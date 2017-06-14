Cordova plugin that provides access to the following app info:

identifier : Bundle Identifier on iOS, PackageName on Android. Example: 'org.scriptotek.testapp' .

: Bundle Identifier on iOS, PackageName on Android. Example: . version : CFBundleVersion on iOS, versionName on Android, Version from WMAppManifest.xml on WP8. Example: '1.0.2' .

: CFBundleVersion on iOS, versionName on Android, Version from WMAppManifest.xml on WP8. Example: . build : iOS: field is build . Example: '1.0.2.1' . Android: field is versionCode . Example: '18' . Windows Phone 8: empty string (not supported). Windows universal apps: version + revision . Example: '1.0.2.1' . (Windows 8.1, Windows Phone 8.1, Windows 8.0)

:

Installation

The plugin is on npm, you can install it using:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appinfo

Supported Platforms

Android

iPhone

Windows

WP8 (except build number)

Usage

The plugin provides a navigator.appInfo object:

console .log( 'identifier: %s' , navigator.appInfo.identifier); console .log( 'version: %s' , navigator.appInfo.version); console .log( 'build: %s' , navigator.appInfo.build);

Before version 2.1, the information had to be accessed through asynchronously. This is no longer needed, but the old method shown below will be kept for backwards compatibility:

navigator.appInfo.getAppInfo( function ( appInfo ) { console .log( 'identifier: %s' , appInfo.identifier); console .log( 'version: %s' , appInfo.version); console .log( 'build: %s' , appInfo.build); }, function ( err ) { alert(err); });

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome.