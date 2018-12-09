openbase logo
cpa

cordova-plugin-appminimize

by tomloprod
1.0.1 (see all)

This is a cordova plugin to minimizes the application in android devices

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cordova-plugin-appminimize License

AppMinimize is a cordova plugin to minimize the application in android devices

Supported Platforms

  • Android

Installation

Cordova:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appminimize

Usage

This plugin exports an object with one method called "minimize":

window.plugins.appMinimize.minimize();

Ionic Example

In this example the application is minimized by pressing the back button

$ionicPlatform.registerBackButtonAction(function (event) {
    event.preventDefault();
    window.plugins.appMinimize.minimize();
}, 100);

Ionic Example

In this example the application is minimized by pressing the back button

ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appminimize
npm install --save @ionic-native/app-minimize

import { AppMinimize } from '@ionic-native/app-minimize';

...

constructor(private appMinimize: AppMinimize) { }

...

this.platform.registerBackButtonAction(() => {
    this.appMinimize.minimize();
});

