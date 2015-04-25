openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cordova-plugin-appversion

by Rareloop
1.0.0 (see all)

Access the native app version in JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cordova App Version Plugin

Cordova/PhoneGap plugin for accessing the native app's version and build number within JavaScript. The values are bootstrapped at app load and can be used synchronously.

Supported Platforms

  • iOS
  • Android

Installation

The plugin can be installed with the Cordova CLI:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appversion

The plugin is hosted on NPM so requires Cordova CLI 5.0.0 as a minimum. If you have any issues installing, make sure you have the most upto date version of Cordova from NPM:

npm install -g cordova

Usage

After deviceReady has fired you'll be able to access a new object in the global scope that contains both the app version and build number.

console.log(AppVersion.version); // e.g. "1.2.3"
console.log(AppVersion.build); // e.g. 1234

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial