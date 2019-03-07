Cordova Apple Pay Plugin

A dependency-free Cordova plugin to provide Apple Pay functionality.

Updated to provide additional data access to the plugin, test calls, and compatibility with newer versions of Cordova. Uses a Promise based interface in JavaScript.

This plugin is compatible with any payment processor (eg Stripe, Adyen etc) because the payment token is handled back your JavaScript application to pass to which ever payment processor you use.

Installation

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-applepay

Install the plugin using Cordova 6 and above, which is based on npm. The plugin exposes the window.ApplePay global in the browser.

Updating Entitlements

This plugin does not automatically update the necessary entitlements for using Apple Pay (required in production). You can update your config.xml to set the merchant ID with the proper entitlements. You can also do this at build / signing time when creating the app build through Xcode.

< platform name = "ios" > < config-file target = "*-Debug.plist" parent = "com.apple.developer.in-app-payments" > < array > < string > Put your debug / developer merchant ID here </ string > </ array > </ config-file > < config-file target = "*-Release.plist" parent = "com.apple.developer.in-app-payments" > < array > < string > Put your production merchant ID here </ string > </ array > </ config-file > </ platform >

Compatibility

iOS 9.2-12

Requires Cordova 6 running at least iOS Platform 4.1.1

Methods

The methods available all return promises, or accept success and error callbacks.

ApplePay.canMakePayments

ApplePay.makePaymentRequest

ApplePay.completeLastTransaction

ApplePay.startListeningForShippingContactSelection - This does not return a promise, but it fires the success callback upon shipping contact selection. See below.

ApplePay.updateItemsAndShippingMethods

ApplePay.stopListeningForShippingContactSelection

Detects if the current device supports Apple Pay and has any capable cards registered.

ApplePay.canMakePayments().then((message) => { // Apple Pay is enabled. Expect: // 'This device can make payments.' }).catch((message) => { // There is an issue, examine the message to see the details, will be: // 'This device cannot make payments.'' // 'This device can make payments but has no supported cards' });

Detects if the current device supports Apple Pay and has any cards of supportedNetworks and merchantCapabilities .

ApplePay.canMakePayments({ // supportedNetworks should not be an empty array. The supported networks currently are: amex, discover, masterCard, visa supportedNetworks: ['visa', 'amex'], // when merchantCapabilities is passed in, supportedNetworks must also be provided. Valid values: 3ds, debit, credit, emv merchantCapabilities: ['3ds', 'debit', 'credit'] }).then((message) => { // Apple Pay is enabled and a supported card is setup. Expect: // 'This device can make payments and has a supported card' }).catch((message) => { // There is an issue, examine the message to see the details, will be: // 'This device cannot make payments.'' // 'This device can make payments but has no supported cards' });

If in your catch you get the message This device can make payments but has no supported cards - you can decide if you want to handle this by showing the 'Setup Apple Pay' buttons instead of the normal 'Pay with Apple Bay' buttons as per the Apple Guidelines.

Request a payment with Apple Pay, returns a Promise that once resolved, has the payment token. In your order , you will set parameters like the merchant ID, country, address requirements, order information etc. See a full example of an order at the end of this document.

ApplePay .makePaymentRequest (order) .then ((paymentResponse) => { }) .catch ((message) => { });

Example Response

The paymentResponse is an object with the keys that contain the token itself, this is what you'll need to pass along to your payment processor. Also, if you requested billing or shipping addresses, this information is also included.

{ "shippingAddressState" : "London" , "shippingCountry" : "United Kingdom" , "shippingISOCountryCode" : "gb" , "billingAddressCity" : "London" , "billingISOCountryCode" : "gb" , "shippingNameLast" : "Name" , "paymentData" : "<BASE64 ENCODED TOKEN WILL APPEAR HERE>" , "shippingNameFirst" : "First" , "billingAddressState" : "London" , "billingAddressStreet" : "Street 1

" , "billingNameFirst" : "First" , "billingPostalCode" : "POST CODE" , "shippingPostalCode" : "POST CODE" , "shippingAddressStreet" : "Street Line 1

Street Line 2" , "billingNameLast" : "NAME" , "billingSupplementarySubLocality" : "" , "billingCountry" : "United Kingdom" , "shippingAddressCity" : "London" , "shippingSupplementarySubLocality" : "" , "transactionIdentifier" : "Simulated Identifier" , "paymentMethodDisplayName" : "MasterCard 1234" , "paymentMethodNetwork" : "MasterCard" , "paymentMethodTypeCard" : "credit" }

Once the makePaymentRequest has been resolved successfully, the device will be waiting for a completion event. This means, that the application must proceed with the token authorisation and return a success, failure, or other validation error. Once this has been passed back, the Apple Pay sheet will be dismissed via an animation.

ApplePay .completeLastTransaction ( 'success' );

You can dismiss or invalidate the Apple Pay sheet by calling completeLastTransaction with a status string which can be success , failure , invalid-billing-address , invalid-shipping-address , invalid-shipping-contact , require-pin , incorrect-pin , locked-pin .

Payment Flow Example

The order request object closely follows the format of the PKPaymentRequest class and thus its documentation will make excellent reading.

ApplePay .makePaymentRequest ( { items : [ { label : '3 x Basket Items' , amount : 49.99 }, { label : 'Next Day Delivery' , amount : 3.99 }, { label : 'My Fashion Company' , amount : 53.98 } ], shippingMethods : [ { identifier : 'NextDay' , label : 'NextDay' , detail : 'Arrives tomorrow by 5pm.' , amount : 3.99 }, { identifier : 'Standard' , label : 'Standard' , detail : 'Arrive by Friday.' , amount : 4.99 }, { identifier : 'SaturdayDelivery' , label : 'Saturday' , detail : 'Arrive by 5pm this Saturday.' , amount : 6.99 } ], supportedNetworks : [ 'visa' , 'masterCard' , 'discover' ], merchantCapabilities : [ '3ds' , 'debit' , 'credit' ], merchantIdentifier : 'merchant.apple.test' , currencyCode : 'GBP' , countryCode : 'GB' , billingAddressRequirement : 'none' , shippingAddressRequirement : 'none' , shippingType : 'shipping' }) .then ((paymentResponse) => { }) .catch ((e) => { })

Valid values for the shippingType are:

shipping (default)

(default) delivery

store

service

Valid values for the billingAddressRequirement and shippingAddressRequirement properties are:

none (default)

(default) all

postcode

name

email

phone

You can set these as an array if you want, for example, ['name', 'email', 'phone'] .

Use the following methods together to work with user shipping contact selection events.

Starts listening for shipping contact selection changes Any time the user selects shipping contact, this callback will fire. You must call ApplePay.updateItemsAndShippingMethods (see below) in response or else the user will not be able to process payment. Apple Pay waits for a completion method to be called to update these proprties before allowing the user to process payments.

Any time the user updates their shipping contact, the success callback to this method will trigger. Then, you must update the items / shipping methods as a result of the user's selection.

You can also call ApplePay.stopListeningForShippingContactSelection to stop listening for shipping contact selection changes. Then, you no longer have to call updateItemsAndShippingMethods on shipping method selection.

Call this in response to any startListeningForShippingContactSelection event. Provide a list similar to makePaymentRequest including items and shippingMethods arrays. The other properties are not used.

This method returns a promise that wraps the shipping contact selection completion method and should generally succeed.

Call this when you no longer need to listen to shipping contact selection events or after completing a transaction attempt.

This method returns a promise that wraps unsubscribing from the Apple Pay event internally. The Promise will be rejected if you were not subscribed to listen to these events initially.

Example

ApplePay.startListeningForShippingContactSelection( async selection => { const { items, shippingMethods } = getItemsAndMethodsFromAddressInfo( selection.shippingAddressCity, selection.shippingAddressState, selection.shippingPostalCode, selection.shippingISOCountryCode, ); try { await ApplePay.updateItemsAndShippingMethods({ items, shippingMethods }); } catch (e) { } }); try { const response = await ApplePay.makePaymentRequest(paymentRequestOptions); const success = await MyPaymentProvider.authorize(response.paymentData); if (success) { await ApplePay.completeLastTransaction( 'success' ); } else { await ApplePay.completeLastTransaction( 'failure' ); } } catch (err) { } try { await ApplePay.stopListeningForShippingContactSelection(); } catch (err) { }

Limitations and TODOs

Support more networks - currently only Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted as config options.

Event binds for delivery method selector - An event can be raised when the customer selects different delivery options, so the merchant can update the delivery charges.

License

This project is licensed under Apache 2.0.

This project is currently maintained by Andrew Crites.

It is originally the work of Sam Kelleher. It is an alteration of an older project originally started by @jbeuckm