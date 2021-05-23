This Cordova plugin enables audio capture from the device microphone, by in (near) real-time forwarding raw audio data to the web layer of your web application. A typical usage scenario for this plugin would be to use the captured microphone audio as an audio source for Web audio API based applications.

Since Navigator.getUserMedia() and Navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia() aren't supported by all browsers, this plugin provides similar functionality.

The plugin supports two different methods for microphone capture:

Let the plugin handle the encoding of raw data by using the audioinput object as an AudioNode, which can be connected to your Web audio API node chain. Subscribing to audioinput events in order to receive chunks of raw audio data, which then can be processed by your app. Using this method doesn't require Web audio support on the device.

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

browser

Installation

From the Cordova Plugin Repository:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-audioinput

or by using the GitHub project URL:

cordova plugin add https://github.com/edimuj/cordova-plugin-audioinput.git

I haven't tested the plugin with PhoneGap build and ionic build, so feel free to message me if you tried it with success there.

Events

When using the event based approach, the plugin emits the following window events:

audioinput

audioinputerror

Basic Usage Example - AudioNode

After the Cordova deviceready event has fired:

function startCapture ( ) { audioinput.start({ streamToWebAudio : true }); audioinput.connect(audioinput.getAudioContext().destination); } window .audioinput.checkMicrophonePermission( function ( hasPermission ) { if (hasPermission) { console .log( "We already have permission to record." ); startCapture(); } else { window .audioinput.getMicrophonePermission( function ( hasPermission, message ) { if (hasPermission) { console .log( "User granted us permission to record." ); startCapture(); } else { console .warn( "User denied permission to record." ); } }); } });

Advanced Usage Example - Events

Use the event based method if you need more control over the capture process.

Subscribe to audioinput events: The event will continuously be fired during capture, allowing the application to receive chunks of raw audio data.

You can also subscribe to audioinputerror error events as seen in the example below:

function onAudioInput ( evt ) { console .log( "Audio data received: " + evt.data.length + " samples" ); } window .addEventListener( "audioinput" , onAudioInput, false ); var onAudioInputError = function ( error ) { alert( "onAudioInputError event recieved: " + JSON .stringify(error) ); }; window .addEventListener( "audioinputerror" , onAudioInputError, false );

After the Cordova deviceready event has fired (don't forget to first check/get microphone permissions as shown in the basic example above):

audioinput.start({ bufferSize : 8192 }); audioinput.stop()

Advanced Usage Example - Saving to files

Use fileUrl in the captureCfg if you want to save audio files directly to the file system.

This requires adding cordova-plugin-file to your project:

window .requestFileSystem( window .TEMPORARY, 5 * 1024 * 1024 , function ( fs ) { console .log( "Got file system: " + fs.name); fileSystem = fs; var captureCfg = { sampleRate : 16000 , bufferSize : 8192 , channels : 1 , format : audioinput.FORMAT.PCM_16BIT, audioSourceType : audioinput.AUDIOSOURCE_TYPE.DEFAULT, fileUrl : cordova.file.cacheDirectory }; window .audioinput.initialize(captureCfg, function ( ) { window .audioinput.checkMicrophonePermission( function ( hasPermission ) { if (hasPermission) { console .log( "Already have permission to record." ); } else { window .audioinput.getMicrophonePermission( function ( hasPermission, message ) { if (hasPermission) { console .log( "User granted permission to record." ); } else { console .warn( "User denied permission to record." ); } }); } }); }); }, function ( e ) { console .log( "Couldn't access file system: " + e.message) }); var captureCfg = { fileUrl : cordova.file.cacheDirectory + "temp.wav" } audioinput.start(captureCfg); audioinput.stop( function ( url ) { window .resolveLocalFileSystemURL(url, function ( tempFile ) { tempFile.file( function ( tempWav ) { var reader = new FileReader(); reader.onloadend = function ( e ) { var blob = new Blob([ new Uint8Array ( this .result)], { type : "audio/wav" }); tempFile.remove( function ( e ) { console .log( "temporary WAV deleted" ); }, fileError); doSomethingWithWAVData(blob); } reader.readAsArrayBuffer(tempWav); }); }, function ( e ) { console .log( "Could not resolveLocalFileSystemURL: " + e.message); }); });

Demo app

app-audioinput-demo is a Cordova app project using this plugin based on the examples below.

Examples

The demo folder contains some usage examples.

Remember that unfiltered microphone output likely will create a nasty audio feedback loop, so lower the volume before trying out the demos!

webaudio-demo - How to use the audioinput object as a Web Audio API AudioNode that can be connected to your own chain of AudioNodes.

- How to use the audioinput object as a Web Audio API AudioNode that can be connected to your own chain of AudioNodes. events-demo - How to subscribe to the audioinput events to get and handle chunks of raw audio data.

- How to subscribe to the audioinput events to get and handle chunks of raw audio data. wav-demo - How to encode recorded data to WAV format and use the resulting blob as a source for Audio elements.

- How to encode recorded data to WAV format and use the resulting blob as a source for Audio elements. file-demo - How to encode recorded data to WAV format and save the resulting blob as a file. To run this demo cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-file is required.

Usage from Typescript

Typings are included in the package to facilitate usage from Typescript. The following typings are defined:

AudioInput class exposing all plugin functions

class exposing all plugin functions AudioInputConfiguration interface

interface AudioInputSettings namespace which contains all available settings: BUFFERSIZE FORMAT CHANNELS SAMPLERATE AUDIOSOURCE_TYPE

namespace which contains all available settings:

The following example shows how to use it:

import { AudioInput, AudioInputConfiguration } from 'cordova-plugin-audioinput' ; declare var audioinput: AudioInput; let audioCfg: AudioInputConfiguration = { sampleRate: audioinput.SAMPLERATE.CD_AUDIO_44100Hz, channels: audioinput.CHANNELS.STEREO, bufferSize: 4096 } ... audioinput.start(audioCfg); ...

API

Prepare for capturing audio from the microphone. Performs any required preparation for recording audio on the given platform.

audioinput.initialize( captureCfg, onInitialized );

Check whether the module already has permission to access the microphone. The callback function has a single boolean argument, which is true if access to the microphone has been granted, and false otherwise. The check is silent - the user is not asked for permission if they haven't already granted it.

audioinput.checkMicrophonePermission( onComplete );

Obtains permission to access the microphone from the user. This function will prompt the user for access to the microphone if they haven't already granted it. The callback function has two arguments:

hasPermission - true if access to the microphone has been granted, and false otherwise.

audioinput.getMicrophonePermission( onComplete );

Start capturing audio from the microphone. Ensure that initialize and at least checkMicrophonePermission have been called before calling this. The captureCfg parameter can include more configuration than previously passed to initialize.

audioinput.start( captureCfg );

Where captureCfg can either be empty, null or contain/override any of the following parameters and their default values. Please note that not all audio configuration combinations are supported by all devices, the default settings seems to work on most devices though:

var captureCfg = { sampleRate : audioinput.SAMPLERATE.CD_AUDIO_44100Hz, bufferSize : 16384 , channels : audioinput.CHANNELS.MONO, format : audioinput.FORMAT.PCM_16BIT, normalize : true , normalizationFactor : 32767.0 , streamToWebAudio : false , audioContext : null , concatenateMaxChunks : 10 , audioSourceType : audioinput.AUDIOSOURCE_TYPE.DEFAULT, fileUrl : null };

Stop capturing audio from the microphone: The callback function has a single string argument, which is the url where the file was saved, if a fileUrl was passed in to start as part of captureCfg. Note that the url passed out from stop is not guaranteed to be the same as the fileUrl passed in.

audioinput.stop( onStopped );

Check if the plugin is capturing, i.e. if it is started or not:

audioinput.isCapturing();

Get the current configuration from the plugin:

audioinput.getCfg();

When using the streamToWebAudio option, you can connect the plugin to your own Web audio node chain:

audioinput.connect( audioNode );

When using streamToWebAudio you can disconnect the previously connected plugin from your your own Web audio node chain:

audioinput.disconnect();

When using streamToWebAudio , and have not supplied the plugin with an Audio context, the following method is used to get the internally created Web Audio context:

audioinput.getAudioContext();

Todo list

Enhancements

Contributing

This project is open-source, so contributions are welcome. Just ensure that your changes doesn't break backward compatibility!

Fork the project. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature). Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature'). Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature). Create a new Pull Request.

Credits

The plugin is created by Edin Mujkanovic.

Other contributors

License

MIT License