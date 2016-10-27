This plugin is a Cordova audio recorder plugin that works as API.
Different than http://plugins.cordova.io/#/package/org.apache.cordova.media-capture this plugin does not request the native recorder app (system default recorder) and active recording manually.
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-audio-recorder-api
var recorder = new Object;
recorder.stop = function() {
window.plugins.audioRecorderAPI.stop(function(msg) {
// success
alert('ok: ' + msg);
}, function(msg) {
// failed
alert('ko: ' + msg);
});
}
recorder.record = function() {
window.plugins.audioRecorderAPI.record(function(msg) {
// complete
alert('ok: ' + msg);
}, function(msg) {
// failed
alert('ko: ' + msg);
}, 30); // record 30 seconds
}
recorder.playback = function() {
window.plugins.audioRecorderAPI.playback(function(msg) {
// complete
alert('ok: ' + msg);
}, function(msg) {
// failed
alert('ko: ' + msg);
});
}
iOS:
/var/mobile/Applications/<UUID>/Library/NoCloud/<file-id>.m4a
Android:
/data/data/<app-id>/files/<file-id>.m4a
Example with file plugin: http://ngcordova.com/docs/plugins/file/
iOS:
/var/mobile/Applications/<UUID>/Documents/new_file.m4a
Android:
<sdcard>/new_file.m4a
window.plugins.audioRecorderAPI.record(function(savedFilePath) {
var fileName = savedFilePath.split('/')[savedFilePath.split('/').length - 1];
var directory;
if (cordova.file.documentsDirectory) {
directory = cordova.file.documentsDirectory; // for iOS
} else {
directory = cordova.file.externalRootDirectory; // for Android
}
$cordovaFile.copyFile(
cordova.file.dataDirectory, fileName,
directory, "new_file.m4a"
)
.then(function (success) {
alert(JSON.stringify(success));
}, function (error) {
alert(JSON.stringify(error));
});
}, function(msg) {
alert('ko: ' + msg);
}, 3);