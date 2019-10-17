AppAvailability for iOS and Android

A Plugin for Apache Cordova and Adobe PhoneGap by ohh2ahh.

Important: iOS 9 and iOS 10 URL Scheme Whitelist

Apple changed the canOpenURL method on iOS 9. Apps which are checking for URL Schemes have to declare these Schemes as it is submitted to Apple. The article Quick Take on iOS 9 URL Scheme Changes expains the changes in detail.

Add URL Schemes to the Whitelist

Simply open your app's .plist (usually platforms/ios/<appname>/<appname>-Info.plist) with an editor and add the following code with your needed Schemes.

< key > LSApplicationQueriesSchemes </ key > < array > < string > twitter </ string > < string > whatsapp </ string > </ array >

1. Description

This plugin allows you to check if an app is installed on the user's device. It requires an URI Scheme (e.g. twitter://) on iOS or a Package Name (e.g com.twitter.android) on Android.

Ready for the Command-line Interface of Cordova / PhoneGap 3.0 and later

Works with PhoneGap Build

Supported Platforms

iOS

Android

2. Installation

The Cordova CLI is the recommended way to install AppAvailability, see The Command-line Interface. You can find the plugin on these registries:

Automatically (Command-line Interface)

Simply run this command to add the latest version of AppAvailability from npm to your project:

$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appavailability

Don't forget to prepare and compile your project:

cordova prepare cordova build

You don't have to reference the JavaScript in your index.html .

Alternatively you can install AppAvailability from GitHub:

$ cordova plugin add https://github.com/ohh2ahh/AppAvailability.git

PhoneGap Build

AppAvailability works with PhoneGap build too. You can include this plugin from either npm or directly from this repository:

< plugin name = "cordova-plugin-appavailability" source = "npm" />

< plugin spec = "https://github.com/ohh2ahh/AppAvailability.git" source = "git" />

There is no need to reference the JavaScript in your index.html .

3. Usage

❗ The code changed in version 0.3.0 and supports now success and error callbacks! But you can still use the old approach, which is described below.

iOS

appAvailability.check( 'twitter://' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Twitter is available' ); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'Twitter is not available' ); } );

Android

appAvailability.check( 'com.twitter.android' , function ( info ) { console .log( 'Twitter is available, and it\'s version is ' , info.version); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'Twitter is not available' ); } );

Full Example

var scheme; if (device.platform === 'iOS' ) { scheme = 'twitter://' ; } else if (device.platform === 'Android' ) { scheme = 'com.twitter.android' ; } appAvailability.check( scheme, function ( ) { console .log(scheme + ' is available :)' ); }, function ( ) { console .log(scheme + ' is not available :(' ); } );

Old Approach (AppAvailability < 0.3.0)

The only thing you have to do is replacing appAvailability.check with appAvailability.checkBool :

appAvailability.checkBool( 'twitter://' , function ( availability ) { if (availability) { console .log( 'Twitter is available' ); } });

4. Some URI Schemes / Package Names

How do I get the URI Scheme / Package Name?

Twitter:

iOS: twitter://

Android: com.twitter.android

Facebook:

iOS: fb://

Android: com.facebook.katana

WhatsApp:

iOS: whatsapp:// (only since v. 2.10.1, more information)

(only since v. 2.10.1, more information) Android: com.whatsapp

5. License

The MIT License (MIT)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.