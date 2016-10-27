Cordova Audio Recorder API Plugin

This plugin is a Cordova audio recorder plugin that works as API.

Different than http://plugins.cordova.io/#/package/org.apache.cordova.media-capture this plugin does not request the native recorder app (system default recorder) and active recording manually.

Supports platforms:

iOS

Android

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-audio-recorder-api

How to use:

var recorder = new Object ; recorder.stop = function ( ) { window .plugins.audioRecorderAPI.stop( function ( msg ) { alert( 'ok: ' + msg); }, function ( msg ) { alert( 'ko: ' + msg); }); } recorder.record = function ( ) { window .plugins.audioRecorderAPI.record( function ( msg ) { alert( 'ok: ' + msg); }, function ( msg ) { alert( 'ko: ' + msg); }, 30 ); } recorder.playback = function ( ) { window .plugins.audioRecorderAPI.playback( function ( msg ) { alert( 'ok: ' + msg); }, function ( msg ) { alert( 'ko: ' + msg); }); }

Where are files save?

iOS: /var/mobile/Applications/<UUID>/Library/NoCloud/<file-id>.m4a Android: /data/data/<app-id>/files/<file-id>.m4a

Copy File to Another Place

Example with file plugin: http://ngcordova.com/docs/plugins/file/

iOS: /var/mobile/Applications/<UUID>/Documents/new_file.m4a Android: <sdcard>/new_file.m4a