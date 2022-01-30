Table of content

iOS AppsFlyerSDK v6.5.2

Android AppsFlyerSDK v6.5.2

We have renamed the following APIs:

Old API New API trackEvent logEvent stopTracking Stop trackCrossPromotionImpression logCrossPromotionImpression trackAndOpenStore logCrossPromotionAndOpenStore setDeviceTrackingDisabled anonymizeUser

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk

To install cordova manually check out the doc [here](/docs/Installation.md).

NOTE: for Ionic installation see [this](#ionic) section

Starting from version 6.1.10 iOS SDK comes in two variants: Strict mode and Regular mode. Please read more [here](https://support.appsflyer.com/hc/en-us/articles/207032066#integration-strict-mode-sdk)

Change to Strict mode



After you [installed](#installation) the AppsFlyer plugin, go to the ios folder inside platform folder:

cd platform/ios

open the Podfile and replace pod 'AppsFlyerFramework', '6.1.1' with pod 'AppsFlyerFramework/Strict', '6.1.1'

Run pod install inside the ios folder

inside xcode, go to your target and define Preprocessor Macro AFSDK_NO_IDFA=1





You can add the Preprocessor Macro using our [Hooks](/docs/Hooks.md).

Change to Regular mode



Go to the ios folder inside platform folder:

cd platform/ios

open the Podfile and replace pod 'AppsFlyerFramework/Strict', '6.1.1' with pod 'AppsFlyerFramework', '6.1.1'

Run pod install inside the ios folder

inside xcode, go to your target and remove the Preprocessor Macro AFSDK_NO_IDFA=1

devKey - Your application devKey provided by AppsFlyer.



appId - For iOS only. Your iTunes Application ID.



waitForATTUserAuthorization - For iOS14 only. Time for the sdk to wait before launch.

Add the following lines to your code to be able to initialize tracking with your own AppsFlyer dev key:

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { window .plugins.appsFlyer.initSdk({ devKey : 'K2***************99' , isDebug : false , appId : '41*****44' , waitForATTUserAuthorization : 10 , }, (result) => { console .log(result); }, (error) => { console .error(error); } ); }, false );

There is 1 demo project called demoC , run npm run setup_c in the appsflyer-cordova-plugin folder and then open the ios project in Xcode to see implementation for IOS 14.



Check out our Sample-App Let's cook! [here](https://github.com/AppsFlyerSDK/appsflyer-cordova-app) if you want to implement our SDK inside React-Cordova app

NOTICE! In AppsFlyer Cordova plugin version 6.x.x we replaced the word track with log from all our api but Ionic-Navite Appsflyer plugin still uses track



So the latest version that can work with Ionic-Native for now is 5.4.30



In case you are using Ionic framework, you have 2 options:

1. Using the window object directly

Install the cordova plugin:

$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk

In your main ts file, declare a window variable:

declare var window ;

Now you can use the AppsFlyer plugin directly from cordova:

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {Platform} from '@ionic/angular' ; declare var window ; ... export class HomePage { constructor (public platform: Platform) { this .platform.ready().then( () => { window .plugins.appsFlyer.initSdk(options, success, error); }); }}

2 - Using Ionic native plugin

Ionic 4 and 5

run this commands:

With Cordova:

$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk $ npm install - native /appsflyer

With Capacitor:

Please see [this note](#capacitornote)

$ npm install cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk $ npm install - native /appsflyer ionic cap sync

Then add the following to app.module.ts

import { Appsflyer } from "@ionic-native/appsflyer/ngx" ; providers: [ Appsflyer, ..., ]

and in your main ts file:

import { Appsflyer } from '@ionic-native/appsflyer/ngx' ; import {Platform} from '@ionic/angular' ; constructor ( private appsflyer: Appsflyer, public platform: Platform ) { ... this .platform.ready().then( () => { this .appsflyer.initSdk(options); });}

Ionic 2/3

If you're using Ionic 2/3, you'd need to install a previous version of the Ionic Native dependency (notice the @4 at the end of the npm install command):

$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appsflyer-sdk $ npm install - native /appsflyer@ 4

Then add the following to app.module.ts (with no /ngx)

import { Appsflyer } from "@ionic-native/appsflyer" ; providers: [ Appsflyer, ..., ]

And finally in your main ts file:

import { Appsflyer } from ' @ionic -native/appsflyer' ;

Check out the full [API](/docs/API.md) for more information