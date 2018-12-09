AppMinimize is a cordova plugin to minimize the application in android devices

Supported Platforms

Android

Installation

Cordova:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appminimize

Usage

This plugin exports an object with one method called "minimize":

window .plugins.appMinimize.minimize();

Ionic Example

In this example the application is minimized by pressing the back button

$ionicPlatform.registerBackButtonAction( function ( event ) { event.preventDefault(); window .plugins.appMinimize.minimize(); }, 100 );

ionic cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appminimize npm install --save @ionic-native/app-minimize