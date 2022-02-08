A plugin to provide rate this app functionality into your cordova application

Supported platforms

iOS

Android

Windows

Blackberry

Installation Prerequisites

Choose your preferred browser plugin which will be used to open the store and install it:

You must implement the openUrl method for your chosen plugin. Below is an example that works for both.

AppRate.setPreferences({ openUrl : function ( url ) { var safariAvailable = false ; if ( window .SafariViewController) { SafariViewController.isAvailable( function ( available ) { safariAvailable = available; }); } if (!safariAvailable) { window .open(url, '_blank' , 'location=yes' ); } else { SafariViewController.show( { url : url, barColor : "#0000ff" , controlTintColor : "#00ffff" , tintColor : "#00ffff" , }, function ( result ) { console .log(result.event) }, function ( msg ) { console .log( "Error: " + msg); } ); } } });

Installation

From cordova plugins registry: cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-apprate

From github repository: cordova plugin add https://github.com/pushandplay/cordova-plugin-apprate.git

For phonegap build add the following to your config.xml: <gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-apprate" />

Integrating Google Play Core

To set up Google Play Core version, you can use PLAY_CORE_VERSION parameter (with 1.+ value by default). It is useful in order to avoid conflicts with another plugins which use any other different version of Google Play Core.

Customization and usage

Note: During development the submit button will be disabled and cannot be pressed. This is expected behavior per Apple when the app has not been downloaded from the app store. Details here: https://github.com/pushandplay/cordova-plugin-apprate/issues/182

Note: Using the in-app review for Android/iOS will not prompt the user, and the native review prompt will be requested and not guaranteed to be shown

Options / Preferences

These options are available to set via the setPreferences method.

Option Type Default Description useLanguage String null custom BCP 47 language tag displayAppName String '' custom application title promptAgainForEachNewVersion Boolean true show dialog again when application version will be updated usesUntilPrompt Integer 3 count of runs of application before dialog will be displayed reviewType.ios Enum AppStoreReview the type of review display to show the user on iOS reviewType.android Enum InAppBrowser the type of review display to show the user on Android simpleMode Boolean false enabling simplemode would display the rate dialog directly without the negative feedback filtering flow showPromptForInAppReview boolean true disabling would skip displaying a rate dialog if in app review is set and available callbacks.onButtonClicked Function null call back function. called when user clicked on rate-dialog buttons callbacks.onRateDialogShow Function null call back function. called when rate-dialog showing storeAppURL.ios String null application id in AppStore storeAppURL.android String null application URL in GooglePlay storeAppURL.windows String null application URL in Windows Store storeAppURL.blackberry String null application URL in AppWorld storeAppURL.windows8 String null application URL in WindowsStore customLocale Object null custom locale object

InAppReview - Write review directly in your application (iOS 10.3+), limited to 3 prompts per year. Will fallback to 'AppStoreReview' for other iOS versions

- Write review directly in your application (iOS 10.3+), limited to 3 prompts per year. Will fallback to 'AppStoreReview' for other iOS versions AppStoreReview - Open the store within the app. Use this option as an alternative to inAppReview to avoid the rate action from doing nothing

- Open the store within the app. Use this option as an alternative to inAppReview to avoid the rate action from doing nothing InAppBrowser - Open the store using the openUrl preference (defaults to InAppBrowser). Be advised that WKWebView might not open the app store links

InAppReview - Write review directly in your application. Will fallback to InAppBrowser if not available

- Write review directly in your application. Will fallback to if not available InAppBrowser - Open the store using the openUrl preference (defaults to InAppBrowser)

In App Reviews

The InAppReview review type will attempt to launch a native in-app review dialog (as opposed to opening the app store).

The native dialog is designed to maintain the privacy of the users and to prevent applications from harassing them with too many review requests. As such, the dialog might or might not appear, and we will not be able to know whether it appeared, or whether the user reviewed the app or not.

Since we can't know if the dialog will be shown, and in order to comply to the requirements of Apple/Android, no custom prompt will be shown to the user before attempting to open the in-app review dialog.

Native in-app review can only be possible under certain conditions. If those conditions are not met, a fallback method will be used see information per platform.

Note: The InAppReview will only work on released versions. To test it our please refer to this article

Examples

Makes sure all your calls to the plugin happen after the cordova onDeviceReady event has fired.

Simple Setup and Call

Note: windows does not need an URL as this is done by the native code.

AppRate.setPreferences({ storeAppURL : { ios : '<my_app_id>' , android : 'market://details?id=<package_name>' , blackberry : 'appworld://content/[App Id]/' , windows8 : 'ms-windows-store:Review?name=<the Package Family Name of the application>' } }); AppRate.promptForRating();

Don't Call Rate Dialog Immediately

AppRate.promptForRating( false );

If false is not present it will ignore usesUntilPrompt , promptAgainForEachNewVersion , and the button logic, it will prompt every time.

Override Dialog Button Callback

AppRate.setPreferences({ callbacks : { onButtonClicked : function ( buttonIndex ) { console .log( "onButtonClicked -> " + buttonIndex); } } });

Set Custom Language

AppRate.setPreferences({ useLanguage : 'ru' });

Set Custom Locale Object

Note: %@ patterns in title and message will be automatically replaced with preferences.displayAppName

AppRate.setPreferences({ customLocale : { title : "Would you mind rating %@?" , message : "It won’t take more than a minute and helps to promote our app. Thanks for your support!" , cancelButtonLabel : "No, Thanks" , laterButtonLabel : "Remind Me Later" , rateButtonLabel : "Rate It Now" , yesButtonLabel : "Yes!" , noButtonLabel : "Not really" , appRatePromptTitle : 'Do you like using %@' , feedbackPromptTitle : 'Mind giving us some feedback?' , } });

Full Setup Using SafariViewController

AppRate.setPreferences({ displayAppName : 'My custom app title' , usesUntilPrompt : 5 , promptAgainForEachNewVersion : false , reviewType : { ios : 'AppStoreReview' , android : 'InAppBrowser' }, storeAppURL : { ios : '<my_app_id>' , android : 'market://details?id=<package_name>' , windows : 'ms-windows-store://pdp/?ProductId=<the apps Store ID>' , blackberry : 'appworld://content/[App Id]/' , windows8 : 'ms-windows-store:Review?name=<the Package Family Name of the application>' }, customLocale : { title : "Would you mind rating %@?" , message : "It won’t take more than a minute and helps to promote our app. Thanks for your support!" , cancelButtonLabel : "No, Thanks" , laterButtonLabel : "Remind Me Later" , rateButtonLabel : "Rate It Now" , yesButtonLabel : "Yes!" , noButtonLabel : "Not really" , appRatePromptTitle : 'Do you like using %@' , feedbackPromptTitle : 'Mind giving us some feedback?' , }, callbacks : { handleNegativeFeedback : function ( ) { window .open( 'mailto:feedback@example.com' , '_system' ); }, onRateDialogShow : function ( callback ) { callback( 1 ) }, onButtonClicked : function ( buttonIndex ) { console .log( "onButtonClicked -> " + buttonIndex); } }, openUrl : function ( url ) { var safariAvailable = false ; if ( window .SafariViewController) { SafariViewController.isAvailable( function ( available ) { safariAvailable = available; }); } if (!safariAvailable) { window .open(url, '_blank' , 'location=yes' ); } else { SafariViewController.show( { url : url, barColor : "#0000ff" , controlTintColor : "#00ffff" , tintColor : "#00ffff" , }, function ( result ) { console .log(result.event) }, function ( msg ) { console .log( "Error: " + msg); } ); } } }); AppRate.promptForRating();

Full Setup Using InAppBrowser

AppRate.setPreferences({ displayAppName : 'My custom app title' , usesUntilPrompt : 5 , promptAgainForEachNewVersion : false , reviewType : { ios : 'AppStoreReview' , android : 'InAppBrowser' }, storeAppURL : { ios : '<my_app_id>' , android : 'market://details?id=<package_name>' , windows : 'ms-windows-store://pdp/?ProductId=<the apps Store ID>' , blackberry : 'appworld://content/[App Id]/' , windows8 : 'ms-windows-store:Review?name=<the Package Family Name of the application>' }, customLocale : { title : "Would you mind rating %@?" , message : "It won’t take more than a minute and helps to promote our app. Thanks for your support!" , cancelButtonLabel : "No, Thanks" , laterButtonLabel : "Remind Me Later" , rateButtonLabel : "Rate It Now" , yesButtonLabel : "Yes!" , noButtonLabel : "Not really" , appRatePromptTitle : 'Do you like using %@' , feedbackPromptTitle : 'Mind giving us some feedback?' , }, callbacks : { handleNegativeFeedback : function ( ) { window .open( 'mailto:feedback@example.com' , '_system' ); }, onRateDialogShow : function ( callback ) { callback( 1 ) }, onButtonClicked : function ( buttonIndex ) { console .log( "onButtonClicked -> " + buttonIndex); } } }); AppRate.promptForRating();

Access To Locales

AppRate.locales.getLocalesNames(); AppRate.locales.getLocale( 'en' );

List of Translations

Credits

Currently maintained by @westonganger

Created by @pushandplay