openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk

by AppsFlyerSDK
6.4.0 (see all)

AppsFlyer plugin for Cordova

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

# Cordova AppsFlyer plugin for Android and iOS. [![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk) [![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/AppsFlyerSDK/appsflyer-cordova-plugin.svg?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/AppsFlyerSDK/appsflyer-cordova-plugin) [![License: MIT](https://img.shields.io/badge/License-MIT-blue.svg)](https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT) [![Downloads](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk) ---------- 🛠 In order for us to provide optimal support, we would kindly ask you to submit any issues to support@appsflyer.com *When submitting an issue please specify your AppsFlyer sign-up (account) email , your app ID , reproduction steps, code snippets, logs, and any additional relevant information.* ---------- ### ⚠️ Note for Capacitor users ⚠️
**Please check out our brand new [Capacitor plugin](https://github.com/AppsFlyerSDK/appsflyer-capacitor-plugin).**
This plugin is not 100% compatible for use with Capacitor! To use this plugin with Capacitor, you have to make changes and customize the code by yourself. (Feel free to fork the project)

❗️Important

Table of content

This plugin is built for

  • iOS AppsFlyerSDK v6.5.2
  • Android AppsFlyerSDK v6.5.2

❗v6 Breaking Changes

We have renamed the following APIs:

Old APINew API
trackEventlogEvent
stopTrackingStop
trackCrossPromotionImpressionlogCrossPromotionImpression
trackAndOpenStorelogCrossPromotionAndOpenStore
setDeviceTrackingDisabledanonymizeUser

📲Installation

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk

To install cordova manually check out the doc [here](/docs/Installation.md).

NOTE: for Ionic installation see [this](#ionic) section

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Add or Remove Strict mode for App-kids

Starting from version 6.1.10 iOS SDK comes in two variants: Strict mode and Regular mode. Please read more [here](https://support.appsflyer.com/hc/en-us/articles/207032066#integration-strict-mode-sdk)
Change to Strict mode

After you [installed](#installation) the AppsFlyer plugin, go to the ios folder inside platform folder: 

cd platform/ios

open the Podfile and replace pod 'AppsFlyerFramework', '6.1.1' with pod 'AppsFlyerFramework/Strict', '6.1.1'

Run pod install inside the ios folder

inside xcode, go to your target and define Preprocessor Macro AFSDK_NO_IDFA=1
Add Preprocessor macro

  • You can add the Preprocessor Macro using our [Hooks](/docs/Hooks.md).

Change to Regular mode

Go to the ios folder inside platform folder: 

cd platform/ios

open the Podfile and replace pod 'AppsFlyerFramework/Strict', '6.1.1' with pod 'AppsFlyerFramework', '6.1.1'

Run pod install inside the ios folder

inside xcode, go to your target and remove the Preprocessor Macro AFSDK_NO_IDFA=1

📖 Guides

Great installation and setup guides can be viewed [here](/docs/Guides.md).

  • [init SDK Guide](/docs/Guides.md#init-sdk)
  • [Deeplinking Guide](/docs/Guides.md#deeplinking)
  • [Uninstall Guide](/docs/Guides.md#uninstall)
  • [Set plugin for IOS 14](/docs/Guides.md#ios14)

🚀 Setup

Set your App_ID (iOS only), Dev_Key and enable AppsFlyer to detect installations, sessions (app opens) and updates. > This is the minimum requirement to start tracking your app installs and is already implemented in this plugin. You MUST modify this call and provide:

devKey - Your application devKey provided by AppsFlyer.

appId - For iOS only. Your iTunes Application ID.

waitForATTUserAuthorization - For iOS14 only. Time for the sdk to wait before launch.

Add the following lines to your code to be able to initialize tracking with your own AppsFlyer dev key: 

document.addEventListener('deviceready', function() {  
  
  window.plugins.appsFlyer.initSdk({  
  devKey: 'K2***************99', // your AppsFlyer devKey  
  isDebug: false,  
  appId: '41*****44', // your ios appID  
  waitForATTUserAuthorization: 10, //time for the sdk to wait before launch - IOS 14 ONLY!  
 }, (result) => {  console.log(result);  
 }, (error) => {  console.error(error);  
 } );  }, false);

📑 API

See the full [API](/docs/API.md) available for this plugin.

📱 Demo

Check out the demo for this project [here](docs/Guides.md#demo).

There is 1 demo project called demoC, run npm run setup_c in the appsflyer-cordova-plugin folder and then open the ios project in Xcode to see implementation for IOS 14.

Check out our Sample-App Let's cook! [here](https://github.com/AppsFlyerSDK/appsflyer-cordova-app) if you want to implement our SDK inside React-Cordova app

📍 Ionic

NOTICE! In AppsFlyer Cordova plugin version 6.x.x we replaced the word track with log from all our api but Ionic-Navite Appsflyer plugin still uses track

So the latest version that can work with Ionic-Native for now is 5.4.30

In case you are using Ionic framework, you have 2 options:

1. Using the window object directly

Install the cordova plugin: 

$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk

In your main ts file, declare a window variable: 

declare var window;

Now you can use the AppsFlyer plugin directly from cordova: 

import {Component} from '@angular/core';  
import {Platform} from '@ionic/angular';  
  
declare var window;  
...  
export class HomePage {  
  constructor(public platform: Platform) {  
  this.platform.ready().then(() => {  
  window.plugins.appsFlyer.initSdk(options, success, error);  
 }); }}

2 - Using Ionic native plugin

Ionic 4 and 5

run this commands:
With Cordova: 

$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk  
$ npm install @ionic-native/appsflyer

With Capacitor:

  • Please see [this note](#capacitornote)
$ npm install cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk  
$ npm install @ionic-native/appsflyer  
ionic cap sync

Then add the following to app.module.ts 

import { Appsflyer } from "@ionic-native/appsflyer/ngx";  
...  
providers: [  
Appsflyer,  
...,  
]

and in your main ts file: 

import { Appsflyer } from '@ionic-native/appsflyer/ngx';  
import {Platform} from '@ionic/angular';  
  
constructor(private appsflyer: Appsflyer, public platform: Platform) { ...  
this.platform.ready().then(() => {  
 this.appsflyer.initSdk(options); });}

Ionic 2/3

If you're using Ionic 2/3, you'd need to install a previous version of the Ionic Native dependency (notice the @4 at the end of the npm install command): 

$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk  
$ npm install @ionic-native/appsflyer@4

Then add the following to app.module.ts(with no /ngx) 

import { Appsflyer } from "@ionic-native/appsflyer";  
...  
providers: [  
Appsflyer,  
...,  
]

And finally in your main ts file: 

import { Appsflyer } from '@ionic-native/appsflyer';

Check out the full [API](/docs/API.md) for more information

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial