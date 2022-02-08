A plugin to provide rate this app functionality into your cordova application
PR's are greatly appreciated
Choose your preferred browser plugin which will be used to open the store and install it:
You must implement the
openUrl method for your chosen plugin. Below is an example that works for both.
AppRate.setPreferences({
openUrl: function(url) {
var safariAvailable = false;
if (window.SafariViewController) {
SafariViewController.isAvailable(function(available) {
safariAvailable = available;
});
}
if (!safariAvailable) {
window.open(url, '_blank', 'location=yes');
} else {
SafariViewController.show(
{
url: url,
barColor: "#0000ff", // on iOS 10+ you can change the background color as well
controlTintColor: "#00ffff", // on iOS 10+ you can override the default tintColor
tintColor: "#00ffff", // should be set to same value as controlTintColor and will be a fallback on older ios
},
// this success handler will be invoked for the lifecycle events 'opened', 'loaded' and 'closed'
function(result) {
console.log(result.event)
},
function(msg) {
console.log("Error: " + msg);
}
);
}
}
});
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-apprate
cordova plugin add https://github.com/pushandplay/cordova-plugin-apprate.git
<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-apprate" />
To set up Google Play Core version, you can use PLAY_CORE_VERSION parameter (with
1.+ value by default). It is useful in order to avoid conflicts with another plugins which use any other different version of Google Play Core.
These options are available to set via the
setPreferences method.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|useLanguage
|String
|null
|custom BCP 47 language tag
|displayAppName
|String
|''
|custom application title
|promptAgainForEachNewVersion
|Boolean
|true
|show dialog again when application version will be updated
|usesUntilPrompt
|Integer
|3
|count of runs of application before dialog will be displayed
|reviewType.ios
|Enum
|AppStoreReview
|the type of review display to show the user on iOS
|reviewType.android
|Enum
|InAppBrowser
|the type of review display to show the user on Android
|simpleMode
|Boolean
|false
|enabling simplemode would display the rate dialog directly without the negative feedback filtering flow
|showPromptForInAppReview
|boolean
|true
|disabling would skip displaying a rate dialog if in app review is set and available
|callbacks.onButtonClicked
|Function
|null
|call back function. called when user clicked on rate-dialog buttons
|callbacks.onRateDialogShow
|Function
|null
|call back function. called when rate-dialog showing
|storeAppURL.ios
|String
|null
|application id in AppStore
|storeAppURL.android
|String
|null
|application URL in GooglePlay
|storeAppURL.windows
|String
|null
|application URL in Windows Store
|storeAppURL.blackberry
|String
|null
|application URL in AppWorld
|storeAppURL.windows8
|String
|null
|application URL in WindowsStore
|customLocale
|Object
|null
|custom locale object
InAppReview - Write review directly in your application (iOS 10.3+), limited to 3 prompts per year. Will fallback to 'AppStoreReview' for other iOS versions
AppStoreReview - Open the store within the app. Use this option as an alternative to inAppReview to avoid the rate action from doing nothing
InAppBrowser - Open the store using the
openUrl preference (defaults to InAppBrowser). Be advised that WKWebView might not open the app store links
InAppReview - Write review directly in your application. Will fallback to
InAppBrowser if not available
InAppBrowser - Open the store using the
openUrl preference (defaults to InAppBrowser)
The
InAppReview review type will attempt to launch a native in-app review dialog (as opposed to opening the app store).
The native dialog is designed to maintain the privacy of the users and to prevent applications from harassing them with too many review requests. As such, the dialog might or might not appear, and we will not be able to know whether it appeared, or whether the user reviewed the app or not.
Since we can't know if the dialog will be shown, and in order to comply to the requirements of Apple/Android, no custom prompt will be shown to the user before attempting to open the in-app review dialog.
Native in-app review can only be possible under certain conditions. If those conditions are not met, a fallback method will be used see information per platform.
Note: The
InAppReview will only work on released versions. To test it our please refer to this article
Makes sure all your calls to the plugin happen after the cordova
onDeviceReady event has fired.
Note: windows does not need an URL as this is done by the native code.
AppRate.setPreferences({
storeAppURL: {
ios: '<my_app_id>',
android: 'market://details?id=<package_name>',
blackberry: 'appworld://content/[App Id]/',
windows8: 'ms-windows-store:Review?name=<the Package Family Name of the application>'
}
});
AppRate.promptForRating();
AppRate.promptForRating(false);
If false is not present it will ignore
usesUntilPrompt,
promptAgainForEachNewVersion, and the button logic, it will prompt every time.
AppRate.setPreferences({
callbacks: {
onButtonClicked: function(buttonIndex) {
console.log("onButtonClicked -> " + buttonIndex);
}
}
});
AppRate.setPreferences({
useLanguage: 'ru'
});
Note:
%@ patterns in
title and
message will be automatically replaced with
preferences.displayAppName
AppRate.setPreferences({
customLocale: {
title: "Would you mind rating %@?",
message: "It won’t take more than a minute and helps to promote our app. Thanks for your support!",
cancelButtonLabel: "No, Thanks",
laterButtonLabel: "Remind Me Later",
rateButtonLabel: "Rate It Now",
yesButtonLabel: "Yes!",
noButtonLabel: "Not really",
appRatePromptTitle: 'Do you like using %@',
feedbackPromptTitle: 'Mind giving us some feedback?',
}
});
AppRate.setPreferences({
displayAppName: 'My custom app title',
usesUntilPrompt: 5,
promptAgainForEachNewVersion: false,
reviewType: {
ios: 'AppStoreReview',
android: 'InAppBrowser'
},
storeAppURL: {
ios: '<my_app_id>',
android: 'market://details?id=<package_name>',
windows: 'ms-windows-store://pdp/?ProductId=<the apps Store ID>',
blackberry: 'appworld://content/[App Id]/',
windows8: 'ms-windows-store:Review?name=<the Package Family Name of the application>'
},
customLocale: {
title: "Would you mind rating %@?",
message: "It won’t take more than a minute and helps to promote our app. Thanks for your support!",
cancelButtonLabel: "No, Thanks",
laterButtonLabel: "Remind Me Later",
rateButtonLabel: "Rate It Now",
yesButtonLabel: "Yes!",
noButtonLabel: "Not really",
appRatePromptTitle: 'Do you like using %@',
feedbackPromptTitle: 'Mind giving us some feedback?',
},
callbacks: {
handleNegativeFeedback: function(){
window.open('mailto:feedback@example.com', '_system');
},
onRateDialogShow: function(callback){
callback(1) // cause immediate click on 'Rate Now' button
},
onButtonClicked: function(buttonIndex){
console.log("onButtonClicked -> " + buttonIndex);
}
},
openUrl: function(url) {
var safariAvailable = false;
if (window.SafariViewController) {
SafariViewController.isAvailable(function(available) {
safariAvailable = available;
});
}
if (!safariAvailable) {
window.open(url, '_blank', 'location=yes');
} else {
SafariViewController.show(
{
url: url,
barColor: "#0000ff", // on iOS 10+ you can change the background color as well
controlTintColor: "#00ffff", // on iOS 10+ you can override the default tintColor
tintColor: "#00ffff", // should be set to same value as controlTintColor and will be a fallback on older ios
},
// this success handler will be invoked for the lifecycle events 'opened', 'loaded' and 'closed'
function(result) {
console.log(result.event)
},
function(msg) {
console.log("Error: " + msg);
}
);
}
}
});
AppRate.promptForRating();
AppRate.setPreferences({
displayAppName: 'My custom app title',
usesUntilPrompt: 5,
promptAgainForEachNewVersion: false,
reviewType: {
ios: 'AppStoreReview',
android: 'InAppBrowser'
},
storeAppURL: {
ios: '<my_app_id>',
android: 'market://details?id=<package_name>',
windows: 'ms-windows-store://pdp/?ProductId=<the apps Store ID>',
blackberry: 'appworld://content/[App Id]/',
windows8: 'ms-windows-store:Review?name=<the Package Family Name of the application>'
},
customLocale: {
title: "Would you mind rating %@?",
message: "It won’t take more than a minute and helps to promote our app. Thanks for your support!",
cancelButtonLabel: "No, Thanks",
laterButtonLabel: "Remind Me Later",
rateButtonLabel: "Rate It Now",
yesButtonLabel: "Yes!",
noButtonLabel: "Not really",
appRatePromptTitle: 'Do you like using %@',
feedbackPromptTitle: 'Mind giving us some feedback?',
},
callbacks: {
handleNegativeFeedback: function(){
window.open('mailto:feedback@example.com', '_system');
},
onRateDialogShow: function(callback){
callback(1) // cause immediate click on 'Rate Now' button
},
onButtonClicked: function(buttonIndex){
console.log("onButtonClicked -> " + buttonIndex);
}
}
});
AppRate.promptForRating();
// Getting list of names for available locales
AppRate.locales.getLocalesNames();
// Getting locale object by name
AppRate.locales.getLocale('en');
Currently maintained by @westonganger
Created by @pushandplay