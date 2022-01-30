❗️Important
We have renamed the following APIs:
|Old API
|New API
|trackEvent
|logEvent
|stopTracking
|Stop
|trackCrossPromotionImpression
|logCrossPromotionImpression
|trackAndOpenStore
|logCrossPromotionAndOpenStore
|setDeviceTrackingDisabled
|anonymizeUser
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk
To install cordova manually check out the doc [here](/docs/Installation.md).
NOTE: for Ionic installation see [this](#ionic) section
Starting from version 6.1.10 iOS SDK comes in two variants: Strict mode and Regular mode. Please read more [here](https://support.appsflyer.com/hc/en-us/articles/207032066#integration-strict-mode-sdk)
Change to Strict mode
After you [installed](#installation) the AppsFlyer plugin, go to the
ios folder inside
platform folder:
cd platform/ios
open the
Podfile and replace
pod 'AppsFlyerFramework', '6.1.1' with
pod 'AppsFlyerFramework/Strict', '6.1.1'
Run
pod install inside the
ios folder
inside xcode, go to your target and define Preprocessor Macro
AFSDK_NO_IDFA=1
Change to Regular mode
Go to the
ios folder inside
platform folder:
cd platform/ios
open the
Podfile and replace
pod 'AppsFlyerFramework/Strict', '6.1.1' with
pod 'AppsFlyerFramework', '6.1.1'
Run
pod install inside the
ios folder
inside xcode, go to your target and remove the Preprocessor Macro
AFSDK_NO_IDFA=1
Great installation and setup guides can be viewed [here](/docs/Guides.md).
devKey - Your application devKey provided by AppsFlyer.
appId - For iOS only. Your iTunes Application ID.
waitForATTUserAuthorization - For iOS14 only. Time for the sdk to wait before launch.
Add the following lines to your code to be able to initialize tracking with your own AppsFlyer dev key:
document.addEventListener('deviceready', function() {
window.plugins.appsFlyer.initSdk({
devKey: 'K2***************99', // your AppsFlyer devKey
isDebug: false,
appId: '41*****44', // your ios appID
waitForATTUserAuthorization: 10, //time for the sdk to wait before launch - IOS 14 ONLY!
}, (result) => { console.log(result);
}, (error) => { console.error(error);
} ); }, false);
See the full [API](/docs/API.md) available for this plugin.
Check out the demo for this project [here](docs/Guides.md#demo).
There is 1 demo project called
demoC, run
npm run setup_c in the appsflyer-cordova-plugin folder and then open the ios project in Xcode to see implementation for IOS 14.
Check out our Sample-App Let's cook! [here](https://github.com/AppsFlyerSDK/appsflyer-cordova-app) if you want to implement our SDK inside React-Cordova app
NOTICE! In AppsFlyer Cordova plugin version 6.x.x we replaced the word
track with
log from all our api but Ionic-Navite Appsflyer plugin still uses
track
So the latest version that can work with Ionic-Native for now is 5.4.30
In case you are using Ionic framework, you have 2 options:
window object directly
Install the cordova plugin:
$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk
In your main ts file, declare a window variable:
declare var window;
Now you can use the AppsFlyer plugin directly from cordova:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {Platform} from '@ionic/angular';
declare var window;
...
export class HomePage {
constructor(public platform: Platform) {
this.platform.ready().then(() => {
window.plugins.appsFlyer.initSdk(options, success, error);
}); }}
run this commands:
With Cordova:
$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk
$ npm install @ionic-native/appsflyer
With Capacitor:
$ npm install cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk
$ npm install @ionic-native/appsflyer
ionic cap sync
Then add the following to
app.module.ts
import { Appsflyer } from "@ionic-native/appsflyer/ngx";
...
providers: [
Appsflyer,
...,
]
and in your main ts file:
import { Appsflyer } from '@ionic-native/appsflyer/ngx';
import {Platform} from '@ionic/angular';
constructor(private appsflyer: Appsflyer, public platform: Platform) { ...
this.platform.ready().then(() => {
this.appsflyer.initSdk(options); });}
If you're using Ionic 2/3, you'd need to install a previous version of the Ionic Native dependency (notice the @4 at the end of the npm install command):
$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk
$ npm install @ionic-native/appsflyer@4
Then add the following to
app.module.ts(with no /ngx)
import { Appsflyer } from "@ionic-native/appsflyer";
...
providers: [
Appsflyer,
...,
]
And finally in your main ts file:
import { Appsflyer } from '@ionic-native/appsflyer';
Check out the full [API](/docs/API.md) for more information