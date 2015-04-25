Cordova App Version Plugin

Cordova/PhoneGap plugin for accessing the native app's version and build number within JavaScript. The values are bootstrapped at app load and can be used synchronously.

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android

Installation

The plugin can be installed with the Cordova CLI:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appversion

The plugin is hosted on NPM so requires Cordova CLI 5.0.0 as a minimum. If you have any issues installing, make sure you have the most upto date version of Cordova from NPM:

npm install -g cordova

Usage

After deviceReady has fired you'll be able to access a new object in the global scope that contains both the app version and build number.