 2.0 License.

© 2015 Toni Korin