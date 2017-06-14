openbase logo
cpa

cordova-plugin-appinfo

by Dan Michael O. Heggø
2.1.2 (see all)

Cordova plugin that provides a method for getting the app version number across platforms (iOs, Android, WP8, Windows)

Overview

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cordova-plugin-appinfo

npm version

Cordova plugin that provides access to the following app info:

  • identifier: Bundle Identifier on iOS, PackageName on Android. Example: 'org.scriptotek.testapp'.
  • version: CFBundleVersion on iOS, versionName on Android, Version from WMAppManifest.xml on WP8. Example: '1.0.2'.
  • build:
    • iOS: field is build. Example: '1.0.2.1'.
    • Android: field is versionCode. Example: '18'.
    • Windows Phone 8: empty string (not supported).
    • Windows universal apps: version + revision. Example: '1.0.2.1'. (Windows 8.1, Windows Phone 8.1, Windows 8.0)

Installation

The plugin is on npm, you can install it using:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appinfo

Supported Platforms

  • Android
  • iPhone
  • Windows
  • WP8 (except build number)

Usage

The plugin provides a navigator.appInfo object:

console.log('identifier: %s', navigator.appInfo.identifier);
console.log('version: %s', navigator.appInfo.version);
console.log('build: %s', navigator.appInfo.build);

Before version 2.1, the information had to be accessed through asynchronously. This is no longer needed, but the old method shown below will be kept for backwards compatibility:

navigator.appInfo.getAppInfo(function(appInfo) {
  console.log('identifier: %s', appInfo.identifier);
  console.log('version: %s', appInfo.version);
  console.log('build: %s', appInfo.build);
}, function(err) {
    alert(err);
});

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome.

  • @thomas-mullaly added the WP8 implementation
  • @yezhiming added functionality to get identifier and build.
  • @jcesarmobile added synchronous implementation

