Cordova plugin that provides access to the following app info:
identifier: Bundle Identifier on iOS, PackageName on Android. Example:
'org.scriptotek.testapp'.
version: CFBundleVersion on iOS, versionName on Android, Version from WMAppManifest.xml on WP8. Example:
'1.0.2'.
build:
build. Example:
'1.0.2.1'.
versionCode. Example:
'18'.
version +
revision. Example:
'1.0.2.1'. (Windows 8.1, Windows Phone 8.1, Windows 8.0)
The plugin is on npm, you can install it using:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appinfo
The plugin provides a
navigator.appInfo object:
console.log('identifier: %s', navigator.appInfo.identifier);
console.log('version: %s', navigator.appInfo.version);
console.log('build: %s', navigator.appInfo.build);
Before version 2.1, the information had to be accessed through asynchronously. This is no longer needed, but the old method shown below will be kept for backwards compatibility:
navigator.appInfo.getAppInfo(function(appInfo) {
console.log('identifier: %s', appInfo.identifier);
console.log('version: %s', appInfo.version);
console.log('build: %s', appInfo.build);
}, function(err) {
alert(err);
});
Pull requests are welcome.