A Plugin for Apache Cordova and Adobe PhoneGap by ohh2ahh.
Apple changed the
canOpenURL method on iOS 9. Apps which are checking for URL Schemes have to declare these Schemes as it is submitted to Apple. The article Quick Take on iOS 9 URL Scheme Changes expains the changes in detail.
Simply open your app's .plist (usually
platforms/ios/<appname>/<appname>-Info.plist) with an editor and add the following code with your needed Schemes.
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>twitter</string>
<string>whatsapp</string>
</array>
This plugin allows you to check if an app is installed on the user's device. It requires an URI Scheme (e.g. twitter://) on iOS or a Package Name (e.g com.twitter.android) on Android.
The Cordova CLI is the recommended way to install AppAvailability, see The Command-line Interface. You can find the plugin on these registries:
Simply run this command to add the latest version of AppAvailability from npm to your project:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-appavailability --save
Don't forget to prepare and compile your project:
$ cordova prepare
$ cordova build
You don't have to reference the JavaScript in your
index.html.
Alternatively you can install AppAvailability from GitHub:
$ cordova plugin add https://github.com/ohh2ahh/AppAvailability.git --save
AppAvailability works with PhoneGap build too. You can include this plugin from either npm or directly from this repository:
<plugin name="cordova-plugin-appavailability" source="npm" />
<plugin spec="https://github.com/ohh2ahh/AppAvailability.git" source="git" />
There is no need to reference the JavaScript in your
index.html.
❗ The code changed in version 0.3.0 and supports now success and error callbacks! But you can still use the old approach, which is described below.
appAvailability.check(
'twitter://', // URI Scheme
function() { // Success callback
console.log('Twitter is available');
},
function() { // Error callback
console.log('Twitter is not available');
}
);
appAvailability.check(
'com.twitter.android', // Package Name
function(info) { // Success callback
// Info parameter is available only for android
console.log('Twitter is available, and it\'s version is ', info.version);
},
function() { // Error callback
console.log('Twitter is not available');
}
);
var scheme;
// Don't forget to add the cordova-plugin-device plugin for `device.platform`
if(device.platform === 'iOS') {
scheme = 'twitter://';
}
else if(device.platform === 'Android') {
scheme = 'com.twitter.android';
}
appAvailability.check(
scheme, // URI Scheme or Package Name
function() { // Success callback
console.log(scheme + ' is available :)');
},
function() { // Error callback
console.log(scheme + ' is not available :(');
}
);
The only thing you have to do is replacing
appAvailability.check with
appAvailability.checkBool:
appAvailability.checkBool('twitter://', function(availability) {
// availability is either true or false
if(availability) { console.log('Twitter is available'); }
});
How do I get the URI Scheme / Package Name?
Twitter:
twitter://
com.twitter.android
Facebook:
fb://
com.facebook.katana
WhatsApp:
whatsapp:// (only since v. 2.10.1, more information)
com.whatsapp
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.