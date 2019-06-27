This Cordova plugin will start automatically your Android app or service after the every boot or the auto-update of your application. You can enable or disable the autostart function in your app. The plugin is also compatible with PhoneGap Build.
cordova.plugins.autoStart.enable();
Not applicable in macOS.
cordova.plugins.autoStart.enableService("yourServiceClassName");
In macOS, pass the bundle identifier of a helper application to launch it at startup.
This is the default action if you have never called the "enable" function.
cordova.plugins.autoStart.disable();
If the automatic startup has occured, the Android intent includes the attribute "cordova_autostart" with value true. See more instructions to utilize it at related plugins.
Sandboxed macOS applications are not allowed to write arbitrary files, which means that they cannot register themselves as Launch Agents. Instead, Apple allows the registration of a helper application, embedded in the main app's bundle, to start on boot and launch the main app.
The
enableService and
disable actions will register/unregister the helper application to launch on startup. It is the caller's responsibility to implement the helper app. See Apple's documentation for more details.
The plugin can either be installed from git repository, from local file system through the Command-line Interface or cloud based through PhoneGap Build.
From master:
# ~~ from master branch ~~
cordova plugin add https://github.com/ToniKorin/cordova-plugin-autostart.git
from a local folder:
# ~~ local folder ~~
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-autostart --searchpath path
or to use the latest stable version:
# ~~ stable version ~~
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-autostart@2.3.0
To remove the plug-in, run the following command:
cordova plugin rm cordova-plugin-autostart
Add the following xml line to your config.xml:
<gap:plugin platform="android" name="cordova-plugin-autostart" version="2.3.0" source="npm"/>
Check the Change Log.
This software is released under the Apache 2.0 License.
© 2015 Toni Korin